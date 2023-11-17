It seems there's an almost limitless supply of smart and connected gadgets that aim to make household tasks easier or more efficient. The kitchen is certainly no exception and today's consumers will find all manner of smart devices and kitchen tech to reduce the complications of cooking. Perhaps no device is as ubiquitous in the kitchens of aspiring home chefs as an instant-read thermometer.

What started as the metal analog thermometer you used to check the Christmas roast and hope for an accurate read has evolved into digital thermometers capable of instant temperature readings. In recent years, they have evolved one step further. Digital thermometers are now connected, predictive, and more useful than ever. We're taking a look at the best smart food thermometers on the market to help you decide which connected device belongs in your kitchen.

Best smart meat thermometers: Our hottest picks

Combustion Combustion Predictive Thermometer & Display 1. Best smart thermometer overall A smart thermometer, without the guesswork The Combustion Predictive Thermometer is the very latest in smart thermometer tech. By using multiple zones to find the true core temperature, this predictive thermometer helps you achieve the perfect cooking time. Pros Multiple zones mean accurate temperature readings

Integrated app makes tracking your foods progress easy Cons Signal range on the thermometer and display could be better $200 at Amazon $199 at Combustion

Pocket-lint got a chance to go hands-on with the Combustion Predictive Thermometer and found it easy to use and a game-changer for large roasts with longer cooking times. The multiple sensor zones within the stem of the thermometer take all the guesswork out of proper placement in whatever meat you're cooking. The utility of this new approach became immediately apparent upon checking the companion app for the smart thermometer.

When looking at the app, which lists the temperatures across all the sensors, our testers could see that the sensor at the tip of the thermometer was not the one reading the lowest temperature. It was in fact a sensor farther up the stem. This was exactly the point of this multi-sensor tech. It was clear the thermometer was inserted too far into the meat, missing the coldest point by just a fraction of an inch. Had we not been using the Combustion thermometer, our readings would have been off.

Combustion claims to be as much about software as it is about hardware. The algorithms from Combustion constantly use the data from all eight sensors in the thermometer to make predictive conclusions and deliver crucial cooking data to the end user. While setting up the accompanying display, and syncing the thermometer and peripherals to the app may not be the most intuitive process for less tech-familiar home chefs, we found the peace of mind achieved by this thermometer outweighs the slight hassle of setting it all up by an order of magnitude.

Meater Meater 2 Plus 2. Best smart thermometer for high heat A multi sensor probe built to take the heat Meater 2 Plus brings Meater into the multi-sensor category and proves a marked improvement over previous iterations. Pros Extremely high ambient temperature maximum

Multi-sensor technology

Heat-resistant up to 932 Fahrenheit Cons Less total sensors than competitors $120 at Meater

The Meater 2 Plus is the newest offering from Meater. This new thermometer puts Meater squarely in the multi-sensor thermometer space, offering some of the same advantages in accurate readings as its competitors. The Meater 2 Plus has six total sensors in the thermometer, two of which are used when delivering predictive information to the cooking end user.

One unique thing about the Meater 2 Plus is it's extremely high ambient temperature maximum. When properly inserted into a piece of meat, the exposed tip of the probe is heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. This means the Meater 2 Plus can stand up to the flames of grilling a fatty piece of meat over charcoal or open flame. Perfect for searing at high heat or a steak above the campfire.

ThermoPro ThermoPro TempSike Plus 3. Best value smart thermometer Single sensor, truly wireless, great value ThermoPros offering in the truly wireless meat thermometer space brings solid range and function at a steep discount to its more feature rich competitors. Pros Fantastic value for features

Long range signal for ease of use Cons Single sensor for meat temps requires proper placement $90 at Amazon

The ThermoPro TempSpike Plus offers a straightforward and easy to use wireless smart thermometer at a very reasonable cost. While this product from ThermoPro may not have numerous internal sensors like its more expensive competitors, it does have an easy-to-use app, as well as a base station that offers a fantastic 600-foot range for remote monitoring.

This thermometer has two sensors, one for reading internal meat temperatures at the tip of the probe, and the other for measuring ambient temperatures so that you can keep track of how hot your oven or grill may be getting. The app comes loaded with nine different meat temperature presets based on the temperature recommendations of the USDA.

ThermoPro ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer 4. Best budget smart thermometer An instant read thermometer you can monitor via bluetooth $34 $50 Save $16 The ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer is a classic instant read thermometer with wired probes, but with the advent of remote monitoring from your smart phone. Pros Rugged and durable

Available in two probe or four probe models Cons Not exactly wireless $34 at Amazon

The ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer is a fairly basic instant read thermometer with the added plus of remote monitoring via Bluetooth. ThermoPro is a well known brand in the food thermometer space, and by all accounts, it brings its familiar reliability and quality to this thermometer. The ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer comes loaded with customizable timers, pre-set temperatures for various foods, and more. It also offers some basic predictive technology by using the change in temperature over time to predict when your meat will be ready to pull from the heat.

For those looking to remotely monitor their cooking temps from up to 650 feet away, don't wish to spend a lot, and don't need too many bells and whistles, the ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer should be the perfect fit. It tells you what you need to know, when you need to know it.

Weber Weber iGrill 3 5. Best smart thermometer for Weber grill owners Seamless integration with your existing Weber grill $70 $132 Save $62 If you already own a Weber grill, then the iGrill 3 is the obvious choice thanks to the seamless integration offered by Weber with this product. Pros Expandable up to four probes

Super easy installation Cons Limited to use with your Weber grill $70 at Amazon $121 at Weber

For home cooks who already have a Weber grill and make regular use of it, the Weber iGrill 3 offers a seamlessly integrated smart thermometer straight from the manufacturer. The Weber iGrill 3 installs directly on to your compatible Weber grill via the pre-installed "iGrill 3 Ready" plate. This smart thermometer pairs with your phone via the Weber iGrill app and keeps you notified on the temperatures of your meats on the grill. For those with compatible propane Weber grills, the iGrill 3 can keep track of fuel levels and display this information on the app, which is perfect for longer grilling times.

The accompanying app guides you through ideal internal temperatures for various different types of meats, helps you track different pieces at one time so that you know when to pull pieces that might cook faster than others. The iGrill 3 is also expandable for up to 4 probes.

The bottom line: What is the best smart meat thermometer?

Whether you are an avid cook trying to achieve the perfect Châteaubriand or a holiday host trying to get the perfect cook on your Thanksgiving turkey or holiday roast, the Combustion Predictive Thermometer takes so much variability and room for error out of the cooking process. You'll never have to worry about whether you inserted the thermometer in just the right spot. By giving you complete confidence in the readings you're getting, as well as helping predict when your meat will be finished, the Combustion Predictive Thermometer makes cooking so much easier.

If you're looking for something a bit more affordable that still offers remote monitoring, then the ThermaPro TempSpike Plus might be the perfect fit. While it doesn't have multiple sensing zones, it certainly fits the bill of an excellent smart thermometer that's easy to use. If all these fancy wireless probes aren't within your budget or don't spark your interest, then a classic like the ThermaPro Wireless Meat Thermometer will get the job done while letting you check the temperatures from your phone.

How did we select these thermometers?

We selected these based on a combination of hands-on experience, thorough research, and consumer reporting. Among our team are also some avid cooks who know exactly what makes a good meat thermometer, and what one can bring to the table, pun intended. Each of these thermometers excels in one way or another, be it features, ease of use, or pricing. One thing they all share is the ability to properly temp your most precious kitchen creations.