Our homes have never been smarter. From smart speakers that allow us to control devices with our voices, to smart home automation systems that can automate almost anything we can imagine, it truly does feel like we're living in the future sometimes.

You may already be making use of smart plugs to add smart control to otherwise dumb devices. Perhaps you've got a smart plug set up to turn on your kettle first thing each morning, so your hot water is ready for that crucial first cup of coffee.

If you want to make your morning brew preparation really smart, however, then a smart kettle is the way to go. Not only can you power your kettle on and off through an app or with your voice, but you can even set a precise temperature to ensure that you get the perfect extraction for your cup.

To help you pick the best kettle for your needs, we've put together this rundown of the best smart kettles you can get your hands on right now. And if you're new to the world of smart kettles, then check out the buying advice section below our picks.

Govee / Pocket-lint Govee Gooseneck Smart Electric Kettle 1. Best smart kettle overall $64 $80 Save $16 This excellent smart kettle doesn't just look lovely, it also packs in most features you could want at a good price. Pros Great app

Voice control

Custom temperatures Cons Not the biggest capacity $64 at Amazon

Govee has a really attractive smart kettle on its hands here (and there's a more normal-looking option further below, too) with some really excellent smart features including a capable companion app. This lets you choose your water heat down to the degree, for perfect brews every time.

The gooseneck spout provides perfect control for making pour over coffee, and the kettle works with Amazon Alexa to let you control things with your voice. This stylish kettle is not just quick but also relatively quietly, which adds up to a pretty compelling package.

Cosori / Pocket-lint Cosori Electric Gooseneck Bluetooth 2. Best smart kettle all-rounder Solid all-rounder Another interesting-looking kettle that also packs some real smarts. Pros Solid interesting looks

Great app Cons Massive price

Ugly base $78 at Amazon $78 at Target

This kettle from Cosori also has a gooseneck design for accurate pouring, but it's a little less refined and beautiful overall than some other smart kettles out there.

Still, it makes up for that with a more involved group of settings that lets you really take total control over how it boils up your water, with the ability to set your water temperature anywhere from 104 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. You can quickly turn the kettle on or off using the pretty impressive app.

Govee / Pocket-lint Govee Life Smart Electric Kettle 3. Best smart kettle for features A very solid kettle that doesn't look all that fancy but packs in all the tech you could want to make a great brew. Pros Great app

Simple to use

Works with Alexa Cons Not the prettiest $90 at Amazon

Govee has another entry on the list with a much more basic-looking smart kettle for those who don't need the refinement of a gooseneck design.

You still get all the same features that you do in the gooseneck kettle, including temperature control with a range of 104 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and voice control via Alexa. If you're not planning to make pour over coffee, then this kettle has all the features you could need.

Korex / Pocket-lint Korex Smart Kettle 4. Best smart kettle for design $81 $86 Save $5 A very solid option from Korex, this kettle has all the features you're likely to need. Pros Fun design

Solid app

Good voice control Cons Some will find it ugly $81 at Amazon

If you're a fan of loose leaf tea, then Korex has a very solid kettle to offer up here. There's a detachable tea strainer that allows you to brew your tea within the kettle itself, and you can set the perfect temperature for the type of tea that you're brewing. There's support for both Alexa and Google Home to let you control it however you like.

With a companion app that works pretty solidly, it covers all the bases and also has a nice transparent look that's pretty satisfying to watch as it boils.

Hamilton Beach / Pocket-lint Hamilton Beach Smart Kettle 5. Best smart kettle for Alexa A very decent kettle from Hamilton Beach, this doesn't look too special but packs in some smarts. Pros Voice controls

Temperature options Cons A bit ugly

No app $80 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

While it's probably the most normal-looking kettle on this list, Hamilton Beach's offering nonetheless has the ability to work with Amazon Alexa to let you make voice commands and control it.

This does mean there's no companion app, which won't be ideal for some users, but you can control options such as the temperature, or select pre-sets for different types of tea all from within the Alexa app. There are 15 different temperatures to choose from.

How to choose a smart kettle

There aren't that many app-connected kettles on the market, still, but if you're trying to choose between them, here are some questions to help you figure things out.

How much water do you generally need to boil?

Look, regardless of how smart or modern they are, there are some differences between most kettles that do matter to the user - in particular, they're all different capacities. How much water the kettle can actually fit, and how quickly it'll boil that water, is the sort of thing that will impact your use of it day in and day out.

So, be sure to check what amount of water the kettle can boil before you take the plunge and order it, to avoid getting a surprise and having to do multiple bouts of boiling.

Do you want voice controls?

Now, while all the kettles we've featured have a companion app to let you start them boiling remotely, not all of them have the ability to hook into your smart home network and activate using voice controls from the likes of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

These features are a little rarer, so you'll want to check in on individual product listings and options to work out exactly what services they'll integrate with.

Are you on iOS or Android?

While most kettles that have companion apps provide options for both Android and iOS smartphone users, there are exceptions to that rule, so whichever operating system you use, we'd recommend checking in with the product listing to make sure of what platforms it'll work on.

Will you be making pour over coffee?

Pour over coffee has become increasingly popular in recent years. Pour over is essentially making drip coffee by hand; you place a paper filter into a device such as a Chemex or a V60 and pour your ground coffee into the filter. You then pour hot water over the coffee (hence the name) and let it drip through the filter, to create a delicious brew. Pour over coffee requires more accurate pouring that you can usually get with the stubby spouts on many kettles, so if pour over is something you want to try, the a gooseneck kettle is a must.

What's your budget?

Finally, you'll have noticed in perusing our list that smart kettles range a lot in price, going from fairly reasonable to extremely pricey, but always coming in at more expensive than a regular, non-connected kettle. As always, we'd therefore really advise that you pick your budget before going overboard, and work out what you'd like to spend, rather than getting carried away by the fanciest smart kettle on the market!