If you're ready to take your washing experience to the next level with a high-tech Wi-Fi-enabled appliance, you've come to the right place. We've done our research and picked out some of the top options on the market today.

These washers offer all kinds of clever features, like the ability to pause a wash remotely or get a notification when your cycle is complete.

However, not all smart washers are created equal, and with so many to choose from, it can be quite the task to find your perfect machine. So, let's dive into the top picks and see what this brave new world of washing is all about.

Our Top Pick:

Miele Miele WSG663 WCS 9 kg with TwinDos 1. The best of the best Best overall Miele makes some of the finest washers around and the WSG663 is no exception. With automatic detergent dosing and plenty of smarts, we think it's a top choice. Pros TwinDos automatic detergent dosing

Pre-ironing function with steam

Alexa integration Cons Expensive £1249 at Amazon

If only the best will do, we think this smart washing machine from Miele might be just that. It's a top-tier machine with a high energy efficiency score, steam modes, quiet operation and automatic detergent dosing.

The app allows you to control the washer either at home or on the go and it works with Amazon Alexa to make things even easier. Miele says its washers are tested to last 20 years, so, while it might be a big initial outlay, you should be in good hands for many years to come.

Smart washing machines we also recommend

While we think the Miele WSG663 is a great choice for a lot of people, not everyone will want such an expensive and feature-packed washer. So, here are some other top washing machine options that we recommend.

Samsung Samsung Series 6 WW10T684DLN 2. Best for SmartThings users Great smart home integration The Samsung Series 6 is a winner thanks to its great SmartThings integration, superb styling and clever Ecobubble tech. Pros SmartThings integration

Ecobubble tech can lower your bills

AddWash lets you pause the cycle to add extra items Cons The chime it plays when complete can be annoying £579 at Amazon

The Samsung Series 6 is the perfect choice for those invested in the Samsung EcoSystem. The SmartThings integration makes it one of the smartest washers around today.

Combining these smarts with an economical, stylish and feature-packed machine, Samsung has created a washing machine that can't be ignored. What's more, the digital inverter technology keeps things quiet and is backed by a lengthy warranty.

Bosch Bosch Serie 8 WAX28EH1GB 3. A serious machine Reliable pick The Bosch Serie 8 needs little introduction, this model adds a lot of smart features to one of the most reputable washers around. Pros Precision intelligent detergent dosing

Loads of preset cycles

Quiet operation Cons The iDos system uses a lot of liquid £1249 at Amazon

Bosch is a trusted name in home appliances and when you look at machines like the Serie 8 washer, it's easy to see why. It runs quietly, uses a very clever detergent dosing system and can even speed up your washes thanks to its SpeedPerfect setting.

Add to this a great app experience that works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and you have a recipe for a superb smart washing machine.

Hoover Hoover H-Wash 500 HW410AMBCB 4. Economical pick King of efficiency A combination of low outright cost and highly efficient design make the Hoover H-Wash 500 hard to beat. Pros Energy efficient

Easy to use

Good app support Cons Not the quietest $479 at Amazon

The Hoover H-Wash 500 seemingly has it all, including what Hoover claims to be the longest-lasting and most powerful belt technology on the market. It's also achieved an A-class energy rating, so it'll ensure that your bills remain firmly in check.

It's not just great when it comes to washing, though, the app experience is fully featured too. It gives you the ability to check the status of your washer remotely and pushes notifications when a cycle completes.

Candy Candy Smart Pro CSO1493TWCE 5. Best bang for buck Brilliance on a budget The Candy Smart Pro is a solid choice thanks to a great blend of affordability and features. Pros Nine quick wash cycles

KG mode weighs load and adjusts settings automatically

The app can monitor energy consumption Cons It's fairly loud £299 at Amazon

The Candy Smart Pro is packed with more features than you might expect, given its relatively low price point. Including a clever KG Mode that adjusts settings to the weight of the load, variable spin speeds and of course Wi-Fi connectivity.

It's even got a steam function to reduce clothing creases and freshen up the drum, quite rare in this price bracket. The only downside is that some users have reported that this machine is on the louder end of the spectrum.

How to choose a smart washing machine

There are a huge number of smart washing machines to choose from, all with their own benefits and shortcomings. With such a variety of appliances to choose from, it can be tricky to find the perfect washer for your home. So, to make things easier, here are some things that we recommend thinking about before taking the plunge.

What's your budget?

Often, when it comes to getting a new washing machine, it's because there's something wrong with the old one. This can happen at inopportune times and causes many of us to go for a cheaper model than we probably should. However, it's wiser, in the long run, to get the right tool for the job, especially since a washing machine is an item that doesn't tend to get replaced very often. Many retailers offer great interest-free payment plans too, which can help with the initial outlay.

On the other hand, be careful not to overspend on features that you won't use. Some machines are designed for big, shared households and may offer way too much for a single user or couple.

Which smart features do you need?

Since you're here, reading about smart washing machines, it's safe to assume that you've got an interest in the smart functionality of these washers. The next step is to figure out which features particularly appeal to you and make sure that your chosen model can do it.

Smart functionality can vary wildly from model to model and simply being Wi-Fi enabled doesn't tell you all that much, so be sure to read up before committing. For instance, say you're well invested in the Google Home ecosystem and love to get Google Assistant to control all aspects of your home. You'd be sorely disappointed if you got your new washer installed to find out it only supports Alexa.