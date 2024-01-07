From refrigerators to thermostats, every home appliance seems to be getting a smart upgrade these days. And few are as useful for monitoring your health as the smart scale. These devices might look like your standard bathroom scales, but they're actually far more advanced.

Related Best smart weights: Take the heavy lifting out of rep counting From not-so dumb dumbells to adjustable kettlebells, these are the smartest home fitness weights you can buy

Indeed, smart scales aren't only useful for precise weight measurements. They can also estimate your body fat percentage, BMI, muscle mass, bone density, heart rate, and more. Better yet, they allow you to track all that data right from your smartphone (hence the "smart" part of the name). That way, you can build a health profile to monitor your progress over time.

The team here at Pocket-lint is composed of tech experts, and we know smart gadgets like the back of our hands. Together, we drew from our personal experience and expertise to compile this list of the best smart scales on the market.

Best smart scales: Our top picks