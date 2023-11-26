Anker iPhone 15 USB-C charger (2-Pack) $14 $18 Save $4 If you have a device that uses USB-C to charge, this incredibly popular Anker charger is one of the best options you can get. Amazon has a 2-pack of USB-C chargers and cables for Cyber Monday for just over $14. They're 20W chargers, so they'll handle your iPhone 15 without issue. $14 at Amazon

Black Friday might be wrapping up, but the next shopping event is already underway, with Cyber Monday spinning up. Amazon offers its most popular iPhone 15 USB-C charger at a significant discount. And you don't get just one charger, but you get a second one and two cables for just over $14.

While they're listed as an iPhone 15 charger, these are standard 20W USB power adapters, so they'll charge just about any device (including older iPhone models with the appropriate Lightning cable).

Why you should get this Anker charger 2-pack

While it might be hard to get excited about a charger, it becomes a little easier to feel the hype when you consider what you're getting for the price. Two power adapters, each of which can charge two devices at a time through the USB-A and USB-C port, and two USB-C to USB-C cables for less than $15 is a great deal. And this two-pack of chargers comes from Anker, one of the most well-regarded brands in the charging space.

The Anker 20W Dual Port USB Fast Wall Chargers have a 4.6 rating from over 1000 reviews on Amazon, so you can rest easy knowing that your devices will be safe while plugged into them.

Here are just some of the devices you can charge with this Anker charger:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7a

iPad Pro, iPad, iPad mini models

Those are just some of the popular phones and tablets you can charge with these Anker 20W Dual Port USB Fast Wall Chargers. Basically, anything tablet-sized or smaller will work. They're not strong enough to charge a laptop, as those require more powerful adapters, but everything will work perfectly.