Many people choose a smartwatch with specific health and fitness goals in mind. There are many smartwatches on the market, but they all offer a different set of features and functionality. While it's pretty easy to find a smartwatch specifically designed for running, it's a bit harder to find one marketed for swimming. Just because a device is waterproof, doesn't necessarily mean that it's well suited for tracking laps in the pool and beyond.

I've taken a deep dive into the specific specs and water-related capabilities of dozens of smartwatches on the market to find the ones that actually offer useful features for swimming and diving. Some focus primarily on swimming or athletic performance, while others combine impressive smart connectivity functionality with solid swimming metrics. The right watch for you will depend on your goals and preferences.

Whether you're looking to record basic swimming stats, train for a triathlon, or go scuba diving, these are some of the best smartwatches for swimming and other water sports, with the proof in the product details, and more often than not, our own rigorous product reviews.