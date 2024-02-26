Few headphone brands rival Sennheiser's stellar reputation in the audio industry. This German company has maintained its esteemed status by offering customers an array of exceptional options across a wide range of budgets, from affordable wireless selections to top-of-the-line reference-quality headphones. It's safe to say that the best Sennheiser headphones stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those of other industry giants.

Calling on over 79 years of experience, Sennheiser has headphones to suit every occasion. Whether you're looking for wireless headphones to wear on your daily commute, are after the best studio headphones for producing music, or need an inexpensive pair to replace the old ones you keep breaking, Sennheiser has you covered.

Here at Pocket-lint we have you covered when comparing your options in the audiovisual space. After all, having worked in the music equipment industry for over six years, it's fair to say that I have encountered my fair share of headphones. I have selected the best options I have encountered, personally used, and recommended to many people throughout my career. There will be a Sennheiser option here for everyone, so enough speculating, let’s take a look.

Best Sennheiser headphones: Our 6 favorite selections

Sennheiser HD 660S2 1. Best mid-priced Sennheiser headphones Best Sennheiser headphones for the house $400 $600 Save $200 The Sennheiser HD 660S2 offers incredibly detailed audio, is incredibly comfortable and its open-back design allows for a spacious and natural representation of the audio source you are listening to. The potential downside will only affect wireless aficionados, as the HD 660S2s offer a wired connection only. Pros Very comfortable

Incredibly detailed audio

Open-back design allows for spacious audio Cons Only a wired connection is available $400 at Amazon$500 at Best Buy

The Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones aren't the choice if you're looking for a pair to wear on your daily commute or if you want headphones for working out at the gym, due to its wired connectivity and open-back design. If you're looking for a great pair of detailed headphones for the house, accept no substitutes.

Read our review Sennheiser HD 660S2: Clear as can be These excellent audiophile headphones might not be a huge upgrade, but they sound exquisite.

The HD 660S2's open-back design allows for spacious audio playback. This allows you to hear music naturally. Although audiophile headphones tend to be as neutral as possible, to allow for the truest representation of the audio source, the HD 660S2s are ever so slightly tuned. We found that the HD 660S2s have a slight boost to the low end, giving an extra bit of oomph when needed. However, the audio is incredibly detailed and truly comes to life when listening through higher bit-rate streaming platforms like Tidal.

Since the HD660S2s are ideal for kicking back at home and getting lost in your favorite music, it's a relief that the velour ear pads are very comfortable. The clamping isn't too tight and weighing in at 260g you'll barely notice that they are on your head during those extended listening sessions. In summary, the HD660S2 headphones expertly blend detailed audio, comfortable wearability, and an attractive design.

Sennheiser HD 450BT 2. Best budget Sennheiser headphones ANC on a pinch If you're on a tighter budget, the Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones are an excellent choice. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at this price point is a very attractive feature and paired with a commendable 30-hour battery life, you're getting plenty of bang for your buck. Pros Decent battery life

ANC at this price point is brilliant

Great build quality for the price Cons The headband is a little uncomfortable $99 at Amazon

The great thing about Sennheiser is its dedication to providing quality tech for people across a range of different budgets. If you've got bags of cash, sure, there's going to be some fantastic options, but for those with less cash to splurge, Sennheiser has options galore. One of the best budget Sennheiser headphones options is the 450BTs.

Read our review Sennheiser HD 450BT: Noise-cancelling cans at an affordable price You might think you need to spend upwards of $250 to get a good pair of noise cancelling headphones. Sennheiser is here to let you know that you don't.

Having ANC at this price point is a great addition and paired with its closed-back design, the HD 450BTs perform incredibly well at isolating and blocking out the daily humdrum. If you're a frequent traveler on a plane, train, or automobile, the 450BTs could be a great travel companion. For this purpose, the 30-hour battery life and fast USB-C charging are two travel-friendly arrows to have in your quiver.

The 450BTs have Bluetooth 5.0 and are capable of supporting aptX, which will give you better audio quality than your standard SBC and AAC codecs. The 450BTs also support aptX Low Latency. This is important if you enjoy watching videos or streaming on a device as it offers less than 40 milliseconds of latency between audio and video. Lastly, although the headphones feel robust, the padding around the headband and earcups could be a little bit more comfortable. They aren't the softest by any means.

Sennheiser HD 800 S 3. Best premium Sennheiser headphones Huge transducers with a big price tag $1700 $1400 Save $-300 The HD 800 S is an ideal choice if you’re looking to spend a chunk of hard-earned cash on a premium set of headphones that are capable of wide acoustic spaciousness and incredibly natural audio representation. The big 56mm ring radiator transducers do much of the heavy lifting, and we can't fault the HD 800 S headphones' build quality. Pros Huge 56mm ring radiator transducers

A premium build quality

Acoustic spaciousness is fantastic Cons No wireless functionality $1700 at Amazon

The HD 800 S headphones are the best choice if you are looking for premium quality. Drawing upon its extensive experience in the high-end audio realm, Sennheiser has created pretty sizable 56mm ring radiator ring transducers and planted them in the HD 800 S headphones. Claiming the 56mm transducers to be the largest ever implemented in dynamic headphones, the HD 800 S headphones are capable of pretty impressive audio.

Not just an impressive brag, the large transducers can utilize the air displacement capabilities usually found in much larger speaker diaphragms, like in PA speakers. This is a powerful and dynamic sound that possesses an air of authority. However, the HD 800 S transducers aren’t quite the size of those found in PA speakers and, because of this, maintain a tighter rigidity, blending power and control very succinctly.

Like any great open-back headphones, the HD 800 S allows for accurate spatial cues and audio imaging which allows you to sense the location and direction of sounds. Furthermore, the detail on offer is incredible, making the HD 800 S headphones an ideal choice for Hi-Fi vinyl listening or even in the studio when mixing music. Of course, since they are open-back, you're not going to have the HD 800 S headphones out and about, but at this price point, chances are you’ll not want to take that risk in the first place.

EPOS I Sennheiser Game One Gaming Headset 4. Best Sennheiser headphones for gaming Hear your opposition's movement $115 $250 Save $135 With encompassing spatial sound with a neutral frequency response, you'll hear the game exactly as the developers intended with Sennheiser's EPOS Game One headphones. The integrated volume controls are well-placed and, being multi-platform compatible, gamers of all stripes can enjoy its capabilities. Pros Offers authentic spatial sound

Well-placed integrated volume controls

Multi-platform compatible Cons The microphone is hit-and-miss $115 at Amazon

The EPOS Sennheiser Game One gaming headset stands out as a top choice if you’re looking for headphones that will take your gaming to the next level. Leveraging Sennheiser's crystalline reputation in headphone and audio equipment, this headset embodies the brand's commitment to quality.

First and foremost, the sound quality is exceptional and incredibly spacious. Sennheiser intentionally crafted these headphones with a neutral frequency response, ensuring that you experience sound precisely as intended by the creators of your favorite games. This design philosophy also means that fine-tuning audio settings within the game itself offers the optimal audio experience that you can tailor to your preferences.

The Game One headset is also multi-platform compatible, so users of next-generation consoles or PC gamers can hear the benefits of these headphones. The volume controls on the ear cups are perfectly positioned, making it easy to tweak settings without missing a beat in the game. Plus, the braided cable, attached to just one side, stays neatly out of the way while you're immersed in gameplay.

Moving on to the microphone, it’s equipped with noise-cancelling technology to effectively eliminate unwanted background noise. This feature proves invaluable, especially if your teammates often lament about distracting ambient sounds. The microphone truly excels when provided with additional power, making it shine when paired with an audio interface or other preamp. However, not every gamer has this piece of additional equipment and if you don’t, then the mic can be a tad on the quiet side.

Sennheiser HD25 5. Best Sennheiser headphones for DJs For when you need to drop fire in the booth Trusted by a who's-who list of internationally recognized DJs, the Sennheiser HD-25 headphones have been a go-to choice for DJs for decades. Offering fantastic isolation, boosted bass, and rotating ear cups, the HD-25s are equipped with every feature any budding DJ will require. Pros Rotating ear cups

Fantastic isolation

Well balanced across the frequency spectrum Cons The cable is a tad short $150 at Amazon

Let’s get one thing straight, the HD-25 headphones aren't just Sennheiser's best DJ headphones, they are the best DJ headphones overall. You'll find it difficult to come across a DJ who hasn't used the HD-25s at one point in their career and there are plenty of reasons why.

The HD-25s have all the bass response you'll need. The low frequencies are strong and rich and the headphones' closed-cup design allows for exceptional isolation, two characteristics that are incredibly useful in loud club environments. Although the bass is strong, it's not overwhelming and the HD-25s are exceptionally clear across the frequency spectrum. The mid and high frequencies cut through the powerful bass with ease and, overall, they are excellently balanced.

Other club-friendly features include rotating earcups. The swivel design allows for fast monitor referencing when you need to hear the music through the club's PA and also keep an ear on the upcoming track. Also, weighing in at 140g, the HD-25s are lightweight and comfortable, which is needed for long sessions in sweaty clubs. However, if there is one small detractor, it's the included cable -- it's a tad on the shorter side.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 6. Best Sennheiser wireless headphones Sound meets serenity $300 $380 Save $80 Blending a rich, balanced sound with commendable ANC and a comfortable listening experience, the Momentum 4 headphones tick all the boxes you will be looking for with wireless headphones. There are hands-on EQ controls through Sennheiser's proprietary app and 60 hours of battery life is market-leading. Pros Balanced sound

Fantastic battery life

Very comfortable Cons ANC isn't the best on the market $297 at Amazon$300 at Best Buy$300 at Walmart

Sennheiser made a significant aesthetic overhaul with the Momentum 4 headphones. Gone is the industrial-inspired exposed metal design of the Momentum 3s, replaced by a more understated wireless headphones aesthetic. In our opinion, the shift to a matte finish accented with a fabric headband is an improvement, giving the Momentum 4 headphones a classy appearance.

Read our review Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless: A fresh new look The redesigned Momentum 4 might be a little less unique, but there's a lot to like here.

The 42mm drivers deliver Sennheiser's typically fantastic balanced tuning. Immediately, when you place the Momentum 4s over your ears, they deliver a very pleasing all-around listen which is perfectly suited to most modern music. If you want an extra low-end kick, there is a dedicated Bass Boost mode which can be accessed through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. There are also six EQ presets available and you can create your own three-band EQ.

The on-board ANC isn't the best on the market, but it is solid enough for most people's taste. Don't get us wrong, if you're traveling, background drones will be blocked out rather effectively, but other options deliver a more enveloping sense of isolation. Perhaps one of the most appealing features, aside from the balanced audio, is the Momentum 4 headphones' capability of delivering up to 60 hours of battery life, which ranks among the longest on the market.

The bottom line: What are the best headphones from Sennheiser?

The Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones may not be suitable for commuting or gym use due to their wired connectivity and open-back design. However, for detailed and immersive home listening experiences, they stand out as the best mid-priced option. With their open-back design, they offer spacious audio playback, providing a natural listening experience. While they maintain a neutral sound profile, there's a slight boost to the lower end, adding depth to the audio. Additionally, the comfortable velour ear pads and lightweight design make them ideal for extended listening sessions. In conclusion, the HD660S2 headphones expertly blend detailed audio, comfort, and attractive design, making them a top choice for home use.

However, if you want to save a few pennies, the Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones stand out as the best budget option. These headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and a closed-back design, providing exceptional isolation from ambient noise, making them ideal for travel. With a lengthy 30-hour battery life and fast USB-C charging, they offer convenience on the go. Additionally, their Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX support ensure superior audio quality, particularly beneficial for video streaming. Despite their robust build, some users may find the padding around the headband and earcups slightly lacking in comfort.

How did we choose the best Sennheiser headphones?

Drawing on over six years of experience in the music tech industry, I leveraged my expertise to handpick the best Sennheiser headphones on the market today after consulting with editors and our previous reviews. Our selections are based on extensive hands-on testing, as we believe firsthand knowledge is unparalleled.

Most products included in our list have been reviewed positively by a member of the Pocket-lint team. Additionally, we carefully evaluated various specifications, including sound quality, comfort, build, price, and customization options, to ensure our recommendations meet the highest standards in the industry.

What makes Sennheiser headphones so good?

Sennheiser's headphones are widely acclaimed for good reason. With roots dating back to 1945, this German brand has been a powerhouse in the audio industry for over 75 years. That's a lot of history and expertise poured into every product they make. They've distilled decades of passion and innovation into each pair of headphones.

Moreover, Sennheiser's balanced audio is remarkably enjoyable. Once you put on their headphones, you'll notice the impressive sound quality right away. They've put a lot of care into making sure your listening experience is top-notch. Sennheiser's catalog is extensive, and the brands' accessibility is remarkable as they have products that are very affordable, on the one hand, to incredibly high-end products, catering to a large group of audiophiles.

Does Sennheiser do Active Noise Cancellation?

Yes, like other top brands such as Bose and Sony, Sennheiser also includes ANC in some of its headphones. While Sennheiser may not be as well-known for ANC headphones, options like the Momentum 4 include ANC, showcasing the German company's commitment to innovation and competitiveness in the market.