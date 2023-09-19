Renewable energy is a way to conserve the planet for future generations, and these days, everything from the best outdoor smartwatches to the best motion lights uses solar technology to reduce electricity use. Audio fans aren't left out, and the best solar-powered speakers extend your listening enjoyment while incorporating handy features like Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting. Best of all, they don't need power sockets to charge, making them excellent handy for spending a day at the beach or in the woods without electricity.

In fact, most solar speakers are geared toward the outdoors and have at least some form of water resistance, so there's no worrying about rain spoiling your fun. From traditional speakers to multi-functional options, and even headphones, these are our picks for the best solar-powered audio outputs on the market today, including an option from Urbanista you'll want to look out for.

The ABFOCE Solar Bluetooth Speaker is reasonably priced and includes dual speakers and multiple connectivity options. It also has shock and water resistance to withstand the elements and emergency LEDs.

Pairs with similar models

Includes emergency LEDS Cons Always starts on the highest volume

Aggressive low-battery reminder $70 at Amazon

The Aboface Solar Bluetooth speaker tops our list for its practical feature set and reasonable price. Sound is courtesy of the dual 20-watt speakers with up to ten hours of playtime at 50 per cent volume. It only takes 30 minutes of solar charging to get 30 minutes of playback from the 5,000mAh battery, which can also be used as a power bank to charge your new iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Versatility is the name of the game with the Aboface speaker, and you can connect nearly any device to it with multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, a 3.5-millimetre jack, and a memory card slot. You can also connect two similar speakers wirelessly to double the output during a party or barbecue. Using it outdoors isn't an issue because it has a sturdy black plastic body with IPX7 waterproofing and shock and drop resistance. There are even 27 LEDs that work as a flashlight for low-light conditions or as an SOS beacon in the case of emergencies.

It may sound a bit nitpicky, but it would be nice if the speaker didn't start on the highest volume setting and if the low-battery warnings weren't so aggressive. Otherwise, the Aboface speakers' reasonable price and robust feature set make them a must-have for road trips and outdoor adventures.

The Urbanista Malibu offers great sound in a stylish package with a discrete solar panel. Its water and dust resistance make it perfect for outdoor adventures. The only downside so far is that it's currently only available for pre-order.

Directly pairs with similar speakers

Discrete solar panel Cons Pricey

Currently only available for pre-order $149 at Urbanista

Most solar speakers lose points in the style category because there's a panel stuck somewhere. Urbanista's Malibu takes an even stealthier approach with a discrete panel with modern Powerfoyle solar cell technology colour-coded to match the sleek exterior. There are no sharp edges or straight lines, and the Malibu has a futuristic minimalist design with a rounded cheese wheel-like appearance in Desert Grey or Midnight Black. Its convenient size and lanyard make it perfect for taking picnics and camping trips, and there's an IP67 rating protecting it from water and dust.

Checking the solar charge input or adjusting the settings is easy with the Ubanista app. You can also use the volume control, play, and stop buttons on the speaker's rim to align with the clean aesthetic. If you have two Malibu speakers and need more power, you can tether them wirelessly without the app for double the fun at parties or other events.

The Malibu's stunning looks and app controls elevate it above much of the competition, but it doesn't come cheap. It's still an unashamedly premium offering and one of the few to offer efficient solar charging and booming sound without hinting about its capabilities. To take advantage of it's superb sound and solar-power capabilities, be sure to pre-order now before the $149 unit officially goes on sale.

The G Keni Retro Radio is feature-packed, considering its low price, and includes Bluetooth, USB, and memory card inputs. It also has a built-in flashlight for emergencies.

AM/FM radio with AUX, USB, Bluetooth, and memory card input

Includes an emergency light Cons Cheesy X-Bass logo

Lengthy solar charging time $35 at Amazon

The G Keni Retro Shortwave Radio is a feature-packed device offering superb value with its enormous bag of tricks. For starters, it has a retro design complete with a big tuning knob and wood grain finish and adds a modern twist with Bluetooth connectivity and more. It can play AM, FM, and SW radio bands thanks to its retractable antenna, and there's an AUX port and memory card reader as alternative input types.

On the back of this radio is a foldable solar panel to charge the 1,200mAh battery, or you can use a USB cable or two DC-1.5 volt batteries if there's no sunshine. Solar is the most efficient option, but it can take around seven to nine hours for a full charge compared to the four to six hours with a USB cable.

There's no doubt about the G Keni Retro's unique looks and practicality, but it's let down by its lengthy solar charging time and cheesy X-Bass logo. You still can't go wrong considering the functions and price, and it's worth it for the novelty factor alone if you want something different.

Pohopa's Bluetooth speakers look like lanterns with LED lighting but include Bluetooth speakers and solar charging. They are perfect for setting the mood in gazebos and gardens when guests are over.

Built-in LEDs

Multiple connectivity options Cons Don't come cheap

Aren't portable $180 at Amazon

It can be argued that the best speakers are the ones you hear but never see. That's certainly the case with Pohopa's Bluetooth speakers, which are almost invisible because they're masquerading as lamps. Each set contains two 20-watt speakers, which pair together for a stereo audio experience. They're also easy to use with Bluetooth or a 3.5-millimetre cable and automatically link up on startup without requiring manual input.

These solar-powered speakers are perfect for garden paths or hanging in gazebos with their subtle styling. They also provide the perfect ambience for romantic evenings or game nights with twenty LEDs and three-inch cone subwoofers in each. You can use a USB-C cable or solar to charge the 4,400mAh battery, which lasts around 18 hours on a full charge at 70 per cent volume with the LEDs on.

The Pohopa speakers' discrete and elegant design allows them to stand out from the competition, but they aren't the most portable and are better left in a fixed position. They're pricier than most rivals too, but still offer excellent thanks to their stereo sound and stunning lighting.

The Alpine rock speaker is ideal for pool parties and other outdoor functions because of its durable resin design. There's no need for cables with Bluetooth, and it can conveniently charge in the sun with a built-in solar panel.

Durable resin construction

Waterproof Cons No IP rating

Can't pair with other similar speakers $70 at Amazon $125 at Walmart

No solar power speaker list is complete without at least one rock speaker because of their popularity for pool parties, barbecues, and other outdoor events. Alpine Corporation's Bluetooth rock speakers are one of the best options if you're looking for great sound in a discrete package that most people won't notice while partying the whole night. As its name implies, the rock speaker is designed to blend in with its surroundings and look like an actual rock in brown or grey resin construction, providing some waterproofing.

Performance-wise, it connects to everything from the latest iPhone 15 to older Android devices via Bluetooth with a decent 15-metre range. The 12 hours of playtime should get you through most events, and it's easy to charge via the micro-USB connection or solar panel on the rear.

While the Alpine speaker is perfect for indoor or outdoor use with its wireless connectivity, there's no way to pair two similar speakers together. It's also worth noting that the resin provides a certain degree of waterproofing, but it's best not to get it wet because there's no official IP rating. Despite its flaws, the Alpine Rock speaker is a brilliant choice for outdoor functions and is often available with massive savings to sweeten the deal.

The LibovgogoDF-585 emergency lantern is perfect for camping trips and emergencies because there's no electricity required to access its flashlight, speaker and power bank functions.

IP65 rating

SOS alarm Cons Dim flashlight

Takes a while to charge using the hand crank $70 at Amazon

It's worth having a portable yet rugged multifunction speaker for camping trips and emergencies because it'll never run out of power when you need sound or light. Libovgogo's DF-585 emergency lantern has enough tricks up its sleeve to keep you covered in any conditions. As a Bluetooth speaker, it has a pair of seven-watt speakers and AM/FM radio functionality. Changing the volume or skipping tracks is easy with physical buttons, and there's a bright LED display to display the battery level and more.

The features don't end there, and the Libovgogo includes a bright 360-degree lamp with a 30-metre range and red and blue lights for SOS scenarios. It also offers multiple charging methods with USB-C, solar, and a built-in hand crank to ensure you'll never run out of power. There's no worrying about it getting damaged in the rain with IPX5 water resistance, and the long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery doubles as a power pack to charge your phone or tablet with a USB-A port.

This versatile lantern is a must-have for adventurous people because it ensures they'll have lights, music, and the ability to charge their phones wherever they go. The flashlight isn't the brightest, and it takes a long time to get to a full charge with the hand crank, but it's a small price to pay for peace of mind during power cuts, hurricanes, or fishing trips.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL headphones have an innovative design with an integrated solar panel in the headband to charge them while you're on the move. They are made from recycled plastic and have an IPX4 rating for protection against sweat and moisture.

Great sound

IPX4 rating Cons Tight fit

Premium pricing $230 at Amazon $230 at Amazon

New and innovative products don't come cheap because the inquisitive early adopters must foot the bill and pave the way for everyone else. It's certainly the case with the Adidas RPT-02 SOL, which took existing headphones and upgraded them with solar charging to improve the battery life. Thankfully, the panel is hardly noticeable because it's incorporated into the headband, and the futuristic Powerfoyle coating resembles black plastic. This means you can extend the already great 80-hour power reserve to almost unlimited with optimal lighting conditions, which can be a huge bonus if you're on a long run or ride.

Apart from their solar charging capabilities, the RPT-02 SOLs are a regular pair of over-ear workout headphones with 40-millimetre drivers and an IPX4 rating for some sweat and splash protection. They're pretty stylish too, with black woven fabric covering the hard plastic earcups to match the latticework adorning the headband. The sound quality is great, and it churns out balanced mids and highs with adequate bass at high volume.

The RPT-02 SOLs don't come cheap, and some of our testers found them on the tight side. They still offer great sound in a unique design and are worth getting to try a new technology and start conversations.

The MPOWERD Luci Explore is great for kids or anyone else needing vivid lighting because it can shine in nearly any colour via an App. It also has a built-in speaker and works as a power bank to charge phones and tablets.

Portable enough to go anywhere

Light, speaker, and phone charger in one Cons Lengthy solar charging time

No mounting system $67 at Amazon

The Mpowerd Luci Explore light and speaker offers vivid, multicoloured lighting for any condition and allows you to enjoy your music on the go. This 220-lumen light is packed with LEDs, and you can change the colour to white, blue, red, or anything you like with the nifty app. The app also allows you to adjust the brightness, pair multiple speakers, or check the battery life. Speaking of the battery, it can charge with a standard USB-A cable or solar and offers around 24 hours of playtime from a full charge.

There's also a built-in USB port to charge your phone in a pinch, and it works as a Bluetooth speaker to enjoy your music anywhere. You can't expect booming bass, but it gets the job done and is ideal for light music or podcasts. This is the perfect speaker and light combo for kids' slumber parties or camping trips, and it comes with IP67 water resistance, meaning it can withstand submersion in up to one metre of water without taking any damage.

With a compact yet versatile design and intuitive app controls, the Luci Explore can go anywhere to provide hours of music and lighting. It could be better if it had a mounting system and if it didn't take up to a day to fully charge using solar. Still, the pros outweigh the cons, making the Luci Explore a practical and fun device for your adventures.

The bottom line: Which is the best solar-powered speaker?

The Aboface Solar Bluetooth speaker is the best option because it comes at a reasonable price, works as a powerful lantern and power bank, and provides good sound from its dual speakers. Urbanista's Malibu is the best option if you prefer something upmarket and stylish with impressive sound and IP67 waterproofing. If you're looking for the best value, the G Keni Retro has retro styling with Bluetooth, USB, and memory card options and a handy light for emergencies.

How did we choose the best solar-powered speakers?

Solar-powered speakers differ from most other product categories because they come in wildly varying shapes, sizes, and specs, making it challenging to compare them like-for-like. To try and keep it fair, we judged them based on their sound quality, price, and other utilities.

All our picks have acceptable sound quality for their price and designated use and include Bluetooth to work with most phones, tablets, and other devices.

Price is always a great way to level the playing field, and it's fascinating to see how many features brands can fit into their products and maintain good value. For this list, we tried to include multiple price points to appeal to most budgets while insisting that you get what you pay for, if not more, regarding value.

Reviewing solar-powered speakers without looking at the extra features on offer is almost impossible. Some have durable construction to withstand the elements, while others add emergency lights, power bank capabilities and other features to increase practicality. We tried to keep things balanced by including options with handy features and adding some that don't need any extras and work just as well as just a speaker only.

Are there solar-powered speakers?

Yes, there are various solar speakers currently available, like the Urbanista Malibu, which uses the sun's power to charge.

How does a solar-powered speaker work?

The silicon cells on the solar panel convert sunlight into electricity to power the speaker. Most solar speakers include a secondary cable charging system for when there's no sunlight.