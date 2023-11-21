Sonos speakers are some of the best in the business. There are cheaper multi-room audio solutions these days compared to when Sonos first arrived in 2005, but the Sonos portfolio and the platform it runs off remains the gold standard. Sonos speakers and soundbars not only perform brilliantly from a sound perspective, but they are incredibly simple to use too.

Like Apple devices however, Sonos discounts are rare. It's usually only around the holidays that we see any discounts at all and these aren't usually huge. Black Friday sales have started however, and the Sonos deals this year are worth shouting about. We've reviewed every single Sonos speaker and soundbar in the line up and these are deals we think are worthy of your attention - and investment - if you're in the market for a Sonos speaker or soundbar.

Latest Sonos Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday Sonos speaker deals

Sonos has a number of products in its portfolio, from speakers and soundbars to components like the Sonos Amp. Within the speaker offering, you have wired options like the superb Era 100 and Era 300, to portable Bluetooth options like the Roam and Move 2. A number of the company's best speakers are in the Black Friday sales so now is a great time to start a Sonos system, or add to an existing one.

Sonos Sonos Era 100 $199 $249 Save $50 The Sonos Era 100 is a superb speaker and the perfect starting place for a Sonos system. There's excellent sound performance, stereo sound, Alexa support, Bluetooth and a lovely design that will look good anywhere in the home. This is the first time it's been on sale too with $50 off. $199 at Amazon $199 at Sonos

Sonos Sonos Roam $134 $179 Save $45 The Sonos Roam is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker that is around the size of a water bottle and great for popping in a backpack and taking it with you wherever you go. It has Alexa and Google Assistant support and it comes with a feature called Sound Swap too. With $45 off, it's an amazing price at the moment. $134 at Amazon $134 at Sonos

Sonos Sonos Move $299 $399 Save $100 The Sonos Move was replaced by the Move 2 in September but the first generation is still an excellent performing speaker, especially with $100 off. If you're looking for a garden speaker or one for the pool that can serve inside too, this is a sterling choice. $299 at Sonos

Best Black Friday Sonos home theater and soundbar deals

When it comes to Sonos soundbars, there are a couple of options here too. The top of the range model is the Sonos Arc, offering fully-fledged Dolby Atmos support, while at the budget end you have the Sonos Ray, which is great for smaller TVs or to enhance a gaming setup, for example. There are great discounts across all Sonos soundbars, as well as the subwoofers offered by the company that really deliver the extra booming bass.

Sonos Sonos Arc $719 $899 Save $180 The Sonos Arc is the company's flagship soundbar and it is superb. There's support for HDMI eARC, Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It offers incredible sound performance and although it is a pricey bit of kit, this Black Friday deal makes it a little more affordable with $180 off. $719 at Amazon $719 at Best Buy $719 at Sonos

Sonos Sonos Beam (Gen 2) $399 $499 Save $100 The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) has support for Dolby Digital rather than full Atmos, but it still offers great performance and it is perfect for smaller TVs. It also offers support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so it's brilliant for a smaller living room or bedroom. With $100 off, it's a great price too. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Sonos

Sonos Sonos Ray $223 $279 Save $56 The Sonos Ray is the budget soundbar in the Sonos portfolio but it still offers decent performance and a lovely simple design. It's recommended for smaller TVs and it's a great choice for a bedroom soundbar, enhancing dialect and making movies sound better than a TV speaker would. With $57 off, it's a very reasonable price too. $223 at Amazon $223 at Best Buy $223 at Sonos

Sonos Sonos Sub (Gen 3) $639 $799 Save $160 The Sonos Sub (Gen 3) is no small purchase, but it does make movies sound incredible when you pair it with a Sonos Arc and two Sonos One or Era 100 surrounds. With $160 off, this deal makes the price of this Sonos addition easier to stomach. $639 at Amazon $639 at Best Buy $639 at Sonos

Best Black Friday Sonos accessory deals

There are a number of accessories available for Sonos products. These come in the form of cases and stands, as well as devices from Sonos itself like the Sonos Amp and Sonos Port. What you will need depends on not only where you want to put your Sonos speakers, but what other devices you have in your audio setup that you want to incorporate with your Sonos system.

Sonos Sonos Amp $599 $700 Save $101 The Sonos Amp is an amplifier - given away by its name. It will power traditional wired speakers, whether bookshelf, floor-standing, in-wall, in-ceiling or outdoor, and integrate them into the Sonos wireless system. Adding a Sonos Amp will enable you to control those speakers through the Sonos app and give them access to the features available through the Sonos system. With $100 off, it's a great price. $599 at Best Buy $599 at Sonos

What is the newest Sonos speaker?

The newest speaker in the Sonos portfolio is the Sonos Move 2, which currently isn't discounted in the Black Friday sales, though its predecessor is. The Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 were also released this year however, and while the Era 300 isn't discounted either at the moment, the excellent Era 100 does have savings at the moment.

What is the best Sonos speaker?

Based on our experience, the Sonos Era 300 is the best Sonos speaker available in terms of sound performance. It's a fantastic speaker and it not only won the Pocket-lint Awards 2023 Best Speaker category this year, but it also won Product of the Year in the Pocket-lint Awards. All Sonos speakers sound brilliant however, and it depends on where you are putting your Sonos speaker as to which one you might want to buy. For example, a Sonos soundbar can also act as a speaker when not being used for TV audio so you could buy a soundbar for your TV and double it up as a speaker rather than needing both.

Why you can trust Pocket-lint to find the best Sonos deals

We have been reviewing Sonos speakers since they first came on the scene. We've watched the company evolve in the last couple of decades, and we have also seen the emergence of multi-room audio technology from other companies threatening Sonos' crown, like Amazon and Google. We have tried and tested every single one of the Sonos speakers to have launched so we are well versed in the company's offering and what constitutes as a good deal for its speakers and soundbars. We've only picked the deals above that we think are worthy of your attention.

