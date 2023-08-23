Not everyone needs a screen on their wrist. Despite their popularity, smartwatches can be distracting, and not everyone enjoys wearing a watch all the time. So, what do you do if you're worried about your heart health or the quality of your sleep? You turn to a smart ring.

A smart ring provides many of the health and fitness benefits that a smartwatch offers but in a much smaller form factor. It uses a screen-free design with an emphasis on cramming in all the sensors you expect from a smartwatch or fitness tracker in a device that fits on your finger. Of course, it differs from wrist-based wearables in that it requires your smartphone to actually see your data. Smart rings are perfect for anyone looking for a fitness tracker that is more discreet or fashion-forward without the distractions of something buzzing and lighting up on your wrist. We've taken the guesswork out of deciding whether they're right for you by collecting some of the best smart rings around.

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

The best overall smart ring

Oura Ring Gen3 Small tech with a big impact The third-generation Oura Ring can track all the health information your smartwatch can in a far more compact package. However, you will have to commit to a monthly subscription to use it. Pros Two design options

Easily digestible companion app

Accurate sensors Cons Subpar battery life $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Target

The Oura Ring Gen 3 offers the best overall smart ring experience, featuring an attractive design that can be as discrete or flashy as you'd like. Oura even partnered with Gucci to create a high-fashion version. You can choose a round style or the original plateau design to save a little money.

Read our review Oura Ring Generation 3: The one to rule them all This smart ring is able to track your activity, sleep and more from your finger. Is it worth replacing your wrist-based tracker for it?

The ring can track just about anything you'd want to know more about, including your sleep, heart rate, activity, resilience, and readiness for your next workout. It can automatically detect workouts and even count housework towards your activity goals. Plus, Oura offers extensive women's health features such as Cycle Insights, Pregnancy Insights, and more.

Close

Additionally, Oura does a nice job adding new software features on a regular basis, which we think makes the sensor-equipped hardware worth the investment.

Unfortunately, most of the feature suite requires a monthly subscription. However, Oura provides comprehensive insights into your overall health and wellness without overcomplicating the data. It approaches suggestions in a friendly, positive way, so you don't get too negative about your stats, either. Additionally, Oura does a nice job adding new software features on a regular basis, which we think makes the sensor-equipped hardware worth the investment.

Related Oura's latest update is a game changer for women's health As part of Women's Health Month, the new features will be released in conjunction with its "Be the Expert in You" campaign.

The best premium smart ring

Ultrahuman Ring Air All the features without extra fees The Ultrahuman Ring Air is plain for a fashion accessory, but its slim profile, useful health tracking, extensive app-based features, and subscription-free platform make it a great option. Pros Slim and lightweight

No monthly subscription

Granular data on sleep and activity

Frequent feature updates Cons Pricey $350 at Amazon $350 at Ultrahuman

If you're not willing to deal with a monthly subscription in addition to the cost of the hardware, look to the Ultrahuman Ring Air. Another benefit is that this ring offers all of Oura's features in a slimmer package, making it less noticeable on your finger. The Ring Air currently comes in five different finishes: Raw Titanium, Aster Black, Matte Grey, Bionic Gold, and Space Silver.

Read our review Ultrahuman Ring AIR: A ringing endorsement There's a new smart ring is in town, but can its wellness tracking performance match up to market leader Oura?

The Ring Air manages to cram many sensors into its slim ring, including LEDs for heart rate monitoring, temperature sensors, motion sensors, and an Infrared Photoplethysmography sensor (for help with blood-oxygen measurements, among other things). These sensors allow you to track your heart rate, sleep, movement, and much more. Additionally, Ultrahuman consistently releases new features that harness data from your phone to give you a much more complete picture of your health than any other smart ring.