According to the World Health Organisation, indoor air pollution was responsible for around 3.2 million deaths in 2020. Whilst the majority of these deaths were due to cooking on open fires or inefficient stoves, air pollution is a problem in all almost every household on the planet, with common househould items such as cleaning products or paint omitting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are harmful to health.

Thankfully, it's possible to remove the vast majority of the pollutants in your home using an air purifier. These clever devices can suck in polluted air, trap the pollutants, and release clean air back into your home. Smart air purifiers take things a step further, allowing you to monitor your indoor air quality on your phone, even when you're away from home, and ensure that the air in your home is always as clean as possible.

If you're looking to improve the air quality in your own home, then here are some of the best smart air purifiers that you can get your hands on right now.

The best smart air purifier: Our top picks

Coway/Pocket-lint Coway Airmega 400S 1. Best smart air purifier overall A great smart air purifier that can tackle large rooms The Coway Airmega 400S can capture up to 99.999 per cent of particles down to a size of just 0.01 microns. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can handle rooms up to 1,560 square feet. It can even automatically order new filters. Pros Ideal for rooms up to 1,560 sq feet

Triple-stage filter for exceptional filtration

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons Expensive

Large footprint $662 at Amazon $679 at Walmart

The Coway Airmega 400S is ideal for large rooms up to 1,560 square feet. You'll need a large room for this air purifier, as it's definitely not the smallest on this list. However, the stylish design ensures that it doesn't feel obtrusive. The multi-stage filtration system has a pre-filter to capture larger particles such as pet hair, dander, and dust. The activated carbon filter traps odours and VOCs, and the Green True HEPA filter traps fine dust, pollen, bacteria, and viruses. Coway states that it can capture up to 99.999 per cent of nano-sized particles down to a size of just 0.01 microns.

The Airmega 400S is app-enabled, allowing you to view the current air quality, set up a schedule, and adjust the fan settings. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control your air purifier with your voice, and you can even use the Dash Replenishment service to automatically re-order filters for your air purifier.

Smartmi/Pocket-lint Smartmi Air Purifier P1 2. Best smart air purifier for compatibility Great for smaller rooms, and works with Alexa, Google, and Siri The Smartmi Air Purifier P1 works with all the major voice assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, with HomeKit compatibility being quite rare for air purifiers. It has a HEPA filter to remove PM2.5 particles, but there's no monitoring for VOCs. Its small size also makes it ideal for smaller rooms. Pros Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit compatible

Great price

Small footprint Cons No VOC monitoring

Can't cope with larger rooms

Won't remove odours $160 at Amazon $125 at Walmart

The SmartMi Air Purifier P1 is the perfect air purifier if you're looking at something that works with the most popular smart home ecosystems. That's because it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and unlike most of the other air purifiers on this list, it's also compatible with Apple HomeKit. That means you control your SmartMi Air Purifier P1 with Siri on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or HomePod. Using the app, you can see the current air quality, pollen, and PM2.5 levels, and can set a schedule for when the device is active.

It's intended for smaller rooms up to 320 square feet, but its smaller size means it won't take up too much space, fitting easily on a side table. It's also easy to move around, with a handle for easy relocation. The SmartMi P1 uses an H13 HEPA filter and can detect and filter PM2.5 and PM10 particles, but there's no VOC monitoring.

Dyson/Pocket-lint Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP07 3. Best smart air purifier for heating and cooling A fan, heater, and air purifier in one device, with HomeKit support. The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP07 is three devices in one. It's a fan to cool you down on hot days, a heater to warm up the room on cold days, and a smart air purifier. Its compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, but also offers HomeKit support, too. It works best with smaller rooms. Pros Fan for cooling

Heated air distibution

Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant support Cons Expensive

Can't contol heating via app

Not ideal for larger rooms $719 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy $734 at Walmart

Why pay for three devices to heat, cool, and purify your air, when you can get one device that does all three? That's the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier. A combination of active carbon and H13 HEPA filters captures up to 99.97 per cent of particles that are 0.3 microns in size, as well as removing odours and VOCs. It's rated for rooms up to 290 square feet. This device doesn't just offer air purification, however; the built-in fan can cool your room when needed, or project heat throughout the room to warm things up. Dyson is well-known for its high-quality products and this is no exception.

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing you to control purification and cooling with your voice using your favourite voice assistant. You can only control the heating using the included remote control, however. Using the app you can monitor and control your air quality, or enable modes such as the Night mode which uses the quietest settings and dims the display.

Levoit/Pocket-lint LEVOIT Core 400S 4. Best smart air purifier for larger rooms A powerful smart air purifier that can handle larger rooms and remove VOCs. The Levoit Core 400S is a smart air purifier that's suitable for rooms up to 1,980 square feet and uses a three-stage filter that can trap dust, pollen, bacteria, odours, and VOCs. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Pros Suitable for larger rooms

Three stage filter

Removes odours and VOCs Cons Not HomeKit compatible

Not the quietest option

App can be finicky $220 at Amazon $273 at Best Buy

If you're looking for an air purifier for a larger room, then the Levoit 400S is a good option. It's suitable for rooms up to 1980 square feet and uses a three-stage filtration system. There's a pre-filter for larger particles, an H13 True HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to trap odours, smoke, and VOCs. It's rated as trapping 99.97 per cent of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. It's also a stylish cylindrical design that won't look out of place in your living room or bedroom.

The Levoit Core 400S is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control your air purifier with just your voice. The VeSync app allows you to monitor your current air quality, and view graphs of the changes in air quality over time. You can also set schedules for when the air purifier will run or activate the sleep mode for the quietest settings. There's also a range of other Levoit smart air purifiers for larger or smaller rooms.

Xiaomi/Pocket-lint Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H 5. Best value smart air purifier A great value smart air purifier with a powerful app. The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier shows that you don't need to break the bank to get an air purifier that can improve your indoor air quality and have great smart capabilities. The triple-layer filter traps dust, pollen, bacteria, VOCs, and odours, and the app allows you to create clever automations. Pros Great price

Powerful app

Touchscreen display Cons Not the most stylish design

Not HomeKit compatible

App can be difficult to set up $180 at Amazon $180 at Walmart

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier is a low-cost option that can still do a great job. It uses a triple-layer filter that combines a pre-filter, True HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter to remove 99.97 per cent of small particles such as pollen, as well as absorbing odours, smoke, and VOCs. It's ideal for rooms up to 484 square feet and is small enough that it won't dominate your room, although the square design isn't as stylish as some of the options on this list. There's a touchscreen status window that shows the current air quality and allows you to cycle between settings.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control your air purifier with your voice. The real power lies in the Mi Home app, however. The app let you see information such as current air quality levels, filter status, as well as allowing you to change the modes. However, you can also use the app to create automations that can turn off the air purifier when the air quality reaches a specific level, for example. It can make your smart air purifier even smarter.

Blueair/Pocket-lint Blueair Protect 7770i 6. Best smart air purifier for health santitasation Powerful filtration at fast speeds without being noisy. The Blueair Protect 7770i electrostatically charges particles as they enter the device, which ensures that even more of them are captured. It can even help to stop the spread of COVID-19. Surprisingly quiet for such a powerful unit, the companion app allows you to see the current air quality both indoors and out. Pros Electrostatic and mechanical filtration

Can help reduce risk of COVID-19

Quiet on low settings Cons Expensive

App can disconnect

LED is very bright $978 at Amazon $978 at Walmart

If you're looking for an air purifier that offers incredible levels of filtration, then the BlueAir Protect 7770i could be just what you need. It uses HEPASilent Ultra filtration technology, in which particles that enter the air purifier are electrostatically charged, which causes them to stick to the filter. The process allows the Blueair Protect 7770i to capture 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, mould, viruses, and bacteria. The electrostatic charge also helps to kill 99 per cent of germs trapped on the filter, and is able to capture 99.9 per cent of COVID-19 particles. An activated carbon filter also traps odours and VOCs, and it's suitable for rooms up to 674 square feet.

The app allows you to monitor the current air quality levels in real-time and change the air purifier's mode. The app can also inform you how long it will be until the air in your room is clean, and you can even set up a feature that turns off your air purifier when you leave home, and turns it back on shortly before you get back again so that you return to home filled with clean air. The Blueair Protect 7770i is compatible with Alexa, allowing you to control your air purifier with your voice, or create routines within the Alexa app to automate when your air purifier is active.

Rabbit/Pocket-lint Rabbit Air A3 7. Best smart air purifier for low noise A wall-mountable smart air purifier that's whisper quiet. If you need a smart air purifier that won't take up too much of your living space, then the wall-mountable Rabbit Air A3 could be a good option. It's got a six-stage filtration system to capture everything from dust to VOCs, and is compatible with Alexa for voice control. It's also incredibly quiet, especially on the lowest settings. Pros Very quiet on low settings

Wall mountable

Stylish covers available Cons Expensive

Indicator light can be obtrusive

Not the best looking air purifier $750 at Amazon

One downside of air purifiers is that pumping air through their filters isn't always the quietest process. The good news is that clean air doesn't have to be noisy. The Rabbit Air A3 includes an ultra-quiet BLDC motor that at its lowest speed is just 20.3 dBA. It's so quiet, you may have to double-check that it's actually running. Even on its highest setting, it will only go as high as 51 dBA, so you'll still be able to watch TV in the same room. It's ideal for rooms up to 1,070 square feet, and uses a six-stage filtration system, including a BioGS HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. This allows the Rabbit Air A3 to trap everything from dust, dander, and pollen to odours and VOCs. It's also incredibly slim, and can be wall mounted, making it ideal for rooms without a lot of free space, and there are even a range of cover designs based on classic art works.

Using the app you can monitor the air quality, control the fan speed, or change the modes. You can even change the colours of the indicator light that provides quick visual feedback about the current air quality. It's also compatible with Alexa, allowing you to control your Rabbit Air A3 with your voice using an Echo device or other Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

The bottom line: What is the best smart air purifier?

If you're looking for a smart air purifier, you can't go far wrong with the Coway Airmega 400S. It's a stylish design that can handle even larger rooms, and the triple filter is capable capturing even the smallest particles, including pollen, bacteria, viruses, odours, and VOCs. The voice assistant compatibility is very useful, allowing you to instantly find out the current air quality just by asking Alexa or Google Assistant, and it can even automatically order replacement filters for you

If you're looking for a low-cost alternative, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H is a great price, and still offers great purification thanks to its triple-layer filter. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and the MiHome app even allows you to create automations based on your current air quality levels.

How I chose the best smart air purifiers

When choosing air purifiers for this list, there were a number of considerations. First off, they all had to offer excellent air purification that would remove the vast majority of contaminants. They also had to have smart capabilities that were genuinely useful, such as voice control and the ability to remotely control your air purifier.

I also aimed to include options to cover a range of difference room sizes, from smaller rooms to much larger ones, as well as providing options that covered a wide range of budgets.

How to choose the best smart air purifier

When you're looking for a smart air purifier, there are a number of important questions you should ask. The answers to these questions will help to inform your final decision.

Which smart home ecosystems are compatible with my smart air purifier?

If you're looking for a smart air purifier, then you'll want to be sure that it works with other smart home kit in your home. One of the most important factors is the smart home ecosystems that it supports. All the options on this list support Alexa, with most supporting Google Assistant too. However, Apple HomeKit support is less common. If you're an Apple user, and you want to control your air purifier with Siri, then you'll need to look for an option that's HomeKit compatible.

Is the air purifier big enough for my room?

Another key factor in choosing an air purifier is the size of room that you intend to use it in. All air purifiers will give information about the area, usually in square feet, that they can effectively purify. If you've got a smaller room, a large air purifier will be overkill and may dominate your room. For large rooms, a smaller device won't be able to purify the entire room effectively.

How effective is the filtration on my air purifier?

Not all air purifiers are created equal. Most will include a pre-filter to block larger particles, and most good ones will include a HEPA filter to trap smaller particles such as pollen and bacteria. Some will also include an activated carbon filter that can trap odours and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which are chemical substances that can be harmful to your health. The more effective the purification, the more you're likely to have to pay.