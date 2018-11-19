Smart home technology can make a laundry list of household chores and your home more efficient - from robot vacuums to smart thermostats, and even laundry itself with the help of smart washing machines. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, smart washing machines offer a variety of clever features, like the ability to pause a wash remotely or get a notification when your cycle is complete.

While all of our choices, starting with our first choice for best smart washing machine, the LG WM400HBA are Wi-Fi enabled and promise a thorough clean, not all smart washers are made to fit your specific smart ecosystem, space, budget, or clothes. To help you find a smart washer that suits your needs and systems, we compiled a list of the best smart washing machines available to buy right now. And with Labor Day sales coming up, you can even score some pretty big savings as the holiday is known for slashing prices on appliances.

The best smart washing machines: Our top picks

LG WM400HBA Large Capacity Front Load Washer 1. Best smart washing machine overall Smart look and performance $800 $1200 Save $400 Equipped with powerful jets, built-in AI technology for optimal wash settings, and ThinkQ app integration, this 4.5 cubic square foot washer works hard and smart. At 39 x 27 x 30.25 inches, the machine doesn't take up an excessive amount of space, plus its tempered glass door makes for an overall sleek, polished look. Pros Hefty load capacity

Stackable

ThinQ app is smart, customizable, and efficient

ENERGY STAR certified Cons Cleaning process can be cumbersome $795 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $1094 at Walmart

This LG front load packs a lot of features into its shallower build, designed to fit nicely into your closet. With an ultra-large 4.5 cubic foot capacity, LG promises this machine can fit up to 20 pounds per load - which is perfect for those who push doing laundry to the last minute.

The WM400HBA is also superb when it comes to cleaning power, featuring up to 12 cleaning programs, including a SpeedWash Cycle that promises clean clothes for smaller loads within 15 minutes and TurboWash360-degree technology for a thorough wash. But this smart washer's ultimate feature is its AI-integrated fabric sensor that automatically selects the cycle best suited for your load. Additionally, the washer is AAFA certified, meaning it uses steam to aid pet hair and dust removal.

Besides its AI intelligence, the washer also earns its "smart" title via its Wi-Fi connectivity to the ThinQ Care app. With the app integration, users can track laundry status remotely and even download and implement new cycle options for an even more custom wash. Plus, this LG machine impressively operates with low vibration, so you neither have to think about nor hear your laundry consistently.

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung WV60A9900AV Smart Dial Front Load Washer 2. Best smart washing machine for SmartThings users A great SmartThings starter or staple $1300 $1800 Save $500 Two washers are better than one, and due to its FlexWash feature, this Samsung smart washer uses custom setting cycles that make it possible to wash two separate loads at once. Plus, it seamlessly connects with the SmartThings App, can wash a full load in 28 minutes, and cleans itself. Pros Great 6 Cu. Ft. capacity

EPA recognised

Self Clean+ notifications every 40 wash cycles

FlexWash is great for efficiency Cons Large unit that takes up room $1295 at Amazon $1299 at Samsung (US) $1300 at Best Buy

Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem marries software with hardware, promising a swift and seamless smart home operation - and whether you're in the ecosystem or looking to start building one, this washing machine could be a great staple. Not only can you control and customize cycles from the SmartThings app, but the hardware's AI-Powered Smart Dial learns and recommends cycles based on your use, making laundry a habit. The app can also send you notifications regarding the status of your laundry.

Handling up to six cubic feet per load, this machine is powerful and capable of tough loads but perhaps not the best option for smaller spaces at 34 inches deep. Its larger size, however, allows for another standout, FlexWash, which enables users to wash separate loads simultaneously, each with its own custom settings.

Equipped with SelfClean+ technology, the machine also automatically cleans itself after every 40 cycles. This self-cleaning process, coupled with a hefty load capacity and FlexWash mode, makes the Samsung WV60A9900AV the perfect big machine for a big household needing some efficiency.

GE/ Pocket-lint GE - 4.8 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Front Load Washer 3. Best value smart washing machine A fresh wash for less $945 $800 Save $-145 This GE front load washer doesn't compromise smart features and offers a powerful clean for a wallet-friendly price. At a sub- $1000 tag, this machine still packs in Wi-Fi connectivity, plenty of room for dirty clothes, and a quiet, effective wash. Pros Only 32-inches deep

10-year warranty

Reversible door

Anti-vibration tech for a quiet wash Cons Not as fast as others on this list $945 at Best Buy

This GE machine might be our list's most consistently wallet-friendly smart washer, but that doesn't mean it's any less capable. Not only does the model tote Wi-Fi connectivity to can start, stop, and monitor your laundry remotely, but it uses patented time-saving technology to sense and balance loads - making it energy and time efficient.

At 32 inches deep, the unit is suitable for smaller to medium-sized spaces but can still hold up to 4.8 cubic feet per load. Plus, the reversible door allows for flexibility if you want to fit the machine into a particular space without the door swinging open only to block you in. Regarding cleaning power, the GE model promises a 20-minute Quick Wash cycle for lightly soiled items and comes equipped with an UltraFresh vent system to fight off excess moisture and unwanted odors for a fresh-smelling load. Ultimately, GE proves you can save and benefit from a smart cycle.

Maytag/ Pocket-lint Maytag - 5.3 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer 4. Best efficient smart washing machine Quiet and capable $850 $1035 Save $185 An efficiency powerhouse, this Maytag washer grants Anti Vibration technology for a quiet waah, cycle notifications, a remote start, and even smart tips for personalised laundry. Pros Great capacity

27-inches deep

ENERGY STAR certified

Advanced Vibration Control Cons Buttons are a bit tricky $850 at Best Buy

This top-loading smart washing machine from Maytag has a different form factor from others on this list, but not at the expense of any smart features or efficiency. At only 28 inches deep, this model still allows for bigger loads, with a capacity of 5.3 cubic feet, and is even voice-control compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Its Quick Wash cycle also promises to take lightly soiled clothes to a clean, odor-free state in just 30 minutes.

Additionally, this Maytag model promises Cycle memory for customizable settings and an efficient wash. Built-In Advanced Vibration control uses shock absorbers to reduce noise for a quiet wash. And like most capable smart washers, the Wi-Fi-connected Maytag app allows users to control cycles remotely. It sends notifications when your cycle is complete, but Maytag uniquely sends users personalised Smart Tips based on activity, which makes for even more efficient use.

GE/ Pocket-lint GE - 5.0 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Front Load 1- Step Wash +Dry 5. Best 1-stop smart washer and dryer Clean and dry smarter, not harder $950 $1215 Save $265 This Wi-FI enabled 1-step Wash and Dry machine limits the work of transferring clothes to the dryer, and eliminates excess moisture. Pros UltraFresh vent system

Capable capacity

Washer/ Dryer combo

Reversible door for tight fits Cons No QuickWash option $950 at Best Buy

One of smart home technology's overarching benefits is the freedom to work smarter, not necessarily harder. This GE front-load machine cuts down on steps and provides a one-stop shop for smart washing and drying. Storing up to 5.0 cubic feet, this machine can both wash and dry your clothes - using steam to deeply clean fabric fibers and remove stubborn stains.

Using Built-in Wi-Fi, you can control and monitor your cycles from wherever, whether you're washing or drying, and storing up to 32 loads of detergent, the machine will automatically dispense the exact amount needed before each cycle. So, if you want to cut back on work, this front-loading machine can help take the brunt of your household chore workload and is well worth the investment.

The best smart washing machines: The bottom line

If you're looking to expand your smart home and reduce your chore load, the world of smart washing machines is worth exploring and investing in. Thanks to its hefty capacity, cleaning power, and seamless ThinQ connectivity, the LG WM400HBA is a great choice, especially if you have a larger space and laundry load.

LG WM400HBA Large Capacity Front Load Washer Editor's Choice Smart look and performance $800 $1200 Save $400 Equipped with powerful jets, built-in AI technology for optimal wash settings, and ThinkQ app integration, this 4.5 cubic square foot washer is a smart and hard worker. Pros Hefty load capacity

Stackable

ThinQ app is smart, customizable, and efficient

ENERGY STAR certified Cons Cleaning process can be cumbersome $795 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $1094 at Walmart

Fitting nicely into the SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung's WV60A9900AV machine is a solid choice for those looking for a smart home starter or staple device. It comes well-equipped with plenty of power and space and cleans itself every 40 cycles. Lastly, the GE 4.8 cubic feet stackable front load washer is a fantastic value option and proves that you don't have to compromise quality or power for a reasonable price tag.

How did we choose these smart washing machines?

Having established expertise reviewing, testing, and researching smart home products, our Pocket-lint team carefully evaluated smart washing machines based on use case, connectivity options, and price. Additionally, we looked at some of the top factors you should consider when buying a smart washing machine.

What should you look for in a smart washing machine?

Load capacity: Do you usually find yourself waiting to do all your laundry simultaneously? Or do you stick to a weekly schedule and go for smaller loads? These are important considerations when it comes to determining how large you need your machine's load capacity. The load capacity - usually measured in cubic feet - determines how much laundry even a smart machine can handle at once.

Room size: Even if you're a bigger load washer, your room may not allow the space for a hefty machine. It's important to measure the space you're considering placing your machine, especially considering the machine's depth, so there's enough room to plug it in and open the door.

Smart ecosystem connectivity: One of the greater benefits of smart technology is that it allows everything to work together more efficiently. Therefore, it's helpful to consider whether the app or device is compatible with voice control devices like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or other smart devices that power your home.

Time and energy efficiency: Laundry is necessary, but it can take time. The beauty of smart washers is that they can cut down on that time not only via sending notifications and reminders, but also through features like QuickWash that promise an effective clean in under 20 to 30 minutes. Additionally, many of the smart washing machines included on this list are ENERGY STAR certified, meaning they've met the US Environmental Protection Agency or US Department of Energy's efficiency criteria and use less energy than other products.

Can smart washing machines save you money?

Investing in a smart washing machine could help you save in small ways, but not as much as investing in a smart thermostat would. For example, you could have better control over the amount of detergent you use for those machines with automatic programs. Additionally, remotely starting and stopping your cycle when it's done could reduce water use.