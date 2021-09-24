If you're looking for a new television and want one of the finest pictures on the market, then Samsung's range is sure to be on your list.

Samsung is the home of QLED TV, including the premium Neo QLED range in 4K and 8K, powered by Mini LED tech. But in 2022, we also saw the arrival of the first Samsung OLED TV in almost 10 years with the S95B and its QD-OLED panel.

Of course, there's Samsung's mid-range 4K Crystal UHD range and its lifestyle-focused range too, so you'll always have plenty to choose from.

We've pulled together all the details about Samsung's 8K and 4K 2023 TV line up into one place below, so you can understand the differences - as well as offering up some great TVs from 2022 and 2021 that are still available so you can decide where your money is best spent.

Our recommendation: Which is the best Samsung TV to buy?

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung QN95C The Samsung QN95C is the flagship Neo QLED TV for 2023, though it isn't available in all regions, including the USA. Still, it nearly doubles the number of dimming zones in its backlight compared to last year, producing HDR images capable of competing with, and often exceeding, the best OLEDs. See at Amazon

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung S95C The Samsung S95C is the company's flagship QD-OLED TV, and the improvements it delivers on last year's debut, in both picture and sound quality, is quite something. It's now brighter than ever, but retains those inky constrast levels that make OLED really stand out. A truly fantastic TV. $2994 at Amazon

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung QN95B This is the flagship Neo QLED set for 2022, and we still think its well worthy of consideration, particularly due to its significant price drop. While it's true that there have been some strides forwards in 2023's flagship TV, the QN95B remains a five-star product with plenty to shout about. See at Amazon

Samsung's 4K TVs for 2023

Here's the Samsung 4K QLED and QD-OLED TV line-up this year, with details on how each model differs from the next.

This may not be an exhaustive list of all Samsung models in all regions, but is designed to give you an idea of where your choices lie when it comes to buying a new Samsung TV in 2023. Note that in some regions the same spec of TV has a different model number - but we'll make it as clear as we can.

Samsung S95C The S95C tops Samsung's QD-OLED offering this year, and comes with a brighter panel, 144Hz frame rate and room for a better sound system, thanks to the use of the One Connect Box. This also makes it a great option for wall mounting. $2395 at Amazon

4K QD-OLED, 144Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65 and 75

Neural Quantum Processor 4K

OTS+ 70W 4.2.2-channel sound

One Connect box

Samsung's range of QD-OLED TVs has doubled this year - in that it's gone from one to two. The S95C is the flagship option among them, and the replacement for last year's S95B.

You can expect up to 2000 nits of peak brightness - up from around 1500 nits last year - thanks to a new QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display. It will also be around 20% brighter than its range-mate, the S90C. If you want Samsung's brightest QD-OLED panel yet, this is it.

A 144Hz frame rate means PC gamers are catered to as well as console gamers are, with 4K/120Hz support, VRR and ALLM - not to mention an enviable four HDMI 2.1 ports.

The S95C is the only QD-OLED in 2023 to ship with a One Connect box, which allows more space for a better sound system - you'll get an OTS+ 70-watt 4.2.2-channel setup here.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung S90C Samsung's entry-level QD-OLED this year is almost entirely characterised by all the things it isn't compared to the S95C - but the one thing it is, is cheaper. And that's certainly not to be sniffed at. $1867.95 at Amazon

4K QD-OLED, 144Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65 and 75

Neural Quantum Processor 4K

OTS Lite 60W 2.2.2-channel sound

This year's second QD-OLED is thought to use the same panel as last year's S95B, and will be 20% less bright than the S95C.

We also know the S90C will go without the One Connect box, meaning there isn't as much room to get an improved sound system into its main body. Instead of OTS+ then, it'll get OTS Lite, with drivers along the bottom of the screen providing a 60W 2.2.2-channel system.

You will still get a 144Hz refresh rate, with support for 4K/144Hz and 4K/120Hz gameplay plus VRR and ALLM and four HDMI 2.1 ports. The Neural Quantum Processor 4K will also be on board, just as it is in the S95C.

Samsung QN95C The QN95C is the flagship 4K TV for Samsung in 2023, and it celebrates by nearly doubling the number of dimming zones in its backlight compared to last year. That means outstanding HDR images that can rival - and even exceed - the very best OLEDs. $3699 at Amazon

4K Neo QLED (Mini LED), 144Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches

Neural Quantum Processor 4K

If you don't want 8K and you don't want QD-OLED, the QN95C is Samsung's flagship 4K Neo QLED Mini LED TV for 2023 - though it won't be available in all regions.

Available in 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches, it brings a 144Hz panel for all the gaming goodness you could wish for, with 14-bit contrast mapping for bringing out even more detail in a scene. It includes Samsung's anti-reflection technology too, which should improve the appearance of reflections in bright rooms.

There are double the dimming zones here compared with the model below, the QN90C, as well as improved sound. It uses Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Plus audio system, with speakers placed around the TV frame. There’s a 4.2.2-channel setup here, powered by 70W of amplification and Dolby Atmos support.

There is no One Connect Box here this year - and in fact, there are no One Connect Boxes throughout the whole of 2023's Neo QLED/QLED ranges. If that's important to you, you'll need to consider the 8K range or the S95C QD-OLED.

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) The QN90C is the midrange Mini LED screen for 2023, and offers a great choice on screen sizes for those who need flexibility to suit smaller or second rooms. $1197 at Amazon

4K Neo QLED (Mini LED), 120Hz (55144Hz (43/50in only)

Screen sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches

Neural Quantum Processor 4K

As mentioned above, the number of dimming zones in the QN90C will halve compared with the QN95C, and that will obviously have an impact on brightness - though exactly how big that impact will be, we don't know just yet.

This is the model where Samsung's anti-reflection technology kicks in, so if you have a really bright room, you might want to focus your money here or on the model above to help combat that. We've seen it in action, and it really does make a big difference.

This model comes in a fair range of sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches. That usually suggests that the company thinks this will be a popular model, so here's hoping the pricing fits accordingly.

The smaller two sizes (43 and 50 inches) keep PC gamers on side, with support for 4K/144Hz, but it drops to a 120Hz panel in the other sizes, so 4K/120Hz gaming is still covered across the range with support for VRR and ALLM.

Samsung QN85C If you want a 2023 Mini LED set from Samsung but you're on a budget, the QN85C is the entry-level set for this year. $1477.99 at Amazon

4K Neo QLED (Mini LED), 120Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches

Neural Quantum Processor 4K

Samsung kicks off its Mini LED range for 2023 with the QN85C. It won't be as bright as the QN90C - which is a theme pretty much every time you step down in the 4K QLED range - and that it will lack the anti-reflective coating mentioned above, but how the lower brightness is quantified in terms of nits or dimming zones, we don't know - and Samsung isn't giving much away.

Of course, you're still getting the powerful Neural Quantum Processor 4K and 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support, plus a pretty decent sound system that can output 60W with Atmos. If you like the idea of Mini LED but want it at the most accessible price point, this will be the screen to go for.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung Q80C Look - no 'N'! The Q80C drops the Neo from its name, meaning this is the first standard QLED set in the range - though it still keeps its full array backlighting for good control and decent contrast. $987.99 at Amazon

4K QLED, 120Hz

Direct full array backlighting

Screen sizes: 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches

The Q80C is the first QLED TV in Samsung's range, and replaces Mini LED backlighting by a full array design instead. The easiest way to spot that is the lack of Neo in the name and 'N' in the model number.

Still, Samsung has doubled the number of dimming zones compared with the Q80B last year, which should see some fairly significant picture improvements, and it has also made the design slimmer too, with a nice looking hexagonal stand.

This is the entry-level model for Dolby Atmos support, but with just 2.2ch, this is handled virtually. It uses Samsung OTS Lite for placing speakers around the screen to improve placement though, and offers 40W of power output.

The panel is 120Hz and so can support 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM support, and you'll get Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 4K for AI-powered upscaling.

Samsung Q70C With the Samsung Q70C, you'll lose the more sophisticated backlighting in exchange for Dual LED edge lighting, but you'll get a cheaper price tag to suit. However, it's not a huge saving and so the Q80C may be a better buy. $987.99 at Amazon

4K QLED, 120Hz

'Dual LED' edge lighting

Screen sizes: 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches

Now we're really starting to get to the budget end of the Samsung 4K line up, so we lose the full-array backlighting of the Q80C and see it replaced with something called 'Dual LED' edge lighting.

You will still get a 120Hz panel, so gamers can enjoy 4K/120Hz gaming - though this is the lowest model to offer it, which is worth remembering.

There will likely be an impact on brightness compared with the Q80C, due to the edge lighting, which will also impact HDR performance. There is a small price difference between the two ranges, but it's worth considering if the compromises in performance are worth it.

The Q70C does match the Neural Quantum Processor 4K found in the Q80C above it, so it still has some decent processing power behind it, but you'll take a small knock on sound quality. There's just a two-channel sound system here, managing a 20W output, but it does still use Samsung's OTS Lite for a more natural sound placement.

Samsung Q60C This year's entry-level QLED TV for Samsung is the Q60C. It's available in lots of screen sizes and at very attractive prices to boot, but does make compromises in the performance stakes to get there. $537.99 at Amazon

4K QLED, 60Hz

'Dual LED' edge lighting

Screen sizes: 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches

The entry-level set in Samsung's 4K QLED line up is the Q60C. It offers a 60Hz panel, the same Dual LED edge backlighting as the Q70C and what Samsung calls and Air Slim design. It uses the Quantum Processor Lite 4K too, so picture processing won't be as sophisticated as further up the range.

With no 120Hz panel it can't support 4K/120Hz playback either, but will support VRR and ALLM. Still, this might not be the best option for people with a PS5 or Xbox X/S looking for a TV to game on, as you simply won't get the very best from them.

Samsung's 8K TVs for 2023

Samsung QN900C Samsung's flagship 8K TV for 2023 shows off the very best of the company's display technology, including a Mini LED panel and updated Neural Quantum Processor 8K for improved upscaling. $4997.99 at Amazon

8K Neo QLED (Mini LED), 144Hz

Screen sizes: 65, 75, 85 and 98 inches

Neural Quantum Processor 8K

90W 6.2.4-channel OTS Pro

One Connect box

The successor to 2022's five-star QN900B is the QN900C, which is Samsung's flagship 8K TV for 2023 - and another five-star set.

It brings with it an incredible peak brightness of up to 4000 nits, using Mini LED technology for its backlighting with an incredible 1,920 different dimming zones, for maximum precision.

This is the same boast as last year's panel, but there are some improvements here. Firstly, the QN900C's panel has the highest density of Mini LEDs yet, for even greater backlighting control, plus Samsung is claiming this year's Neural Quantum Processor 8K to be its smartest AI processor yet. That means you can expect even better picture processing - including improved upscaling, which is important for a TV that has very little native content available as yet.

The panel also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, which can serve up 4K/144Hz for PC gamers, alongside support for 4K/120Hz console gaming, ALLM and VRR.

Unsurprisingly, speaker output is at its best here compared with the rest of the range, using Samsung's 12-speaker Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro, and support for Dolby Atmos with a 6.2.4-channel setup.

From a design perspective, the QN900C features Samsung's Infinity Screen, which pushes the picture right up to the edge with no black matrix. Samsung told us this represents 99.5% picture across the display.

This design focus is backed up with the use of a One Connect Box - Samsung's connectivity companion that moves all inputs into a separate box. This is slimmer and more compact than last year's box, and means that the TV itself can be really slim too - making it a great candidate for wall mounting.

Samsung QN800C If 8K intrigues you but you want to do it on a slightly lower budget, the QN800C still offers you plenty of 2023's tech to love, but with some small performance tweaks that take a sizeable chunk off the price tag. $3399 at Amazon

8K Neo QLED (Mini LED), 120Hz

Screen sizes: 65, 75 and 85

Neural Quantum Processor 8K

90W 4.2.2-channel OTS+

One Connect box

A step down from the QN900C is the QN800C, which is still an 8K Neo QLED panel with the more advanced Neural Quantum Processor of its big brother, but with a few tweaks.

The biggest differences here are you'll lose the 144Hz refresh rate in exchange for a 120Hz capability and it'll also be less bright too with fewer dimming zones - Samsung told us to expect peak brightness to be around 2000 nits.

That's still a very bright screen, and with support for ALLM and VRR alongside 4K/120Hz video, should still be great for gamers. Depending on prices, you might feel like the trade off is worth it.

There are also some subtle design changes, for those looking carefully. The design here is called the Infinity One, and has a very slight black matrix around the edge of the picture that the Infinity screen doesn't, but because the One Connect box is still supported here, the TV is suitably slim and great for wall mounting.

You'll take a step down in the sound capabilities though. This set gets OTS+ instead of Pro, with eight speakers offering 70W of sound in an Atmos-supporting 4.2.2 channel configuration.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung QN700C This is the entry-level 8K model for 2023 and won't be in all markets, but is a great option but if you need a smaller screen - this is the only model in the 8K range to offer a 55-inch screen size. See at Samsung

8K Neo QLED (Mini LED), 60Hz

Screen sizes: 55, 65 and 75

Neural Quantum Processor 8K Lite

One Connect box

Only some countries will get this entry-level 8K model, with the UK confirmed as one of them. It gives people looking for a smaller 8K screen an option, as this is the only 2023 8K TV model to come in a 55-inch screen size.

It comes with the lesser Neural Quantum Processor Lite, which offers 20 neural networks instead of the 64 in the full-fat version. This means its AI capabilities won't be quite as advanced as the screens above it, and therefore upscaling may not be quite as good.

It'll also only have a 60Hz panel too, so won't be the best option for gamers looking for 4K/120Hz support. If you don't need the smaller screen size, you may be better considering last year's QN900B instead - which you can now get significantly cheaper.

Samsung TVs you can still buy

Samsung Samsung QN900B An 8K TV that looks simply amazing, with exceptional brightness and HDR performance. $3997.99 at Amazon

​​​

Released: 2022

Screen sizes: 65in, 75in, 85in

Neo QLED, 8K resolution, Neural Quantum Processor 8K, Infinity Screen, Quantum HDR 4000 powered by HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Atmos (12 speaker array), One Connect

The 2022 flagship 8K TV improves on the Mini LED backlight technology introduced last generation, with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro.

An Infinity Screen provides an almost bezel-less experience, where the display runs extremely close to each edge, while the Neural Quantum Processor 8K uses multi-layered AI to provide 8K-quality images from Full HD and 4K source material. That keeps the set current as well as future proofed.

Sound is well-served too, with 12 multi-directional speakers built into the TV to provide a Dolby Atmos audio experience, even without a separate system.

As with all Samsung TVs, this opts for the HDR10+ standard, although it includes Adaptive tech to adjust the colours and brightness depending on the ambient lighting or time of day.

120Hz, VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro is included for gamers, and all the smart TV apps are offered on Samsung's own Tizen platform. In short, this is at the very top of Samsung's 2022 range.

Samsung Samsung QN800B 65-inch 8K QLED TV The QN800B is the midrange 8K model from 2022, but still offers a superb performance in 2023 - and all for under $2000, depending on your preferred screen size. $1997.99 at Amazon

Released: 2022

Screen sizes: 65in, 75in, 85in

Neo QLED, 8K resolution, Neural Quantum Processor 8K, Infinity Screen, Quantum HDR 2000 powered by HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Atmos (8 speaker array), One Connect

This step-down 8K model features the same Quantum Matrix Technology Pro Mini LED backlight as the QN900B, so reaps the same high standards for brightness and deep black levels.

Indeed, processing is similar too, as is the Infinity Screen being almost bezel-free. The HDR technology is slightly cut back (albeit not by much) but the main difference between this and its more expensive stablemate is in sonic performance. It too has Dolby Atmos-supporting output, but through an eight-speaker array rather than 12.

Gamers are equally well served though, with all the latest technologies on board to match your PS5, Xbox Series X or gaming PC.

Samsung Samsung S95B Samsung's first OLED - or QD-OLED to be precise - was a beauty... and you can pick it up for much cheaper now. $1299 at Amazon

Released: 2022

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

QD-OLED, 4K resolution, Quantum HDR OLED, HDR10+ Adaptive, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Dolby Atmos, LaserSlim design

Samsung's first OLED TV offers an alternative to the QLED models at the top-end of its line-up.

It uses the company's proprietary QD-OLED panel technology, with a separate quantum dot RGB layer placed between the OLED display and front glass. This, claims Samsung, improves colour accuracy in comparison with regular OLED TVs.

The 2022 Neural Quantum Processor is on board here too, which uses 20 AI-powered neural layers to process images in real-time to provide pin sharp pictures in motion, even when upscaled from SD or HD.

Dolby Atmos is built into the set, although you'll likely need a decent soundbar or system to get the most from it.

Samsung Samsung QN95B Last year's flagship Mini LED set might not be as bright as this year's but there is still plenty to love here - and at much cheaper now. $1697.99 at Amazon

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

QLED, 4K resolution, Quantum HDR 2000 with HDR10+ Adaptive, Mini LED, Dolby Atmos (8-speaker array), One Connect, 144Hz

The flagship 4K model for 2022 is the QN95B - available in screen sizes from 55-inches.

It is similar in specifications to the 8K QN800B, including the Mini LED backlight with Quantum Matrix Technology and eight-speaker array built into the set for Dolby Atmos sound.

It also shares the Infinity Screen design, whereby the bezel is almost non-existent. However, PC gamers will be especially enamoured by the fact that, not only does the QLED panel support 4K 120Hz, its refresh rate can go up to 144Hz.

The Tizen smart TV platform provides all the entertainment apps you need, to boot.

How to choose the right Samsung TV for you

As we mentioned above, Samsung sells a TV using just about every kind of TV technology going, offering up OLED sets via its QD-OLED range, its Neo QLED range - which uses Mini LED technology, and probably one of the broadest 8K TVs ranges you can buy.

For us, the benefits of 8K TVs are there but still a little limited to recommend on a wide scale. There is next to no native content that can make the most of all those extra pixels just yet, so for now you'll be relying on the upscaling technology. That is undeniably great, but of course comes at a cost - so you'll need a big budget to make 8K a reality in your house.

If 8K intrigues you but your budget is a little more humble, it might be worth looking at last year's sets. They're considerably cheaper now, while stocks last, and the tech on board isn't hugely different to this year's TVs.

Still for most people, the best 4K TV your budget can stretch to is going to be our recommendation. Whether you spend that on one of Samsung's QD-OLED TVs or its Neo QLED (Mini LED) displays will be down to personal preference - you can read our guide to TV tech to help you understand the differences and the benefits, and help you choose.

A few other things to bear in mind include HDMI ports - most TVs have at least four now, but gamers wanting the very best performance will want a to check that there are at least a couple of HDMI 2.1 ports with support for VRR and ALLM.

Also a reminder that when it comes to HDR, Samsung doesn't support Dolby Vision used by the likes of Netflix and Disney+, but does have support for HDR10, HDR10+ and the broadcast standard HLG.

Understanding Samsung TV names

If you're confused about model codes in Samsung designations: 'A' at the end (or the beginning in the case of its Crystal UHD line) means it is a 2021 set, while 2022 gets 'B', and - you guessed it - 2023 gets 'C'.

In QLED and Neo QLED ranges, you'll also notice that triple digits represent 8K panels - such as the QN900C - while double digits represent 4K - such as the QN95C, which helps you see what you're getting at a glance. Crystal UHD gets four numbers, like the BU8000.

If you're wondering about the full model number, we can help out there too. The very first letter of the full model number - ie. 'QE55S95B - is the designation for the display tech; 'Q' is either the incumbent QLED tech or QD-OLED, while 'U' is for Crystal UHD.

The second letter of the full model number refers to the location - 'N' is for North America, 'E' for Europe, etc - then the number for the screen size, followed by the core model number - QN for Neo QLED, Q for QLED, S for QD-OLED and [year letter]U for Crystal UHD. Got that? Good.

There are also named lifestyle TVs: Serif, Sero, Frame and Terrace, all with specific design features. We're not covering those in this list, instead we're covering 'normal' TV ranges. That said, however, The Frame 2022, with its glare-free panel, is well worth considering (we were astounded by it at CES).

What size TV should you buy?

There are a lot of things that you need to consider when it comes to buying a new TV, but perhaps the biggest consideration is the space that you have in your room.

The trend is moving towards larger televisions, and much of the increase in resolution in recent years has been about accomodating larger screens in smaller spaces.

It wasn't long ago that we sat a long way from 32-inch televisions. Now we're sitting the same distance from TVs at 65 inches, with increasing resolution and upscaling ensuring that the content looks sharp with no discernible pixels. So it's not quite as straightforward as it used to be.

Our best advice is to measure your space and then fill it with the largest screen size your budget will afford, at the level you are interested in - you'll rarely regret going for bigger over smaller. The most popular sizes for a main TV are around 55 to 65 inches, depending on where you live. That is a great place to start, whereas 42 inches may work great for a bedroom or kitchen television.