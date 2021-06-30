While standard plug-in kettles were a big step up from their stovetop counterparts, nothing has shaken up the core routine of brewing up quite like the modern smart kettle.

If you're living in a smart home, and control your lights and other fittings with your phone or your voice, why not get a brew boiling without having to stand up and do it yourself?

Connected kettles are a simple, glorious innovation. And though the options aren't exactly plentiful just yet, you'll want to make sure you pick a good one if you do decide to jump into the future. With one of these in your arsenal, the perfect cuppa is a tap away, often with temperature control to go with it. A word of warning - these kettles often go out of stock quickly, so it can be a challenge to actually find one easily!

That's why we've been testing and rating the latest and greatest smart kettles for your perusal. And for those not entirely sure what to look for in their connected kettle, check out the buying advice section below our picks.

Govee Govee Gooseneck Smart Electric Kettle 1. Best overall This excellent smart kettle doesn't just look lovely, it also packs in most features you could want at a good price. Pros Great app

Voice control

Custom temperatures Cons Not the biggest capacity $63 USD at Amazon

Govee has a really attractive smart kettle on its hands here (and there's a more normal-looking option further below, too) with some really excellent smart features including a capable companion app. This lets you choose your water heat down to the degree, for perfect brews every time.

It works with Amazon Alexa to let you control things with your voice, and also works not just quickly but relatively quietly, which adds up to a pretty compelling package.

Cosori Cosori Electric Gooseneck Bluetooth 2. Great alternative Solid all-rounder Another interesting-looking kettle that also packs some real smarts. Pros Solid interesting looks

Great app Cons Massive price

Ugly base $77 USD at Amazon

This kettle from Cosori has also got a lovely delicate neck for pouring, but it's a little less refined and beautiful overall than some other smart kettles out there

Still, it makes up for that with a more involved group of settings that let you really take total control over how it boils up your water, and the ability to set it going using the pretty impressive app.

Govee Govee Life Smart Electric Kettle 3. Great features A very solid kettle that doesn't look all that fancy but packs in all the tech you could want to make a great brew. Pros Great app

Simple to use

Works with Alexa Cons Not the prettiest $89 USD at Amazon

Govee has another entry on the list with a much more basic-looking smart kettle for those who don't need the refinement of a gooseneck design.

You still get all the temperature control and voice options with Alexa that you would from the gooseneck option, though, so this really does come down to your taste visually, since its performance will be hard to tell apart - in a good way!

Korex Korex Smart Kettle 4. Nice looks A very solid option from Korex, this kettle has all the features you're likely to need. Pros Fun design

Solid app

Good voice control Cons Some will find it ugly $85 USD at Amazon

Korex has a very solid kettle to offer up here, featuring a slot for water filtration that could also be used to infuse teas in the kettle itself. Crucially, there's support for both Alexa and Google Home to let you control it however you like.

With a companion app that works pretty solidly, it covers all the bases and also has a nice transparent look that's pretty satisfying to watch as it boils.

Hamilton Beach Hamilton Beach Smart Kettle 5. Alexa control A very decent kettle from Hamilton Beach, this doesn't look too special but packs in some smarts. Pros Voice controls

Temperature options Cons A bit ugly

No app $79 USD at Amazon

While it's probably the most normal-looking kettle on this list, Hamilton Beach's offering nonetheless has the ability to work with Amazon Alexa to let you make voice commands and control it.

This does mean there's no companion app, which won't be ideal for some users, but it still unlocks a lot of potential control. You can choose from 15 different temperatures, too, for more fine control.

How to choose a smart kettle

There aren't that many app-connected kettles on the market, still, but if you're trying to choose between them here are some questions to help you figure things out.

How much water do you generally need to boil?

Look, regardless of how smart or modern they are there are some differences between most kettles that do matter to the user - in particular, they're all different capacities. How much water the kettle can actually fit, and how quickly it'll boil that water, is the sort of thing that will impact your use of it day in and day out.

So, be sure to check what amount of water the kettle can boil before you take the plunge and order it, to avoid getting a surprise and having to do multiple bouts of boiling.

Do you want voice controls?

Now, while all the kettles we've featured have a companion app to let you start them boiling remotely, not all of them have the ability to hook into your smart home network and activate using voice controls from the likes of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

These features are a little rarer, so you'll want to check in on individual product listings and options to work out exactly what services they'll integrate with.

Are you on iOS or Android?

While most kettles that have companion apps provide options for both Android and iOS smartphone users, there are exceptions to that rule, so whichever operating system you use, we'd recommend checking in with the product listing to make sure of what platforms it'll work on.

What's your budget?

Finally, you'll have noticed in perusing our list that smart kettles range a lot in price, going from fairly reasonable to extremely pricey, but always coming in at more expensive than a regular, non-connected kettle. As always, we'd therefore really advise that you pick your budget before going overboard, and work out what you'd like to spend, rather than getting carried away by the fanciest smart kettle on the market!