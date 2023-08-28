There are plenty of devices where incorporating smart tech makes sense. A smart plug, for example, is a no-brainer; the convenience of being able to control your plug from anywhere with your voice or your phone is a clear and tangible benefit. The benefits of some smart tech may not immediately be obvious, however. Is a smart dishwasher really necessary?

Well, it turns out that adding smart features to a dishwasher can make a significant difference. You can control and monitor your dishwasher remotely, set times for your dishwasher to come on, keep track of when you need to buy more detergent pods, and even control your dishwasher with your voice using a voice assistant.

If you're ready to get your feet wet (but your dishes dry) in the world of Wi-Fi-enabled washers, then here's our run-down of the best smart dishwashers you can buy right now.

Our picks for the top smart dishwashers in 2023

Bosch/Pocket-lin Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher SHP78CM5N 1. Best smart dishwasher overall A versatile smart dishwasher packed with features This Bosch dishwasher is packed with features, from focused areas for heavier washing to flexible racks to ensure you can fit even the most awkward items. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Pros Flexible third rack

Can increase power of wash in specific areas

Highly adjustable middle rack Cons No interior light

Door tension can be quite tight $1299.99 at Best Buy

Big enough to handle up to 16 place settings, this Bosch 800 Series offers a flexible third rack that can fit cutlery as well as larger utensils, and a nine-position adjustable middle rack that can fit your tall stemware or make room for big pans beneath. At only 42 dBA, you won't have to worry about your dishwasher waking the neighbours and there's a subtle red light projected onto the floor to let you know when the dishwasher is running. You can even specify which section of your dishes should receive a heavier wash to make sure that even the dirtiest dishes come out clean.

The dishwasher works with the Home Connect app to allow you to remotely monitor and control your dishwasher. As well as remotely starting and stopping your dishwasher, the app will keep track of how many dishwasher tablets you have left, allow you to speed up the current cycle whilst it's running, and you can even ask Alexa or Google Assistant how much longer the current cycle will take.

LG/Pocket-lint LG Smart Top Control Dishwasher LDPS6762D 2. Best smart dishwasher for cycle choice A smart dishwasher that allows you to upload new programs The LG Smart Top Control dishwasher allows you to upload new washing programs to your dishwasher whenever LG releases them, allowing you to upgrade your dishwasher in place. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Pros New programs can be uploaded

Hidden LED display

Alexa and Google Assistant compatible Cons Not the greatest at drying the third rack

Slightly smaller capacity than some $1149.99 at Best Buy

The LG Smart Top Control dishwasher can fit up to 15 place settings with a three-position adjustable upper rack for fitting in those awkward items. There's a hidden LED display that shows the remaining time directly on the front of the dishwasher but disappears when there's no cycle running. This model will even circulate hot air throughout the dishwasher when drying to ensure that even plastic items come out perfectly dry.

The dishwasher works with the LG ThinQ app that lets you see the current status of your dishwasher, turn it on or off, and even diagnose problems. Another really useful feature is the ability to download any new dishwashing cycles that LG develops and install them on your dishwasher, effectively upgrading it in place. You also get voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Bosch/Pocket-lint Bosch Benchmark Dishwasher SHX9PCM5N 3. Quietest smart dishwasher A feature-packed smart dishwasher that's whisper quiet An incredibly quiet dishwasher at just 39 dBA, you may need to glance at the floor-projected cycle information to be sure that it's running. Great cleaning and drying and highly versatile loading. Pros Incredibly quiet at just 39 dBA

PowerControl for focused cleaning

Remaining time projected onto floor Cons More expensive than many competitors

Many features found in cheaper models $1799.99 at Best Buy

The Bosch Benchmark dishwasher has enough space for up to 16 place settings. It's also highly versatile, with a flexible third rack for utensils, and a nine-position adjustable middle rack. It's also whisper quiet at only 39dBA, but you can be sure that it's running thanks to the subtle cycle and time remaining information that the dishwasher projects onto the floor. It has the same PowerControl technology that lets you target specific areas of your dishwasher, but also offers an interior light that isn't found in the Bosch 800 series.

The Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher is compatible with the Home Connect app, so you can remotely monitor and control your dishwasher, and control it with your voice through a Google Home device or using Alexa. It can also help you find the best program for your needs and save it for regular use so that you can get perfect results with a single tap.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung Linear Wash DW80R9950US 4. Best smart dishwasher for full coverage A smart dishwasher that uses an innovative linear spray system This Samsung dishwasher uses a unique linear dry system with spray heads that slide back and forth rather than rotating, for full coverage. It's also incredibly quiet. SmartThings compatible for remote control and monitoring. Pros Linear spray system for full coverage

LED display

Quiet 39 dBA operation Cons Not the greatest at drying

Smaller capacity than some $1079.99 at Best Buy

With enough space for up to 15 place settings, this Samsung Linear Wash dishwasher comes with a flexible third rack that you can adjust to accommodate larger utensils, as well as an adjustable central rack. It's also incredibly quiet, at just 39dBA, but there's an LED display on the front, so you can see at a glance if the dishwasher is still running or not. The dishwasher uses a spray bar that slides front to back rather than the rotating spray bar used in most dishwashers which is designed to cover every corner of your dishwasher for a complete clean.

This Samsung dishwasher is compatible with SmartThings, which allows you to power your dishwasher on and off, set a delay before the dishwasher starts, select washing cycles, and can even give you tips on how to load your dishes to finally bring an end to those arguments about where the bowls should go. You can also connect SmartThings to voice assistants, so you can control your dishwasher through an Echo device or Google Assistant.

GE/Pocket-lint GE Top Control Dishwasher GDT635HSRSS 5. Best smart dishwasher for tall glasses A smart dishwasher with a useful bottle cleaning setting This GE smart dishwasher has useful bottle jets that can fully clean the insides of tall glasses or bottles. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although it is a little louder than many rivals. Pros Bottle cleaning setting for tall glasses and bottles

Narrow space-saving cutlery basket

Can remotely lock dishwasher controls Cons Smaller capacity than most

No third rack

Noiser than many rivals $809.99 at Best Buy

There's room for up to 14 place settings and an adjustable upper rack, although there's no third rack. However, the narrow silverware basket leaves plenty of room for your other items. There are also four bottle jets in the upper rack designed to clean the inside of those otherwise hard-to-clean items such as bottles, tall glasses, or the cup of your Nutribullet. It's a little louder than some of the dishwashers on this list, but at 50 dBA it's still not going to keep you awake at night.

This GE Top Control dishwasher works with the SmartHQ app which allows you to monitor the status of your dishwasher, see the remaining cycle time, lock or unlock the dishwasher controls, and even order more detergent pods for you. The app will also alert you if there was anything that affected the quality of the wash during the cycle, so you can take steps to avoid the problem recurring. You can also use voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Bosch/Pocket-lint Bosch 100 Series Dishwasher SHE3AEM2N 6. Best value smart dishwasher A smart dishwasher at an affordable price If you're looking for a low-cost entry to the world of smart dishwashers then the Bosch 100 Series is a great choice. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this model doesn't have the third rack that you get with more expensive Bosch dishwashers. Pros Low price

Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

Detergent monitoring Cons Louder than many models

No third rack

Smaller capacity than many $549.99 at Best Buy

This Bosch 100 Series dishwasher is a great choice if you're looking for a smart dishwasher that won't break the bank. There's room for 14 place settings, but unlike the other Bosch models above, there's no third rack. Instead, you get a narrow silverware basket in the bottom rack. Whilst this dishwasher can dry your dishes well, it doesn't have the superior CrystalDry tech that's included in more expensive Bosch models. It's also not the quietest dishwasher on this list, at 50dBA.

You still get the same smart control that comes with the more expensive Bosch models, however, through the Home Connect app. You can remotely power you dishwasher on or off, get advice on the best program to use, receive notifications when you need more to buy more tabs, and even monitor your dishwasher on your smartwatch. You can also use voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Thermador/Pocket-lint Thermador Sapphire Dishwasher DWHD760CFP 7. Best luxury smart dishwasher A luxury smart dishwasher with great features and stylish lighting A high-end smart dishwasher with a price tag to match. Open the dishwasher reveals a stunning blue light over your sparkling dishes. Uses Zeolite so that even plastics come out dry. Pros Flexible chef's tool third rack

Blue light interior illumination

Zeolite drying Cons Expensive

Can show fingerprints $1999 at Best Buy

Thermador are known for their luxury kitchen appliances, and the Thermador Sapphire dishwasher certainly feels luxurious. For starters, when you open the dishwasher, load of up to 16 place settings is illuminated in a beautiful blue light. There's an adjustable chef's tool drawer that can accommodate larger cooking utensils, and the dishwasher users a natural substance called Zeolite that radiates heat and evaporates moisture to leave even plastics perfectly dry. There's even a built-in water softener to ensure that you can wash your crystal glasses safely.

Using the Home Connect app, you can control your dishwasher's power, choose your programs, monitor the current cycle, keep track of your dishwasher tabs, and even change the blue illumination to any colour of your choice. You can use voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant, and even control your dishwasher via your Apple Watch or Wear OS watch.

Best smart dishwashers: The bottom line

If you're looking for a smart dishwasher that's big enough for most families, is highly flexible so that you can fit in even the most awkward items and offers targeted cleaning to get even the dirtiest dishes clean, then you can't go far wrong with the Bosch 800 series. It has all the important features of the more expensive Bosch models at a more affordable price and has great smart capabilities to boot. If you're looking for an even more budget-friendly smart dishwasher, then the Bosch 100 series gives you great cleaning and smart capabilities at a great price.

Bosch/Pocket-lin Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher SHP78CM5N Editor's Choice A versatile smart dishwasher packed with features This Bosch dishwasher is packed with features, from focused areas for heavier washing to flexible racks to ensure you can fit even the most awkward items. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant. $1299.99 at Best Buy

How I chose the best smart dishwashers

When compiling this list, I wanted to ensure that I included a range of models to suit most budgets, from the inexpensive Bosch 100 series to the luxury Thermador Sapphire. I also wanted to ensure that all the models had genuinely useful smart capabilities such as remote control and monitoring, detergent pod monitoring, and voice assistant compatibility. And, of course, they needed to be models that offered excellent cleaning.

How to choose a smart dishwasher

If you're looking for a smart dishwasher, there are a few considerations that you'll need to take into account when making your decision.

Is the dishwasher compatible with my smart home?

If you're planning to just use the manufacturer's app to control your dishwasher, then compatibility with other smart home ecosystems isn't really an issue. If you want to integrate your dishwasher into your wider smart home, however, then you'll need to do a little research. All the products on this list are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, but if you're all-in on Apple products, then you may find that you can't control your dishwasher through the Home app.

Do I really need a smart dishwasher?

You may never have considered buying a smart dishwasher before; is it really worth it? Well, it's a personal choice, but there are a lot of useful benefits to be had. The ability to remotely control your dishwasher can be very useful; you can stop the dishwasher from your bed if you forgot to turn it off, for example, or even when you're away from home. You can also keep track of detergent use so that you can buy more in plenty of time. Being able to ask Alexa or Google Assistant how much longer is left before the dishes are dry can also be very useful.

Do I need a third rack?

To third rack or not to third rack? That is the question. Some people swear by them, others hate them. One clear benefit is that by having a third rack specifically for cutlery and utensils, you free up the space where the cutlery basket would otherwise have to go, meaning you have more space on the bottom rack for pans or dishes. The third rack does reduce the available height in your middle rack, but many models offer an adjustable middle rack to ensure that you can fit even your tallest wine glasses.