Key Takeaways Make your pet's life and your life easier with smart gadgets like the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for security and peace of mind.

The Dogness Smart Pet Feeder allows you to monitor your pet's eating habits and schedule feedings from anywhere.

Keep your home clean with the Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus, a smart vacuum and mop combo that eliminates pet smells and hair.

For every pet owner, it's hard to be away from your fluffy friend. It can seem to them like you've been gone for days when you've only been gone five minutes and that just breaks your heart. Pet owners have to think about items that can help make their pet's and their lives easier. One way to do that is to get smart devices that cater to a house for pets.

Of course, as you're getting smart devices for your pet, you want to make sure that they serve a purpose for your home too. Whether it's a robot vacuum that will clean up their hair or a smart feeder that gives them food when you're not around, there are plenty of smart home devices that can serve a home with pets. Here are our favorite smart home devices for pet owners.

1 Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

This lets you keep an eye on your pet with ease

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera provides you and your pet with a lot of security. The camera can be a bit tricky to set up, but you can set it up in your kitchen or near your pet's crate, so you can keep an eye on them. The app is simple to use, allowing you to watch your bird, dog, cat, or even goldfish. One of the best things about this camera is that it doesn't require a hub. That means you can plug it into the outlet, and you're able to use it.

One of the best things about this camera is that it doesn't require a hub.

It's a wired camera and has a privacy shield, so you don't have to worry about somebody watching you or your pet when you're home with them and the camera is off. It has a 2MP sensor that provides Full HD video to your phone or tablet. There is also two-way audio, allowing you to talk to your pet when you're not with them. If you happen to be away from them at nighttime, the infrared night vision lets you see them.

2 Dogness Automatic Pet Feeder

Give your pet their food when you can't

Dogness

If you want to be able to feed your pup or cat while you're away, using the Dogness Smart Pet Feeder is a smart move. This has an HD wide-angle camera that offers night vision that lets you keep an eye on how your animal is eating. There's also a microphone that lets you talk to your pet too. It features anti-blocking technology, so the feeder will be able to pour out the portioned amount of food without problems.

The smart pet feeder holds up to four liters of food at a time, and you can utilize the app to schedule feedings and choose how much you want distributed at a specific time. There is a cordless design, so there won't be any chewing going on by your pet. It has a rechargable battery, so you won't have to charge it too often. Plus, there is a battery display in the app that shows you the level of the power.

3 Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus

Clean up spills and accidents

Ecovacs

Most pets shed at least to some degree. Living among pet dander can make allergy season feel like it's year round. Having a smart robot vacuum and mop combo that you can set on a schedule to clean up periodically is fine and dandy. But the Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus will do you one better and make sure that any unwanted pet smells left behind from accidents are gone.

You'll be able to turn this on with the Ecovacs app and order the device where to go. So, if you're watching on your camera while you're away or if you're home and see where your pet had its accident, you can alert the robot mop and vacuum where to go.

From there, you can tell it to mop and pick up any hair or spills that may have occurred. The best part about this is that it has layers of antibacterial filters that trap odors, dust, dirt, and hair and eliminate them from lingering in your home. It's an affordable combo vacuum that needs some help avoiding your pet's toys. But it can get the job done well enough for you.

Related Best robot vacuum and mop duo: All-in-one cleaning Cleaning your floors is timing consuming, but it can go a lot faster if you drop your broom and mop and get a robot to do it for you.

4 SureFlap Microchip Pet Door

Know when your pet is going in and out

Sure

Does your large cat or smaller dog like to go outside in your yard? Are you sick of worrying about them in the house all day? The SureFlap Microchip Pet Door will allow you to keep tabs on when they go in and out of the house. The flap will sync up with the included pet RFID collar tag or their microchip and monitor them as they enter and exit. It will send you alerts letting you know if the pet is inside or outside. The pet door can even remember up to 32 different pets, in case you have multiple.

You won't have to worry about other animals entering your home, as it remains locked for those with chips it doesn't recognize. It's easy to install on your door, wall, or window and the app lets you set up a schedule for a curfew for your pet. You do need a hub to be able to use the app, so keep that in mind when you're purchasing it.

5 August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock and Keypad

Let dog walkers in without problems

August

If your dog is inside your house while you're at work, and you don't have a fenced-in yard that can utilize the pet door, you probably will have a dog walker come in to check on them. The August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock and Keypad allow the dog walker to enter your home without incident. Rather than leaving your physical keys for a walker, this smart lock comes with a keypad that they can type in a designated code on to unlock the door.

While you can also grant them access on the August app, just providing them with the code allows them to enter and exit your home quickly and efficiently. It has built-in Wi-Fi and can be locked or unlocked with voice commands. As you're coming home, the lock can sense your phone and automatically unlock, eliminating you from needing to put down things you're holding or take your keys out. This will work on any single cylinder deadbolt lock door, and it takes almost no time to install. You're setting your dog walker and dog up for success if you choose this.

Related Best biometric locks: Keys with the perfect smart touch A subtle and safe way to secure your home these fingerprint locks work with Alexa and Google Assistant and promise easy set up.

Editor's note: Why can you trust our picks?

Like many of our readers, we're pet lovers too, here at Pocket-lint. We asked our team to send us photos of all their gorgeous pets when assessing which products would make our lives easier as pet owners and enrich our animals' lives. Enjoy our techy teams' beautiful companions from around the globe: Poland, UK, all over the US and Canada, these friendly faces hold our hearts and Chris, as a pet owner himself, kept this in mind when choosing the five best smart home products for pets.

Pocket-pets that are guilt-tripping us to buy all five products