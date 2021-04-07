It's no exaggeration to say that your door lock may be some of the oldest technology in your home. We've been using tumbler locks since the times of the ancient Egyptians, and whilst the materials may have changed, the basics are still the same. If you're ready to replace this incredibly old tech with something that's band up to date, then a smart lock is the way to go.

A smart lock allows you to open your front door in a huge number of ways, from tapping your iPhone against the lock to entering a code on a keypad. You can unlock biometric locks with your fingerprint, and you can even use geofencing to have your smart lock automatically unlock your door when you arrive home and approach the door. It can honestly feel like magic.

There is a wide range of smart locks to choose from, and it can be a little overwhelming knowing where to start. Thankfully, we've got you covered. Here's our rundown of some of the best smart locks you can buy right now.

Our top picks: Best smart lock

Level Lock+ 1. Best smart lock overall A subtle smart lock that supports the Apple home key The Level Lock+ is possibly the most subtle smart lock out there, with all the smarts hidden away inside a traditional-style lock. As well as being stylish, the Level Lock+ also supports Apple home keys, allowing you to unlock by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch on the lock. Pros Apple home key support It looks like a traditional lock Touch the surface to unlock Cons Replaces original deadbolt Not the cheapest Touch lock can be triggered accidentally

It looks like a traditional lock

Touch the surface to unlock Cons Replaces original deadbolt

Not the cheapest

Touch lock can be triggered accidentally $329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

Smart locks offer plenty of upsides, but there are some downsides. One common downside with many smart locks is that they don't always look that great. Many smart locks also make it very obvious that you have a smart lock installed. The Level Lock+ does the opposite; it looks just like a standard lock, so most people wouldn't be aware that it's smart and blends it seamlessly with the style of your door. It's designed to fit in the footprint of your traditional lock so that you can install it without too much fuss, and all the mechanical parts are hidden away inside the lock.

The Level Lock+ isn't just about looks, however. It's a great smart lock that supports Apple home keys, meaning that you can unlock your door just by holding your iPhone or Apple Watch near the lock, just like you would when making a contactless payment. If you prefer, you can use programmable NFC key cards, a physical key, or even unlock the door just by touching the capacitive surface of the lock itself.

Yale Assure Lock 2 2. Best smart lock for a range of options A feature-packed smart lock available in a range of options The Yale Assure comes in a wide range of options, including keyed and keyless, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a physical or touchscreen keypad. You can unlock with a key, the keypad, the app, or even with a voice assistant. Pros A range of models to meet most needs Unlock with Apple Watch Physical or touchscreen keypads Cons A wide range of options can be confusing No remote control with Bluetooth models Replaces current deadlock

Unlock with Apple Watch

Physical or touchscreen keypads Cons A wide range of options can be confusing

No remote control with Bluetooth models

Replaces current deadlock $170 at Amazon $240 at Best Buy $240 at Walmart

The Yale Assure Lock 2 is a replacement lock that replaces your traditional deadbolt and is quick and easy to install. There are multiple options to choose from. You get two keypad options: a physical keypad or a touchscreen keypad that you need to touch to wake. You can also choose whether you want a keyless smart lock or one that can also be used with a physical key. You can also opt for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity; the latter adds additional features such as remote access and integration with Alexa, Siri, or Google Home.

Once you've made your choice, you can unlock the door with the keypad, your key if you don't have a keyless model, using the app, with an Apple Watch, or with your voice if you have a model with Wi-Fi. You can also set the door to auto unlock using geofencing so that when you approach the door with your phone on you, the door will unlock without you having to do a thing.

Schlage Encode Plus 3. Best smart lock for Apple home key Apple home key support with a built-in keypad The Schlage Encode Plus was one of the first smart locks to support Apple home keys, allowing you to unlock your door by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch against the lock. You can also use the built-in keypad or a physical key to open the lock. Pros Apple home key support Built-in keypad Physical key Cons It looks a little dated It can be hard to find in stock Requires removal of current deadlock

Built-in keypad

Physical key Cons It looks a little dated

It can be hard to find in stock

Requires removal of current deadlock $319 at Amazon $409 at Walmart

The Schlage Encode Plus isn't the most stylish-looking smart lock on the list, but what it lacks in looks, it makes up for in smarts. It supports an Apple home key that allows you to unlock your door simply by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch against the smart lock. You can even do so without unlocking your iPhone if you wish, although requiring your iPhone to be unlocked is definitely more secure.

The Schlage Encode Plus is easy to install in just a few minutes; the smart lock snaps into place so that you have both hands free to complete the installation. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the app, use the built-in keypad, or a physical key. You can also unlock the door with your voice using Alexa or Google Assistant. There's an auto-lock setting, so you never need to worry about locking the door, or you can lock it manually with a single tap of the keypad.

August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) 4. Best smart lock for existing deadbolts A smart solution without replacing your lock This smart lock from August can be fitted to most deadbolts without having to replace the current lock. It means that you can still use your existing keys or unlock them using an app, geofencing, or even your voice. Pros Fits most deadlocks Can use existing keys Not visible from the outside Cons It doesn't fit all deadbolts It can seem a little large Keypad sold separately

Can use existing keys

Not visible from the outside Cons It doesn't fit all deadbolts

It can seem a little large

Keypad sold separately $190 at Amazon $190 at Walmart

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th generation) is the latest lock from the popular smart lock brand. It builds on the excellent August Smart Lock Pro (3rd generation) by baking Wi-Fi directly into the lock itself rather than requiring an additional bridge. The lock installs on the inside of your door without replacing the deadbolt, allowing you to use your existing keys still to access your home. It also means that there's no change to the look of the exterior of your front door.

You can access your home using the app or set up geofencing on your phone so that your door will automatically unlock when you approach it. You can also purchase an options keypad if you need one to provide temporary access to guests or workers. The smart lock is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and HomeKit, although there's no support for Apple home keys.

Wyze Lock 5. Best value smart lock An inexpensive smart lock that fits most deadbolts The Wyze Lock is a low-cost entry into the world of smart locks. It's designed to fit over your current deadbolt, meaning you can still use your existing keys to enter your home or unlock using geofencing, via the app, or even by voice. Pros Great price Open door detection Can use existing keys Cons Wi-Fi requires an included gateway Gateway requires a socket near the lock Not compatible with all deadbolts

Open door detection

Can use existing keys Cons Wi-Fi requires an included gateway

Gateway requires a socket near the lock

Not compatible with all deadbolts $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $130 at Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable smart lock that will fit onto most existing deadbolts, then the Wyze Lock is a solid option. It fits onto the inside of your door on the existing deadbolt, meaning you can still unlock your door with your existing key, and you don't have any unsightly fixtures on the exterior of your front door. It's a good option if you're renting and can't make changes to your locks themselves.

The Wyze Lock connects over both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, although you'll need to plug in the included Wyze Lock Gateway into a spare socket fairly near the lock itself for Wi-Fi control. You can set the door to unlock when you approach using geofencing automatically, unlock the door using the app, or even with your voice using Google Assistant or Alexa. The lock can also detect whether your door is open so that you don't try to lock it remotely when the door isn't shut.

SwitchBot Lock 6. Best smart lock for renters A clever, smart lock that fits existing deadbolts The Switchbot Lock is intended to work with your existing deadbolt rather than replace it, making it an excellent option for renters who can't replace the deadbolt. You can unlock with the app, geofencing, voice assistant, or use your existing keys. Pros Fits most deadbolts There is no need to remove the existing deadbolt Easy installation without the need for screws Cons Can look unsightly Not compatible with all deadlocks Requires hub for remote control

There is no need to remove the existing deadbolt

Easy installation without the need for screws Cons Can look unsightly

Not compatible with all deadlocks

Requires hub for remote control $130 at Amazon

Switchbot is a company that is best known for its smart button pusher that is able to turn almost any dumb switch or button into a smart switch. The Switchbot Lock works along the same principles; rather than replacing your existing lock with a smart version, the Switchbot Lock instead works by turning the handle of your existing deadbolt. Installation is straightforward; you attach the Switchbot Lock to the inside of your door using adhesive stickers, so there's no need for screws or drilling holes.

Once installed you can unlock your door using the app, your Apple Watch, or even with NFC tags, and since the Switchbot Lock fits your existing deadbolt, you can still use your existing keys. With a separate Switchbot Hub, you can also unlock your door remotely or use voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can also purchase a separate numeric keypad or a keypad that includes a fingerprint sensor.

Lockly Vision Elite 7. Best smart lock for Airbnb A smart lock and video doorbell in one The Lockly Vision Elite is a smart lock and video doorbell in one. It's packed with features, including a built-in touchscreen keypad that randomises the digit placement for added security. It's a great option for homes but also perfect if you run an Airbnb. Pros Built-in video doorbell Randomised keypad Can use existing keys Cons Expensive Not the best video doorbell No Apple home key support

Randomised keypad

Can use existing keys Cons Expensive

Not the best video doorbell

No Apple home key support $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

One situation where smart locks can be incredibly is useful is if you run an Airbnb. Smart locks allow you to set up time-limited passcodes, share digital keys, and monitor when locked and unlocked doors. The Lockly Vision Elite takes things even further by adding a built-in video doorbell so that you can see when guests arrive or leave. It's also a great option for your home; however, when the doorbell rings, you can see who's at the front door and open it to let them in without ever having to leave your chair.

The Lockly Vision Elite replaces your existing deadbolt and offers an impressive number of features. You can unlock using the touchscreen keypad, which randomly shuffles the locations of the digits so that it's harder to hack from grubby finger marks. There's a biometric sensor to unlock with your fingerprint, or you can unlock the door with the app or using your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. Solar panels are on the front of the lock to keep your smart lock charged. As you'd expect, all these features come at a cost, but many Airbnb owners may find that the expense is more than worth it.

The bottom line: What is the best smart lock?

Our top pick for the best smart lock is the Level Lock+. It's a beautiful, smart lock that is completely unobtrusive with all of the smart tech hidden away inside; you'd never know it was a smart lock by looking at it. You can also unlock your door in a huge variety of ways, from a traditional key if you want to go old school to tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch against the lock for instant access.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Wyze Lock also makes a great choice. It will fit most existing deadbolts and offers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to unlock your door remotely or have it open automatically when you approach your front door.

How did I choose these best smart locks?

When choosing the best smart locks, I kept a few considerations in mind. I wanted to include a mix of smart locks that replace your deadbolt and those that fit onto your existing deadbolt if you don't want to remove your current lock. I also wanted to ensure there were a range of unlocking options, from built-in keypads to Apple home key support. Finally, I aimed to include a variety of price points, from budget entries like the Wyze Lock to top-of-the-range models like the Lockly Vision Elite.

What should you look for when buying the best smart lock?

When you're buying a smart lock, you'll need to answer several important questions. We'll take a look at some of the common questions below.

Will I need to remove my current deadbolt?

There are two main types of smart locks. The first type replaces your existing locking mechanism, meaning you'll need to replace your current deadbolt with the smart lock. Any keys that you currently use will no longer be of any use, but if your smart lock has key access, you'll get new keys with the lock. The benefit of this type of lock is that it usually doesn't matter what type of lock you're replacing, and these smart locks can also look much less intrusive.

The second type of smart lock works with your existing deadbolt. You attach it to the inside of your door, and it will mechanically operate your deadbolt to unlock your door. The benefit is that you don't need to replace the entire lock, which you may not be allowed to do if you rent. On the flip side, not all smart locks of this type are compatible with all types of deadbolts.

Is a smart lock easy to install?

The short answer is yes, although some are easier to install than others. Most smart locks can be installed in under twenty minutes with a minimal amount of DIY skill, but replacing an entire locking system is obviously more complex than simply attaching a lock to your current deadbolt. Some locks, such as the Switchbot Lock, don't even require any screws; the lock attaches to your door using adhesive stickers.

What smart home systems are compatible?

One of the most satisfying features of smart locks is the ability to unlock your door using just your voice via a connected voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If someone is at the door, you can let them in just by speaking out loud, without ever having to leave your comfy sofa.

Not every smart lock is compatible with every voice assistant, however. Most smart locks offer Alexa and Google Assistant support, but Apple HomeKit support isn't always available. If you're an Apple household, be sure to check that your lock offers HomeKit support. In addition, there are only a few locks that currently support Apple home keys that allow you to unlock your door just by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch on the lock. Be sure to check the product description or packaging if you're looking for this feature.