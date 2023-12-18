Security keys add another layer of protection to your laptops, smartphones, and social media apps by offering secure physical authentication to thwart the most determined hackers. The best security keys are small enough to carry in your pocket and don't require batteries, power, or an internet connection to work. They're one of the best ways to prevent unauthorized access to your accounts when used as part of a two-factor authentication system and are worth getting if you take your security seriously.

We test everything from tablets to cameras, and it's always refreshing to check out niche products like security keys to see what they offer and whether they're worth recommending to others. We examined various models for every platform and budget so that this list would appeal to most buyers.

Best security keys: Our top choices

Yubico - YubiKey 5C NFC 1. Best overall security key Modern Protection The Yubico YubiKey 5C NFC has a USB-C design to connect to modern devices and works with most operating systems and apps to provide an extra layer of protection against hackers. Pros Compatible with most operating systems

Works on most social media sites

Durable Cons Pricey

Won't work on every site or app $55 at Amazon $77 at Walmart

Yubico's YubiKey 5C NFC is the best security key because it works with most USB-C devices and offers excellent protection against unauthorized access. It works with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems, the Google Chrome browser and apps like Facebook, Outlook, Dropbox, Gmail, LastPass, and 1Password.

The YubiKey 5C NFC has a thin, flat, water- and crush-resistant plastic body with a conveniently reinforced opening to thread your keychain. Many security keys support either USB-C or NFC, but as its name suggests, the YubiKey 5C NFC supports both and is compatible with common security protocols like FIDO 1 and 2, OATH-HOTP and TOTP, Smart card (PIV), U2F, and Yubico OTP to provide comprehensive protection.Hacking and identity theft can lead to unwanted stress and legal problems, and the YubiKey 5C NFC is worth it's premium pricing for having peace of mind that nobody can access your system to steal your data, credit card details, and other information. This key might not work with every app out there, but it protects most operating systems and social media sites from intrusion.

OnlyKey Security Key 2. Best premium security key Premium Protection There's no worrying about your data getting into the wrong hands because the OnlyKey Security Key includes PIN access and has an auto-delete function after ten failed attempts. Pros PIN access for extra layer of protection

Can store passwords

Auto-erase function Cons Larger than rivals

Pricey $66 at Amazon

OnlyKey's security key takes protection to another level by including an onboard PIN code to protect your data. There's no need to stress if you lose your key because the pin will stop anyone from accessing its information, which will get erased after ten failed attempts. Remembering passwords for all your work and private sites can be challenging, and the OnlyKey takes away the stress by storing up to two profiles with 24 OTP passwords, accounts, and usernames, which are easily accessible as long as you have the key.

Durability is essential for OnlyKey, with so much critical data on it, and it offers IP68 and MIL-STD-810G levels of water resistance and durability. Buyers in government jobs or other sensitive industries can trust OnlyKey because it's made in the US, and its open-source software can be easily scrutinized for hidden backdoors.

The OnlyKey may cost more than its competitors, but it delivers unrivalled protection with its PIN system and auto-erase features. It's also bigger than most security keys but justifies its size with excellent durability and the ability to store all your passwords, so you don't need to remember them.

YubiKey 5 NFC by Yubico - 2FA USB-A and NFC Security Key 3. Best value security key Best for beginners Yubico's Security Key NFC offers impressive protection at a low price and is compatible with most older devices thanks to its USB-A design. Pros Affordable price

Sturdy

Works with most older devices Cons Certain obsolescence

Limited features $25 at Amazon $42 at Walmart

The Yubico Security Key NFC offers impressive value and works with most older laptops and computers. Its low price makes it perfect for security key newcomers wanting to try them out for the first time, and its USB-A design should fit all but the latest hardware. Like most security keys, there's no need to worry about power or batteries, and it's built to survive daily use, with the glass-fibre reinforced plastic body having an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Compatibility isn't an issue either because the Yubico Security Key NFC works with social media sites like Facebook, YouTube and X and cloud storage platforms like OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive. It supports most common authentication standards like FIDO 2 and, U2F, and WebAuthn, but those looking for Yubico Authenticator App support will need to look at the flagship model instead.

Thanks to its affordable price tag, the Yubico Security Key NFC makes getting into the security game easy. It won't work with modern smartphones and MacBooks, but its USB-A design is compatible with many devices from the last decade or more.

Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Reader 4. Best biometrics security key Biometric safety The Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key Reader stores up to ten different fingerprints and is one of the best biometric security keys because of its quality and appealing price tag. Pros Great price

Stores up to 10 fingerprints

Compact Cons USB-A requires an adapter on newer devices

Doesn't work on ChomeOS and macOS $25 at Amazon $57 at Walmart

Kensington's VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key Reader protects your accounts, and you don't need to worry about remembering a PIN code because it has a convenient fingerprint scanner. All you need to do to unlock your devices is plug the Verimark into a USB port and touch the base with your finger. The 360-degree reader will accurately scan it most times with a false rejection rate of just three per cent and a false acceptance rate as low as a fraction of a per cent.

This FIDO U2F-compatible key works with Windows and apps like FaceBook, GitHub, Google, and Dropbox but doesn't support macOS or ChromeOS. It's one of the best options if you need security for a shared laptop or device because it can store up to ten different fingerprints for everyone to get access.

The Verimark USB reader offers excellent value, considering its low price and excellent biometric scanning capabilities. You get an extra layer of protection to safeguard your accounts in a compact yet sturdy design, but the USB-A design won't work on most new devices without an adapter.

Yubico YubiKey 5C 5. Best design security key Brighten up the mood $55 $65 Save $10 Yubico's Yubikey 5C looks fantastic in the optional bright cases while delivering the best protection for most operating systems and apps. Pros Sturdy

Colorful cases available as an extra

Compatible with most operating systems and apps Cons Isn't cheap

Small size is easy to lose $55 at Amazon

Yubico's Yubikey 5C offers excellent security in a compact and stylish design with colorful customization options. Its design is smaller and thicker than the other Yubikey models mentioned so far, making it easier to carry and less likely to break. You can also get a wide range of stylish covers made from 3M film covered with satin-gloss laminate in Double Rainbow, Urban Camo, Geode Green, and other bright colors to protect it and give it a unique look.

Protection is top-notch, like most Yubico security sticks, and it supports NFC together with most security protocols like FIDO 2, FIDO U2F, OATH HOTP, OATH TOTP, and Yubico OTP. The USB-C design means it's up-to-date and works with the latest devices. It's also compatible with macOS, Linux, and Windows and supports popular social media sites like FaceBook, Gmail, and Outlook.

Most security keys have a discrete business-like look, and the Yubikey 5C offers something different with attractive covers in various designs to compliment your setup or decor. There's no compromise on built quality, and it's sturdier than other Yubikey security keys while offering excellent protection for most operating systems and apps.

Feitian ePass K9 6. Best budget security key Plain and simple $25 $30 Save $5 The Feitian ePass K9 is an affordable security key offering basic protection for most devices and apps via USB-A and NFC. Pros Affordable

Works on Windows, and iOS, Android via NFT

FIDO2 + FIDO U2F certified Cons Limited use due to USB-A design

No supporting app $25 at Amazon $38 at Walmart

Anyone looking to try a security key for the first time might try the Feitian ePass K9 because it's inexpensive and easy to use. Its resemblance to the rival Yubico products in black and yellow is undisputable, and it retains similar durability with tough and durable water-resistant housing. Its USB-A design limits its use, but it isn't a big deal for many buyers who've accumulated compatible devices over the years.

One of the best things about the ePass K9 USB Security Key is its ease of use. It supports most browsers and works with Android and iOS smartphones and tablets via NFC. It's also FIDO2 and FIDO U2F certified and compatible with most common protocols.

Feitian's ePass K9 appeals to most first-time buyers because it keeps things simple with an inexpensive and easy-to-use functional design. No security key is perfect, and while the older USB-A design might be a drawback for some, it's an advantage for others and still works with mobiles via NFC.

The Bottom line: What is the best security key?

The Yubico YubiKey 5C NFC is the best overall security key because its modern USB-C design is compatible with most modern devices and offers the best protection across various apps and operating systems. OnlyKey's security key is the best premium option because it adds more security with password storage and PIN code access with an auto-erase function after ten failed attempts. Anyone looking for fantastic value can try the Yubico Security Key NFC because it offers great protection and durability for a low cost.

How did we pick the best security keys?

Testing gadgets is our specialty, and we try everything from mainstream speakers and monitors to niche products like security keys and smart alarm clocks to see what they offer. Since security keys differ from most tech items, we couldn't rely on specs and used features, quality, and price as the main testing criteria.

Our top picks are compatible with most protocols and include modern features like USB-C connectivity and PIN code access to elevate them among the competition. The value-based options are also worth considering for their simplicity and durability.

There are usually vast quality differences between the products on our lists, but not so with security keys. Thanks to their no-moving parts, they all offer similar durability and are suitable for carrying a bunch of keys while still working.

Price is a critical factor in any buying decision and one of our main testing criteria. It isn't as much of a factor with security keys because they're all relatively inexpensive, and it's up to you whether you'd like to start with something simple or dive in with advanced features.

Are security keys a good idea?

Security keys are an excellent idea because their physical authentication makes it much tougher for hackers to gain access to your devices and apps.

How many security keys should I get?

It's always advisable to have at least two security keys, with one as a backup in case you lose the other.

How do I choose a security key?

It's best to confirm that the security key is compatible with the platforms you're on, or you can check out a buyer's guide like this one to help you make an informed choice.