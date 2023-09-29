Smartwatches aren't just for adults anymore.

While it might seem like a luxury device that’s better suited to the office or the gym, there are great smartwatches options made just for kids. A smartwatch might sound like an expensive gift for a kid, especially young ones, they're really just as much for the parents. Smartwatches made for kids offer things like GPS location tracking and more extensive parental controls than regular smartwatches to give parents peace of mind. They also tend to be more durable and can have less access to things like social media apps.

The right smartwatch for you and your child depends on quite a few factors - the biggest is probably your child's age. Younger children might need a more durable device. From there, factors like GPS location tracking, parental controls you can manage from your phone, video calling and messaging, cameras, and how your child will use the device are big features to consider when deciding which smartwatch is right for your child.

The best smartwatch for kids: Our top picks

TickTalk TickTalk 4 1. Best smartwatch for kids overall The best combination of features and price The TickTalk 4 is our choice for the top smartwatch for kids. We put it at the No. 1 spot because it represents the best combination of features both kids and parents will love - and it's perfect for most age groups, with access to texting, calling, and a 2MP camera for pictures. Pros GPS location tracking

Two 5mp cameras

Parental control app

Messaging and calling

Highly durable Cons No internet access $200 at Amazon $185 at Walmart $200 at TickTalk

The TickTalk 4 smartwatch is designed for children aged five to 12. We think it's functionality could make a solid choice for slightly older kids as well. It has GPS location tracking, emergency SOS contacts, and secure end-to-end messaging. It supports 2-way HD video and voice calling, parental controls, and has two 5MP cameras.

The TickTock 4 is also built to be kid-proof, with IP67 water resistance and drop and shock resistance. It also has 100 hours of standby battery life with a 1000mAh battery, and your child gets free music streaming through iHeart Radio. As a parent, you can access the location data and a suite of parental controls in the TickTalk app.

Cosmo Cosmo JrTrack SE 2. Best cheap smartwatch for kids All the features for a lower price The Cosmo JrTrack SE is our choice for the best cheap smartwatch for kids. Coming in under $100, it still offers GPS location tracking, a camera, and a suite of parental control features that you can control through your phone. Pros GPS location tracking

Camera

Parental control app

Texting and calling Cons No internet access $90 at Amazon $100 at Cosmo $100 at Walmart

The JrTrack 2 SE offers all the best features like calling, text and voice messaging, GPS tracking, camera, pedometer, and more. You can control and monitor online activity on the JrTrack 2 SE through the Mission Control Parent app. There's even a school mode, where you can limit the features on the smartwatch while your little one is in the classroom. As far as what your kids will like about the JrTrack 2 SE, it has more apps and games they can find on other smartwatches as well a front-facing camera and voice recorder.

It comes in three colors: Black, blue, and pink.

Apple Apple Watch SE 3. Best smartwatch for older kids A smartwatch that they can grow up with The Apple Watch SE is our choice for older kids. It's Apple's entry-level smartwatch. It's so great it could be a contender for the best cheap smartwatch for adults. It has every feature you could ask for and even more customization options than most smartwatches made exclusively for kids offer. Pros GPS location tracking

Parental control app

Most apps your kids will love

Texting and calling

Internet access Cons No camera

Not as durable $279 at Amazon $159 at Walmart $250 at Target

The Apple Watch SE is our choice for older kids on your shopping list.

Most of the smartwatches on this list are made with kids aged five to 12 in mind, which means they might have some features that are too-childlike for a pre-teen. But the Apple Watch SE is Pocket-lint's choice for the best overall smartwatch. All the features that make it a great choice for adults are also true for older kids.

It has the same safety features you'd look for in another smartwatch like real-time location monitoring and Emergency SOS, but it also has Apple Health features that can monitor heart rate.

It does offer more than most of the kid-centric smartwatches, which is both a good and bad thing. It's up to you to decide if your kid is ready for a little bit more responsibility than a kid-specific smartwatch. Most of the watches made for five to 12-year-olds are wrapped in a protective shell, so although you can still get a case for the Apple Watch SE, they will need to be more careful with this device than the other smartwatches on our list.

Another positive for the Apple Watch SE is your kid won't grow out of it, so if they manage not to destroy it the watch could last them into high school or longer depending on their age. You can also access parental controls for the Apple Watch SE through your own phone with Apple Family Sharing.

VTech VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 4. Best smartwatch for young kids Basic smartwatch features as cheap as they come VTech specializes in electronics and toys for younger kids. The KidiZoom smartwatch is made for kids as young as four years old. It has paired-down features and an educational focus that make it a great choice for a child who wants a smartwatch that looks like the one mommy or daddy use. Pros Highly durable

Front-facing camera

Messaging but no calling Cons No GPS location tracking

No internet access $54 at Amazon $59 at Walmart $70 at Target

The KidiZoom smartwatch DX3 is made for kids aged four to 12, but if you notice some of the features it lacks, it becomes clear it's meant for the younger ones. It offers dual cameras for photos and videos, and kids can create personalized clockfaces from photos or choose from 50+ animated faces.

Kids can also pair it with another DX3 to share preset messages and play games since it doesn't have internet access. You can also activate the Switch to School mode to use the DX3 as a watch only.

At under $80, it's by far the cheapest option on our list as well, but it does lack a parental control app, so you can't control it with your phone or even do GPS location tracking, which may make it a non-starter for some.

Xplora Xplora XGO 3 5. Best smartwatch for parental controls GPS location tracking at a cheap price The Explora XGo 3 is made to give parents peace of mind, with GPS location tracking, messaging, and calling. Crucially, it doesn't allow internet access, so you won't have to worry about your child accessing content, apps, or sites you would prefer to shield them from. Pros GPS location tracking

Front-facing camera

Texting and calling

Parental control app Cons No internet access $130 at Amazon $130 at Target $130 at Xplora

If you're looking for a smartwatch that's more for you as a parent than a fun device for your kid to play with, the XGO is your choice. It still has key smartwatch features like a 2MP camera and a step counter, but everything else about the XGO 3 is designed to put parents at ease. You can use Xplora's own wireless plan or connect it to your wireless service provider to get GPS location tracking. It has calling and messaging, but parents can control who's able to messag all through the Xplora app.

It also doesn't allow access to the internet, so you don't have to worry about what your kid might access.

Gizmo Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 6. Best smartwatch for parental controls Verizon's own smartwatch for kids The Gizmo Watch 3 is best choice if you're looking to easily set up a smartwatch for a child that works with Verizon.It has video calling and messaging, which you control who has access to through the GizmoHub app. Verizon has the best nationwide coverage, so you'll never have to wonder where your child is or worry about wide dead spots where they can't be tracked. Pros GPS location tracking

Texting and calling

Front-facing camera

Parental control app Cons No internet access $150 at Verizon

If you're looking for a smartwatch that will easily pair with your Verizon network, the Gizmo Watch 3 is your best bet. It has GPS location tracking as well as video calling and messaging with Verizon's nationwide network, so you'll always be in touch with your child. You can also access the parental controls through the GizmoHub app to control who can contact your child. There's a 3MP camera for kids who want to take photos from their wrist, too, and it has a great 3-plus day battery life when in standby by mode.

Bottom line: What is the best smartwatch for kids?

Smartwatches are now a popular device for children. Not only are they a great tool for parents to help keep track of their kids, but they can also be an option to replace a cellphone as a child's first device. Our top three choices offer all the main features parents should be looking for in a smartwatch for their kids: GPS location tracking, parental controls you can control from your own phone, video calling and messaging, and durability.

The main difference in our top three choices are the prices and access to top-end features that your kids might like or you want. The TickTalk 4 is our firsts choice because it features the best combination of the features we find most valuable. It has GPS location tracking, emergency SOS contacts, and secure end-to-end messaging for parents, plus free music streaming from iHeart and a 5mp camera for kids. Our value pick, the CosmoJr, offers everything you could want from the parents' perspective while offering a little less that will appeal to kids with the lack of music and other features. The main reasons it edges out the Apple Watch SE is that it's more durable, with drop, shock, and IP67 water resistance, which is important for most parents when choosing a device for children. It's also cheaper. The Apple Watch should be your pick for older kids, as it does come with more advanced features and internet access, which some parents won't want young kids to have.

How did I choose the best smartwatches for kids?

As a parent, I created a list of what I considered the most important factors in choosing a smartwatch I would want my own child to wear. That boiled down to devices with features I need or want: GPS location tracking, parental controls you can control from your own phone, video calling and messaging, and durability.

From there, I was able to comb online retailers to find the highest rated products that matched each of the criteria I was looking for. Once I had a list of the best smartwatches for kids based on features and reviews, I narrowed my focus to other details that separated each device from one another, like price.

Do I need a wireless data plan for kid's smartwatch?

You don't need a wireless data plan for you smartwatch, but if you want to get the best of features like GPS location tracking and messaging, you will need one. It's not a hard process. You can add a line to your existing cellular wireless plan to cover the smartwatch, but many kids smartwatch manufacturers offer basic data plans that are cheaper than big wireless providers.

What age is suitable for a kid's smartwatch?

Smartwatches for kids are typically designed for children aged 4 to 12, but parents know that's a wide age range to make a single device for kids. Some smartwatches are better for a specific age than others. You should consider the features and complexity of the smartwatch to determine if it's appropriate for your child's age and maturity level.

How does the GPS tracking feature work on smartwatches for kids?

GPS tracking allows you to monitor your child's whereabouts through a companion app on your smartphone. GPS tracking usually requires a data plan though. Most of the companies who make smartwatches offer cheap data plans. You can also just add a device to your existing cellular plan, although it may be more expensive.

Are smartwatches for kids safe for my child's privacy?

All smartwatches marketed toward kids prioritize online safety. Many of them don't even have accessible internet connections for your child to use, let alone social media. They also usually feature a parental control app that allows you to control the smartwatch down to a miniscule level, even letting only approved contacts message or call the smartwatch. Like every other device with an internet connection though, the best way to make sure your kid is using it safely and appropriate is to through conversations with them.

How long does the battery last on a kid's smartwatch?

Battery life will differ between smartwatches, but generally you can expect a full battery to last a day or more. You should check the product description for full details, but most smartwatches will require a recharge every night or every other night.