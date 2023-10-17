Some smart home tech can give you options that previously would have required expensive purpose-built systems to achieve. For example, a multiroom audio system that allows you to play the same music across multiple rooms of your home used to require a lot of wiring and complex control systems to make reality. Now you can get the same effect just by chucking a few Echo Dots around your home and asking Alexa to play music everywhere.

The same is true of home security. What was once something that required expensive professional installation can now be achieved by purchasing relatively inexpensive smart security cameras. With so many different options to choose from, however, it can be hard to know where to start. We take a look at some of the best smart security cameras to help you protect your home inside and out for a variety of different set-ups and price points.

Our picks for the best smart security cameras in 2023

Google Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) 1. Best smart security camera overall A great battery-powered smart security camera for indoors or out. $140 $180 Save $40 The Google Nest (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) may have a ridiculous name, but it does describe the product incredibly accurately. Being powered by battery means you can place it almost anywhere, and it's suitable for use either inside or outside your home. Pros No need to place near a power source

Suitable for use indoors or out

Clever magnetic mount Cons Requires cable for continuous video

At risk of theft due to lack of physical fixings $175 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy $140 at Walmart

If you want to add security cameras both inside and outside your home, then it's preferable if you can use the same brand. It's even more preferable if you can use the same cameras. The Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor, Battery is a great fit for monitoring the interior of your home. Thanks to the battery power and clever magnetic mount, it's also a great choice for monitoring the outside of your home, too. Because you don't have to worry about wires, you can place it almost anywhere you want.

The camera records in 1080p and has a 130-degree field of view which is wide enough for most needs, and if you do decide you need continuous power, you can use a weatherproof power cable (sold separately) to keep your smart security camera powered up. With a Nest Aware subscription, you get up to 60 days of event video history, 24/7 continuous video history if you're using it with the optional power cable, as well as vehicle, animal, and person detection. Unsurprisingly, the Google Nest Cam integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant and Google Nest Hub smart displays, but you can also see the video feed on Echo devices such as the Echo Show 8, which is a nice plus.

Arlo Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2. Best indoor smart security camera A smart indoor camera with a built-in privacy shield. $58 $100 Save $42 The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is a wired smart security camera specifically for use indoors. Unlike some of the Arlo cameras, it connects over Wi-Fi with no need for an additional hub. The built-in privacy shield ensures its only filming when you want it to be. Pros No need for additional hub

Infrared night vision

Built-in privacy shield Cons Needs to be within 2m of power

Some features require subscription $58 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy $60 at Arlo

If you're only looking for a camera to use indoors, then you can't go far wrong with the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. It's a wired smart security camera that can reach up to two metres from your power socket. The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera can connect directly over Wi-Fi, so there's no need for an additional hub. You can set up motion alerts within the app, and there's also a two-way talk feature, so you can use the camera as an intercom.

Arlo

There's a 130-degree field of view to ensure a good view of the room that the camera is placed in, and the video is recorded in 1080p HD, with infrared night vision. One of the best features of this indoor camera is that it has a built-in privacy shield so that you can be certain that the camera isn't recording your home when you don't want it to be. You don't need to worry about forgetting to open the privacy shield either, as you can open it remotely from the app. You'll need a subscription to take advantage of 30 days of cloud storage.

Ring Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3. Best indoor/outdoor smart security camera A smart security camera that's easy to install indoors or out. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a great option for indoor or outdoor use. As it's battery-powered, you can place it almost anywhere, and it's quick and easy to install. You can see the feed from your Ring Stick Up Cam on an Echo Show just by asking Alexa. Pros Easy installation

Indoor or outdoor use

Works well with Alexa Cons Can't flip image if mounted upside down

Requires subscription for many features $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Ring

Another great option if you're looking for a smart security camera that can be used both indoors and out is the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery. The battery power means there's no need for any cables, so you're not limited to where you can place the camera. If you need continuous power, however, you can connect it to a power adapter, or use an additional Ring solar panel to power it from the sun.

The camera records in 1080p HD and has a 130-degree field of view to give you a good view of the inside or outside your home. It has motion detection and night vision, as well as two-way talk, just like Ring video doorbells. As you'd expect from a company owned by Amazon, the camera works seamlessly with your Echo devices, allowing you view your video feed on smart displays such as the Echo Show 10. You'll need a Ring Protect plan to be able to view up to 180 days of your video history.

Logitech Logitech Circle View 4. Best HomeKit smart security camera A great HomeKit-compatible camera for Apple users. If you're an Apple user, the Logitech Circle View is a great HomeKit-enabled camera. You can take advantage of HomeKit Secure Video to store video from your Circle View in iCloud without any additional subscription. It's not compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. Pros HomeKit compatible

Free cloud storage through iCloud

Privacy via switch or tilt Cons No Alexa or Google Assistant support

Wired only $160 at Amazon $160 at Apple $160 at Logitech

If you're an Apple user, then you may prefer a smart security camera that works with Apple's HomeKit. The Logitech Circle View is a HomeKit-compatible smart security camera that can take advantage of Apple's HomeKit Secure Video that allows you to store video from compatible security cameras within iCloud and view the content from the Home app on your iPhone. All the video is end-to-end encrypted, and it won't count against your iCloud storage quotas, although you'll need a compatible HomePod or Apple TV to act as your HomeKit hub. The camera also won't work with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The camera itself records in 1080p HD, has night vision and two-way talk, and has a wide 180-degree field of view. You can also maintain your privacy by pressing a switch on the back of the camera to turn it off, or by simply tilting it so that it's facing straight down. It can be used both indoors and out, although you'll need to factor in connecting the power supply when mounting outdoors. You can use Logitech's cloud storage with a subscription, but if you're using HomeKit Secure Video, you won't require a subscription to access your recordings from iCloud.

Arlo Arlo Pro 5 5. Best smart security camera for 2K A 2K Wi-Fi security camera for even greater detail. $180 $250 Save $70 The Arlo Pro 5 (or 5S in the US) is a smart security camera with a 2K resolution that gives clearer images an up to 12x digital zoom. It has dual-band Wi-Fi support so there's no need for an additional hub. Pros 2K resolution

No need for additional hub

2.4GHz and 5GHz support Cons Resolution not as high as some Arlo cameras

Not the cheapest $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy $180 at Arlo

Most of the smart security cameras on this list can record video at 1080p HD quality, but if you're looking for a camera that can record in even higher quality, then the Arlo Pro 5 (or Arlo Pro 5S as it's called in the US) is a good option. It captures video in 2K (2688 x 1520) resolution, which is twice the resolution of many of the security cameras on this list, allowing you to see what's going on outside your home in even more detail. You can also zoom in up to 12x. Other models with 4K smart security cameras, such as the Arlo Ultra 2, are more expensive, something to keep in mind as you compare your short-list.

The Arlo Pro 5 is battery powered, and fits on a magnetic mounting plate, so it's easy to install almost anywhere. There's a wide 160-degree field of view that uses image correction to remove any fish eye effect from the footage. The Arlo Pro 5 also supports both 2.4 GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks and will connect to whichever is stronger. Thanks to the Wi-Fi support, there's no need for an additional hub, which isn't the case for some of the other Arlo security cameras.

Ring Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery 6. Best smart security spotlight camera A smart security camera with two built-in spotlights and a siren. $170 $210 Save $40 The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, Battery, is a security camera with a motion-activated spotlight. It includes 3D motion detection that reduces the number of false positives so that the spotlight isn't constantly going on and off unnecessarily. Pros Built-in spotlights

3D motion detection

Bird's eye view Cons Expensive

Requires subscription for many features $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $170 at Walmart

Many smart security cameras offer night vision to let you spot anything untoward going on around your home when it's dark. Night vision is useful, but it's no substitute for real light. The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery includes two motion-activated spotlights that will illuminate the area in front of the camera. This is a great deterrent and also helps you see what's going on more clearly.

The battery-powered spotlight can shoot 1080p HDR video, and the lack of wires means you can install it in most locations. It has a 140-degree field of view and colour night vision. The real magic is the advanced 3D Motion Detection. This improves the accuracy of motion alerts by detecting how far away an object is. It also allows you to see a bird's eye view of the direction of travel of any object that triggers the motion detection. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription to get features such as 180 days of cloud video storage.

Wyze Wyze Cam v3 Pro 7. Best value smart security camera A 2K smart security camera at an affordable price. $57 $60 Save $3 The Wyze Cam v3 Pro is a 2K smart security camera that can be uses both indoors and out, and is priced incredibly competitively. You can record directly to a microSD card for continuous recording, or save to the cloud with a subscription. Pros Great value

2K resolution

Indoor or outdoor use Cons No 5GHz support

Subscription required for cloud storage $57 at Amazon $54 at Wyze

A smart security camera that can shoot in high resolution and be used indoors and out doesn't have to break the bank. That's what the Wyze Cam v3 Pro can offer. It can record video in 2K and is capable of being used both indoors and outdoors, although you'll to use a separate power adapter for outdoor use. There's an 80-lumen spotlight built in to help deter unwanted visitors or improve picture quality in low-light conditions, and there's even an 89-decibel siren that you can use to scare off animals or intruders.

The Wyze Cam v3 Pro has a 130-degree field of view, and connects directly to Wi-Fi, so there's no need for any additional hubs. There's no dual-band support, however. You can record directly onto a microSD card for continuous recording or opt for a Cam Plus subscription which gives up to 14 days of cloud storage. It also unlocks other features, including person, package, pet, and vehicle detection. The best part is that the Wyze Cam v3 Pro is a fraction of the cost of many smart security cameras with similar specs.

Ring Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus 8. Best smart security floodlight camera A smart security camera with two powerful floodllights. The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a smart security camera with two built-in 2000 Lumen LED floodlights that can offer powerful illumination. There's also a 105dB siren if the lights aren't enough to scare off unwanted visitors. Pros Two powerful 2000 Lumen floodlights

105 dB siren

Motion activated Cons No 3D motion detection

Expensive $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $168 at Walmart

If you really want to keep your home protected, then the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus can offer serious levels of deterrence. Alongside the 1080p HD video camera, there are two 2000 Lumen motion-activated LED floodlights that can light up the area in front of your home and make sure that anyone lurking there is in full view no matter how dark it is. There's also colour night vision for those areas that aren't quite as well lit.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus doesn't include the 3D Motion Detection of the most expensive Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, but you can still set up customisable motion zones so that the floodlights don't get triggered every time a car goes past. There's a 140-degree field of view, and a 105dB remote-activated siren if the bright floodlights aren't enough to scare away unwanted visitors. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription to access some of the features, however.

Best smart security camera: The bottom line

If you're looking for a smart security camera for your home, you can't go far wrong with the Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery). It's suitable for use both indoors and out, and the fact that it's battery powered means that you can install it almost anywhere you want. The clever magnetic mount makes it easy to get your Google Nest Cam pointing exactly where you want it, and you can see your live feed on both Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo smart displays. If you're after a more affordable option, the Wyze Cam v3 Pro has a lot of the features of much more expensive models at a price that's hard to beat.

How I chose the best smart security camera

When choosing the best smart security cameras, there were a few considerations to make. I wanted to ensure there was a mix of both indoor and outdoor cameras, as well as those that are suitable for both uses. I also wanted to ensure that the smart security cameras on this list provided options that were compatible with the major smart home ecosystems. I also chose a range of price points, as well as trying to include different types of smart security cameras, from basic cameras, to floodlight cams.

When you're choosing a smart security camera, there are a few questions you that you should keep in mind.

Is my smart security camera suitable for use outdoors?

Some of the cameras on this list are suitable for use both indoors and out, but this isn't the case with all smart security cameras. Many are designed for indoor use, meaning that they're not weatherproof, and may also require plugging into a power socket with a plug that also isn't intended for outdoor use. If you're looking for a smart security camera for outside, you'll need to make sure it's safe to use outdoors.

Where am I planning to place my smart security camera?

The location where you want your smart security camera may impact your choice. If you want to put the camera outside your home, the spot you want may be quite far from any accessible power points. If this is the case, you may need to opt for a battery-powered camera. If you want continuous coverage, however, then you may have to place your camera somewhere where it is within reach of power.

If you're placing your camera indoors, you'll need to consider how far away from power sockets you want to place it if you're choosing a camera that requires plugging in.

What type of smart security camera do I need?

There are multiple different types of smart security cameras, including standard cameras, spotlight cameras, and floodlight cameras. You should consider exactly what you want from your camera and where it will be placed. In some cases a floodlight camera may be overkill, whereas in others, a spotlight camera may not offer enough illumination for your needs.

What smart home systems is my smart security camera compatible with?

If you have other smart home tech, you'll want to choose a smart security camera that works with your smart home ecosystem of choice. If you're an Apple user and use HomeKit smart home devices, then you'll need to be sure that you choose a HomeKit-compatible smart security camera, as there are fewer that support HomeKit. Most cameras will support Google Assistant and Alexa, however.