Smartphone gimbals are a wonderful invention, allowing you to create smooth, gliding shots that look worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.

When gimbals first hit the market, the inbuilt stabilisation offered by smartphones wasn't up to much, but it has improved dramatically in the years since.

Still, while OIS and EIS can get you a long way, they're still no match for a physical stabiliser, especially when it comes to low-light scenarios.

Smoothness isn't the only reason to invest in a gimbal, either, they're amazing for creating motion timelapses and can make filming yourself a lot easier too, thanks to their AI tracking capabilities.

If you've decided to invest, there are a lot of options to choose from. To help separate the wheat from the chaff, we've been testing as many as we can. Here are the best smartphone gimbals you can buy in 2023.

Insta360 Flow 1. Best overall Insta360's debut smartphone gimbal offers a brilliantly pocketable design, excellent software and unmatched versatility. Pros Extremely clever and portable design

Built-in tripod and selfie stick

Best-in-class tracking abilities Cons The tripod is a little wobbly $159 at Amazon

The Insta360 Flow is a striking gimbal that looks a little different to any of the others. It's an exceptionally clever design that manages to be the most compact on the market, whilst somehow cramming in a tripod, extension rod, and great battery life.

Despite how impressive the design is, it's the software that really won us over. Insta360 has used its 360 camera expertise to craft the best software experience of the bunch, with the most advanced AI tracking that we've tested to date.

No matter what type of content you're creating, we think the Insta360 Flow is likely the best choice. It's the most portable, has the best software features and comes at a reasonable price.

Zhiyun Smooth 5s 2. Professional pick Pros Ultimate adjustability

Excellent ergonomics

Tactile controls Cons It's huge $169 at Amazon

The Zhiyun Smooth 5S is a bit of an outlier in this list, but it's still one of our favourite smartphone gimbals. It forgoes compactness completely, with a design that's more in line with a professional mirrorless camera gimbal than anything that's designed for mobile phones.

What you get in return for the bulkiness is unmatched stability, superb ergonomics and tactile physical controls. If you're more interested in creating feature-film-style tracking shots than filming yourself for a vlog, then this is the one to look at.

It's not perfect, the app experience is unnecessarily complicated, subject tracking isn't too reliable, and it takes a little while to set up - but if you want the utmost smoothness and configurability, you'll definitely want to check out the Smooth 5S.

Pocket-lint DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3. Portable powerhouse DJI is a longstanding favourite when it comes to smartphone gimbals and it's sixth iteration is the best one yet. Pros Very portable design

Robust build quality

Superb controls Cons DJI Mimo app needs sideloading $159 at Amazon

DJI's Osmo Mobile gimbals were, until recently, pretty much unrivalled as easy-to-use, portable and feature-packed gimbals for the average consumer. And the best of the bunch is the Osmo Mobile 6.

If the Insta360 Flow didn't come along and one-up it for the same price, this would no doubt be at the top of our list, and it certainly served as a large source of inspiration for that product.

However, while the Insta360 Flow bests it in a few areas, the Osmo Mobile 6 still has advantages of its own. Crucially, the joystick is analogue, so you have more granular control over the gimbal's movements, but we also think the construction feels hardier, too.

Pocket-lint DJI OM 5 4. Still excellent The slightly older OM 5 can now be found at bargain prices, and it's still just as effective as it ever was. Pros It's available at great prices

Extension pole built-in

Very pocketable Cons AI tracking lacks compared to newer models $99 at Amazon

If you're on a bit of a tighter budget, we'd recommend checking out DJI's last-generation gimbal, the OM 5. It offers many of the same features as the newer Osmo Mobile 6, but it can often be found heavily discounted, making it a bit of a bargain.

You get the same excellent extension pole, a super-portable design and excellent ease of use. The accuracy of the subject tracking takes a small hit compared to the newer models, but it's still much better than the majority of competing brands.

At a price like this, you can't go wrong. It's a superb option for just about anyone.

Pocket-lint Asus ZenGimbal 5. Alternative option The Asus ZenGimbal offers full 360-degree panning which is a bit of a rarity and benefits from a slick design that folds down small. Pros Full 360-degree panning

Packs down small

Slick design Cons Poor app experience £102 at Amazon

The Asus ZenGimbal isn't our favourite option, but it does have some merits that are worth mentioning. Firstly, we think it looks fantastic with its minimalist design, and it also comes supplied with a lovely travel bag.

The main thing, though, is that it supports full 360-degree panning, which is not something that most compact gimbals can do - aside from the Zhiyun Smooth 5S, but that's hefty and pricey.

This means that it's great for filming the Inception-style vortex spinning shots, and it can follow you in a full loop, although the tracking isn't quite as reliable as on some of our other picks.