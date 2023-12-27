There's nothing like a good workout to uplift your mood, and running is one of the best ways to get the blood pumping and burn calories. The best smart treadmills include the usual speed and incline settings and go a step further by linking to fitness apps via Bluetooth to monitor your distance, heart rate, and other information and store it across your devices to track your progress. Premium models additionally include convenient features like touchscreens and Wi-Fi to watch your favorite shows or join other runners for virtual races.

At Pocket-lint we test laptops, tablets, and other gadgets, and sometimes we get our hands on fun gym equipment like rowing machines and treadmills to try out. For this list, we chose the best smart treadmills from reputable companies like Peloton and NordicTrack, with a range of premium and budget-friendly options to suit every buyer.

Best smart treadmills: Our favorite picks

Peloton Tread 1. Best overall smart treadmill Social running platform $3105 $3405 Save $300 The Peloton Tread offers a luxurious training experience with a 23.8-inch touchscreen and includes countless workouts and interactive experiences via the app. Pros Quality construction

One of the best fitness apps

Large touchscreen Cons Pricey

Doesn't fold away small for storage $3105 at Peloton

Peloton's Tread is an unashamedly premium product that feels solid and doesn't move or shake thanks to its non-folding 290-lb weight and spacious frame. The 20 x 59-inch running surface offers ample space for taller runners and has a shock-absorbing belt to reduce impact. You also get an industry-standard 3.0 HP motor offering a maximum speed of 12.5 mph and up to 12.5% incline.

Most people buy the Tread for its 23.8-inch touchscreen and front-facing Bluetooth speakers that link to the Peloton app for various workouts. The app doesn't just offer workouts like hikes and progressive runs but allows you to interact with other users and choose between various instructors. There's no shortage of comfort features, and the Tread has a USB charging port, 3.5mm audio, a front-facing camera, and a microphone for video chats.

The Peloton Tread doesn't come cheap, but its huge workout variety, group training, and massive display will motivate the least enthusiastic buyers to go for a run. It's the perfect fitness tool for families or individuals, although it needs adequate space because of its non-foldable design.

Sole ST90 2. Best premium smart treadmill Dual function comfort $3000 $3700 Save $700 Sole's ST90 offers a slat-belt design and manual mode for a reasonable price. It includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, and Sole app access for exciting workouts. Pros Slat-belt design

Motorized and manual running modes

15.6-inch touchscreen Cons Doesn't fold

Isn't cheap $3000 at Amazon

The Sole ST90 is one of the best options if you're looking for a modern slat-belt treadmill. Slat belts are made of individual rectangular rubber pieces joined together instead of a single piece and are generally more comfortable, durable, and quieter than their conventional counterparts. There's enough room for most runners with a large 20 x 60-inch deck, but it's for bigger spaces because of its non-foldable design.

On the tech side, you get a 15.6-inch touchscreen with all the usual information and 29 workouts choices. Wi-Fi, wireless charging, and Bluetooth are standard, and you can easily link your smartphone to the Sole Fitness app with over 3,000 workouts for every fitness level. Other features include a 2.0 HP AC motor offering speeds of up to 12.5 mph and up to 15 degrees of incline. You can also switch to manual mode if you want something more challenging.

Sole's ST90 is one of the best slat-belt treadmills on the market because it undercuts the price of many rivals while offering a quality, dual-mode running experience. Its 15.6-inch touchscreen is a major upgrade from the older model's 10.1 LCD and offers up-to-date workouts and entertainment for buyers.

Bowflex BXT8J 3. Best value smart treadmill Low-cost practicality The Bowflex BXT8J is spacious, considering its foldable design, and includes USB charging and a two-month JRNY trial membership for a great price. Pros Foldable design

Sturdy design

Includes two-month JRNY trial Cons No touchscreen

Slightly noisier than rivals $1300 at Amazon

Many buyers aren't willing to pay for unnecessary touchscreens and other pricey features and need a solid treadmill at an affordable price to train on. The Bowflex BXT8J is a sturdy, foldable treadmill with a spacious 20 x 60-inch deck for around half the price of our premium options. Its 2.5 HP motor pushes it up to 12mph, with a maximum incline of 15%, which should be enough for most users.

Instead of a costly touchscreen, the BXT8J has a 7-inch LCD, surrounded by easy-to-use buttons, and includes 26 built-in workouts. The lack of a touchscreen won't be a big deal for buyers looking for savings because the media shelf is adequate for most smartphones and tablets and includes a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-A charging port. Once your smartphone is linked to the treadmill, you can access the complimentary two-month JRNY trial or stream your favorite shows and movies while you train.

The Bowflex BXT8J is all about convenience and practicality and manages to feel solid and secure while still being foldable to store away. It's an excellent smart treadmill with a comfortable ride, as long as you don't mind the lack of a big display, which isn't surprising considering the price.

NordicTrack X32i 4. Best design smart treadmill Extreme training treadmill The Norditrack X32i takes workouts to another level with a massive deck and 40% incline combined with a 32-inch touchscreen and 30-day iFIT family membership. Pros Massive 32-inch display

Powerful motor

Spacious Cons Eye-watering price

Huge $4500 at Amazon $4500 at Walmart $4500 at Best Buy

Buyers who don't mind paying for the most authentic running experience combined with state-of-the-art technology can try the NordicTrack X32i. This feature-packed powerhouse has a powerful 4.25 HP motor capable of 12mph and a fantastic 40% incline and -6 % decline unmatched by most of its rivals listed here. It also has a roomy 22 x 65-inch deck with ample space to sprint or climb.

There's no compromise on the tech side either, with a massive 32-inch touchscreen for streaming your favorite shows or accessing the included 30-day iFIT family membership. It's worth paying for the full version if you're serious about getting fit because of the virtual running experience with simulated trails in different countries and studio workouts. An adjustable fan, 3-inch speakers, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi are other features to round off the comprehensive package.

There's no escaping the X32i's huge cost factor, and its immense bulk and weight means you won't move it often once it's installed. On the other hand, it delivers an experience few home treadmills can match and justifies its cost if you use all of its impressive features.

Horizon Fitness 7.4 5. Best smart treadmill for plus-size buyers Practical and versatile Horizon's Fitness 7.4 has an impressive 350-lb weight limit, and its compatibility with Zwift, Peloton, and most fitness apps makes it a practical mid-range option for plus-size buyers. Pros 350-lb weight capacity

Foldable

Compatible with most fitness apps Cons Bulky

No touchscreen $1599 at Amazon

Most treadmills have a 300-lb weight limit, but the Horizon Fitness 7.4 goes up to 350lbs and is more accommodating to plus-size buyers. It's also a fantastic mid-range option, punching well above its weight with a large, 22 by 60-inch deck and a powerful 3.5 HP motor that competes with rivals at double its price. The 12mph top speed and 15% incline are standard for this treadmill type and should be fine for most runners.

There's no large touchscreen at this price point, and it won't be a big deal for buyers wanting flexibility because they'll be able to use Zwift, Peloton, and most third-party fitness apps on their Android or iPhone. You can try the ten included workouts if you don't want to pay for a subscription, and there's a built-in heart rate monitor to keep tabs on your pulse.

The Horizon Fitness 7.4 is a large treadmill with a high weight capacity, yet it's foldable for easy storage. It might not have the bells and whistles of its pricier competitors, but it makes up for it when it counts with a spacious deck, powerful motor, and compatibility with most apps.

Egofit Walker Pro 6. Best under-desk smart treadmill Workout while you work $320 $400 Save $80 The Egofit Walker Pro is an innovative under-desk treadmill offering walking speeds up to 3.1 mph and a 5% incline to help remote workers keep fit. Pros Compact size

Includes a remote control

Perfect for remote workers Cons Not for running

Limited smart features $320 at Amazon

Under-desk treadmills like the Egofit Walker Pro are perfect for remote workers or anyone looking to get their heart rate up and burn calories while working. The compact 38.39 x 21.85 x 6.89-inch (DxWxH) and 48.5-lb design won't compete against the heavier-duty treadmills in terms of performance, and it has a lower 254-lb weight limit. It fulfills a different role and tucks away under most standing desks, with the 2.0 HP motor offering walking speeds up to 3.1mph and a 5% incline to keep you active.

Keeping track of your steps, speed, distance, and other stats is a breeze with the easy-to-read display, and the Egofit Walker Pro includes a handy remote control to start and stop your walk. If you don't feel like using the remote, you can also access the treadmill via the FitShow app, which might be more beneficial because it tracks your information and saves your sessions.

Sitting for hours at a time in one place is one of the biggest drawbacks of remote working, and the Egofit Walker Pro remedies the problem with a compact and lightweight design to keep you moving. It's easy to use and reasonably priced, but it might not be enough for those who crave a more challenging workout or online classes.

AssaultRunner Pro 7. Best manual smart treadmill Self-propelled performance The AssaultRunner Pro provides a challenging manual running experience and includes Bluetooth and ANT+ to work with the Zwift and Assault Fitness apps. Pros No power required

Burns more calories

Can improve running form Cons Manual running isn't for everyone

Could do with a touchscreen for the price $3000 at Amazon

Many runners prefer manual treadmills like the AssaultRunner Pro because they offer a challenging, self-powered workout without electricity. There's no motor to control speed or incline, and the runner's movement pushes the belt to make it work. Running on the AssaultRunner Pro feels more natural once you get used to its curved shape, and the belt's slatted design and ball-bearing system ensure it moves smoothly at any speed.

It's easy to track your speed, distance, and other performance metrics on the intuitive LCD display, and it also offers interval training, time and distance targets, and a competition mode. Connectivity is limited to Bluetooth and ANT+, but it's compatible with Assault Fitness or Zwift, so you'll never run out of workout options.

Manual treadmills might not be for everyone, but they deliver a satisfying experience for people looking to challenge themselves, and some say they can even improve your running form. Either way, the AssaultRunner Pro is one of the best options because of its winning price-to-performance ratio, and it works with Zwift and the Assault fitness apps to keep you motivated.

Horizon Fitness T101 8. Best budget smart treadmill Anyone can run $663 $700 Save $37 Horizon's Fitness T101 is the best option for beginners because it offers USB charging, Bluetooth, and a foldable design for a fraction of its pricier rivals. Pros Foldable

Fantastic price

Includes Bluetooth and built-in speakers Cons Isn't the fastest treadmill

Limited tech features $663 at Amazon

Quality treadmills don't need to be costly, and the Horizon Fitness T101 offers an impressive workout experience at a price accessible to most buyers. It's perfect for beginners, with a 2.5 HP motor offering a top speed of ten miles an hour and up to ten degrees of incline. For a budget option, it matches the 300-lb weight limit of its pricier rivals, and its 20 x 55-inch deck will suit all but the tallest runners.

There might not be a touchscreen, but the three LED displays adequately show the relevant workout information and enable access to the six onboard workouts. There's still Bluetooth, a USB charging port to link to your smartphone, and decent speakers for sound. The Horizon Fitness T101 won't directly link to fitness apps, but you can run them on your mobile device, which should fit on the convenient shelf.

Affordable treadmills like the Horizon Fitness T101 make it easy for anyone to work out and offer decent build quality and features despite its limited tech. Its 300lb weight limit matches some of the best, and it still offers Bluetooth and built-in speakers in a convenient foldable design.

The bottom line: Which is the best smart treadmill?

The Peloton Tread is the best smart treadmill because it has a 23.3-inch touchscreen to enjoy the accompanying fitness app. Sole's ST90 is the best premium option because it has a comfortable slat belt design and a 15.5-inch touchscreen. Anyone looking for great value can try the Bowflex BXT8J because it's reasonably priced and includes a two-month JRNY trial.

How did we pick the best smart treadmills?

Testing gadgets, tech, and exercise equipment is our specialty, and we're always trying out new models to see what they offer. We looked at features and value as the two main testing criteria for this list and tried to include options at every price point.

There's a vast difference in features between this list's high-end and budget treadmills, but they all get the job done and will help you get fit. The premium options add massive displays and other features to make the experience more luxurious, while the more affordable options leave them out to keep the price down and allow you to use your tablet instead.

Most buying decisions are based on value, so we use it as one of our main testing criteria. The high-end models listed here justify their cost with huge touchscreens, slat belts, and other innovative features, while the budget-friendly alternatives are sturdy for everyday use and have fantastic price-to-performance ratios.

Is there a treadmill I can watch Netflix on?

Many treadmills, like the Peloton Tread and Norditrack X32i, have large displays for Netflix and other streaming services.

Which treadmill brand is the best?

There are many reputable treadmill brands, like Norditrack, Peloton, and Bowflex

What are the features of a smart treadmill?

Smart treadmills store your workout information and include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other connectivity for mobile fitness apps.