Indoor smart cameras are a great way to add some protection to your home with minimal hassle and a relatively budget-friendly cost. These clever smart home devices can offer a lot of the same features of expensive custom security systems. Almost all indoor smart cameras - including our top picks from Ring, Arlo and Nest - let you use your smartphone to check in on things through a companion app, as well as provide alerts when movement is spotted in certain zones. You can set them to arm when you leave home, so that any motion in your home when there's no one supposed to be there will instantly alert you. Some security cameras can even shine a spotlight or sound a siren.

There are plenty of additional considerations to keep in mind when making a decision, such as night vision capabilities, subscription fees, two-way audio and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. Generally, more expensive picks will work both indoors and outside and offer better features, while the market is now full of budget-friendly, indoor-only devices that offer the basics. The Pocket-lint team continuously tests and reviews all indoor security cameras to give you an idea of the very best options in the smart home camera market, and for those who want to protect their homes from the outside too, we have a separate guide for the best outdoor smart security cameras. If you're after the best indoor security camera, however, then read on to discover the top picks.

Best indoor security cameras: Our top picks

Google Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation) 1. Best indoor security camera overall An indoor security camera packed with smart features. The Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation) is a small camera packed with features. It can distinguish between people, animals, and vehicles, and can even recognise familiar faces. It's one of the nicer looking security cameras, too. Pros Person, animal, and vehicle detection

Familiar face detection

Integrates well with Google Home Cons Some features require a subscription

Not the cheapest option $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

This Google Nest security camera not only looks great but is packed with features, too. The Google Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) has a beautiful design that doesn't look out of place in your home. It also does the job well, with excellent image and video quality and features like two-way audio as well as brilliant integration with the Google Home platform.

A subscription is required for some of the features offered, but you get plenty without a subscription, too, and the Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) can differentiate between people, animals, vehicles and standard motion, so you can tailor your notifications accordingly. It can even recognise familiar faces, to reassure you about exactly who is in your home. There are cheaper options in the indoor security camera market, but none of them looks quite as attractive as the Nest Cam does.

Arlo Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2. Best indoor security camera for privacy A Wi-Fi security camera with a physical privacy shield. $60 $100 Save $40 If you're uncomfortable with the idea of a security camera watching you 24/7, this may be the choice for you. The Arlo Essential has a physical privacy shield that covers the lens, so you know you're not being recorded. It has great Alexa integration, too. Pros Physical privacy shield

Works with Echo Show devices

No need for additional hub Cons Can be fiddly to set up

Video has some lag $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy $60 at Arlo

Arlo offers a long list of smart home camera options, but the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is the best pick for those who want a single indoor camera. It's a wired camera, so you'll need a power socket within two metres of where you want to put it, but it doesn't require an additional hub to connect to, unlike some of the Arlo security cameras.

For the privacy conscious, there's a built-in physical Privacy Shield that you can close over the camera, giving you 100 per cent confidence it's not watching you when you don't want it to. You can open the shield via the app, so you don't need to worry about forgetting to uncover it before you leave.

Other features include night vision, motion alerts, two-way audio, and 1080p resolution from the 130-degree lens. You'll need a subscription to access cloud storage.

Ring Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3. Best indoor security camera for ease of installation A versatile security camera that's ideal for Alexa users. The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam can be installed almost anywhere thanks to the included mounting bracket. It integrates seamlessly with Alexa, allowing you to see your live feed on an Echo Show device. The rechargeable battery is easy to remove for charging. Pros Easy to install almost anywhere

Great Alexa integration

Removable battery for easy recharging Cons Can't be charged with battery inserted

Can't flip image if installed upside down $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Ring may be best known for its doorbells, but the Stick Up Cam Battery is no slouch. In fact, we'd rank it as one of the very best cameras you can place within your home. This is in part down to its versatility. You get the choice to place this inside or out, with features like night vision, two-way audio and compatibility with Alexa and Echo Show devices all working very smoothly. Since it's battery powered, you can also place it almost anywhere you want, although there's no way to flip the video feed if you decide to mount it upside down.

In order to get the most out of it, though, you will need to sign up for the Ring Protect plan. This allows you to view video history, not just the live feed. We wouldn't rank it as attractive as Google Nest cameras, but this is ideal for those embedded within the Alexa ecosystem.

Logitech Logitech Circle View 4. Best indoor security camera for Apple users A smart security camera that's ideal for Apple users. The Logitech Circle View security camera is ideal for Apple users as it's HomeKit compatible. It also allows you take advantage of HomeKit Secure Video and upload video to your iCloud account without an additional subscription. Pros HomeKit support

Free cloud storage with an iCloud account

Wide field of view Cons More expensive than some

No Alexa or Google Assistant support $160 at Amazon $160 at Apple $160 at Logitech

If you're an Apple user then you will love the Logitech Circle View. Not only is it one of the few indoor security cameras that supports HomeKit, but you can also take advantage of HomeKit Secure Video, too. This feature allows you to upload your recordings to your iCloud account without the need for an additional subscription. The recordings won't count against your iCloud storage, either. The camera has crisp 1080P video, weatherproofing, and privacy features that include a physical button to disable the camera, or the ability to tilt it to face straight down if you want privacy.

If you're all in on the Apple ecosystem then we reckon you'll be really pleased with the Circle View, but if you have Android users in your household then may want to consider another option. That's because the Circle View is built around iOS, and also isn't compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant; it's built with Apple in mind.

Arlo Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera 5. Best indoor security camera for 2K A security camera with 2K resolution and built-in spotlight. $188 $250 Save $62 The Arlo Pro 5 (or 5S) is a 2K security camera for better detail on your recordings. It doesn't require a smart hub, and includes a built-in spotlight, although this may be overkill for indoor use. Pros 2K resolution

Wi-Fi enabled so no need for a hub

Built-in spotlight Cons More expensive

Some features require a subscription $188 at Amazon

If you're looking for higher resolution for your indoor security camera, then the Arlo Pro 5 (or 5S as it's called in the US) can offer 2K resolution for sharper images with more detail. There are security cameras that offer 4K resolution, such as the Arlo Ultra, but this is probably overkill for indoor use where the objects you're viewing will all be within a few metres. Unlike some Arlo security cameras, the Arlo Pro 5 is Wi-Fi enabled, so you don't need an additional hub to be able to use it.

The Arlo Pro 5 is also battery powered, so you can place it almost anywhere you want within your home, without having to worry about being within reach of a power socket. It's also suitable for outdoor use, with a clever magnetic mounting system. You'll need a subscription to unlock some of the features.

Blink Blink Mini 6. Best value indoor security camera A low-cost security camera that punches above its weight. The Blink Mini is small but mighty. It has 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and motion detection, all at an incredibly low price. It also integrates well with Alexa, allowing you to view your feed on your Echo Show device. Pros Low price

Great Alexa integration

Can work as a chime for Blink video doorbell Cons Requires a subscription for many features

Maximum of 90 minutes live streaming $35 at Amazon

If you're looking to protect your home on a budget, then you can't go far wrong with the Blink Mini. It's an incredibly affordable indoor security camera, but still packs in an impressive array of features, including 1080p HD video, night vision, two-way talk, and motion detection. Since Blink is owned by Amazon, it also works well with Alexa, allowing you to view your live feed on your Echo Show just by asking.

You'll need a subscription to unlock some of the features, such as unlimited cloud recording, 60-day cloud storage, live view recording, and extended live view streaming. If you have a Blink Video Doorbell, another excellent low-cost product from Blink, you can use the Blink Mini as a chime for your doorbell, too.

Wyze Wyze Cam v3 Pro 7. Best value indoor security camera for 2K A 2K indoor/outdoor security camera at a great price. The Wyze Cam v3 Pro is a 2K security camera at a great price. It can be used indoors or outdoors, and can even offer 24/7 recording if you insert a microSD (not included) into the camera. There's even a built-in spotlight and siren. Pros 2K resolution

Low price

24/7 recording with microSD card Cons Not the most stylish looking camera

Wired only $58 at Amazon

The Wyze Cam v3 Pro is a 2K camera at a very competitive price. It may not be the most stylish looking security camera, but it's incredibly versatile and offers better resolution that most of the cameras on this list. That means you get sharper images with more detail. You can use it indoors or out, it has a built-in spotlight and siren, and colour night vision.

You can even record continuous video from the Wyze Cam v3 Pro to a microSD card, although you'll need to buy one separately. If you want cloud storage, you'll need to sign up for a subscription, however. If you're looking for a low-cost security camera with high resolution and a good feature set, then you'll be hard-pressed to find one a better price than the Wyze Cam v3 Pro.

The bottom line: What is the best indoor security camera?

If you're looking for a security camera for inside your home, you don't want an ugly looking bit of smart home kit sitting on your shelf. The Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation) is a beautifully designed security camera that you won't be ashamed to have out on display. It's also packed with features, including a 1080p HD camera, the ability to detect people, animals, and vehicles, and it can even recognise familiar faces. It's not the cheapest option on this list, but it's a great choice for the price. If you're looking for a budget option, you can't go far wrong with the Blink Mini, which is a low-cost option that can still offer a lot of useful features or for 2k at a budget price, the Wyze Cam v3 Pro.

How much should I spend on an indoor security camera?

How much you spend on your indoor security camera really depends on the features you're hoping to get from the device. Typically, the more expensive options typically enable you to place them indoors or outdoors, but, if you know you want it for indoors only, you could opt for a cheaper model.

Quality does typically come with a higher price tag in this area, though, and, while the cheaper options still offer some good features, you get a lot more with the more expensive models. If you have already invested in a smart home assistant, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri, you will want to ensure the camera you choose is compatible with your other devices. For example, Nest plays great with Google, while Ring plays nicely with Amazon. The Logitech Circle View is an ideal choice for Apple users.

Should I choose battery operated or wired security camera?

Whether you opt for battery or wired will depend on where you are planning to place your indoor security camera. Most wired options come with a decent length cable, but you will still need a mains socket close by, and you'll need to bear in mind that the wire will be visible.

Battery options are great as they offer more versatility in terms of placement, but the cons are that they are sometimes larger, and you'll also need to remember to charge the camera when it starts running low.

Do security cameras require a monthly subscription?

The answer to this depends on which model and brand of indoor security camera you opt for. For some, a subscription isn't necessary as they offer microSD for storage. For others, a monthly subscription is required in order to see video history or get access to more features.

If you just want to be able to see a live feed from your indoor security camera, such as checking in on your dog for example, then you may not need to splash out on the monthly subscription. If you want video history though, you'll probably need to so make sure you factor the respective costs in when choosing.