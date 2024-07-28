Finding a piece of equipment that you can use in more ways than one provides you with some serious bang for your buck. Sure, there are plenty of devices that will just serve one purpose, which is fine. You want an alarm clock to tell you the time, and you also don't expect it to be a phone. The thermometer in your window will tell you what the temperature is outside but won't give you a look at who is walking up your driveway. However, these are all tasks that a smart display could potentially do for you.

Smart displays are a few different smart home devices rolled into one. All of them are smart speakers, while some of them are also smart cameras, Thread border routers, places to watch a movie, or even phones. Smart displays can provide your home with a device that can do so much without costing you an arm and a leg. They can serve as hubs for your other smart devices and be the central part of your home ecosystem.

Choosing the right smart display can be the start of choosing how you set up your smart home. I've compiled the best smart displays on the market to give you an idea of the functionalities, the features, and the controls that you can expect when you set up one of these in your home. Here are my picks.

Best overall smart display

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) A great addition to any home The 3rd generation Echo Show 8 has some of the best functionality, features, and promise all wrapped up in a package that won't set you back a ton. It has an eight-inch display, can handle AI functions, is a Thread border router, and more. Pros Good chipset

Can be used as a hub

Strong audio performance Cons Touch controls aren't the best

The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) delivers so much in a considerable package. For those that are Amazon Alexa households, or are looking to become a smart home, the Echo Show 8 is a great addition. It has taken all the best features of the previous iterations of the device and made them better. It's an ideal size for your kitchen or family room, as the eight-inch display can be seen easily, so you can ask Alexa to show you a recipe or have her play a video for your kids. The sound quality is impressive thanks to the spatial audio, as the rich and deep sound can be heard from all over and doesn't become staticky the louder you crank it up.

It got a boosted chipset as well during the most recent update, as it runs on an Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine. The design is seamless and easy to look at, and you'll definitely notice the difference if you compare it to an Echo Show 5. You can pair devices with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread, which lets you turn it into a complete central hub. You're able to stream Prime Video, Netflix, Fire TV Channels, Spotify, Amazon Music, and much more, too. It also allows you to make video calls from, meaning you can hit up anyone in your contacts list that you want.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is so much more than a smart speaker, and it proves its worth anytime you use it.

While Alexa still makes the occasional mistake, this feels like an improved offering from previous years. The touch controls can be finicky at times, but for the most part, it offers a smooth transition between screens. The Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is so much more than a smart speaker, and it proves its worth anytime you use it.

Best for Google Home smart homes

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Ideal for Google fanatics $80 $100 Save $20 The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is the perfect smart display for any Google Home user. This features solid audio, can help you track your sleep, and allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies. Pros Makes finding connected devices simple

Tracks sleep

Decently priced Cons Need extra subscriptions for some features

The 2nd Gen Google Nest Hub was released back in 2021 and upgraded the original one in a lot of big ways. It'll show you your Google Assistant history, which is a nice perk over options from Amazon. One of the best features of the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is that it helps you track your sleep using a feature called Sleep Sensing -- it tracks motion and breathing to give you sleep data and provide insights into how restful your nights are. A subscription and permission in your settings is required to get this, and you'll have to calibrate it to your sleeping position.