Are you on the hunt for the best Samsung phone deals? Look no further because we've got you covered. From the latest and greatest devices like the S23 and Z Fold 5 lines, to budget-friendly options in the mid-range category, we've scoured the market to find the best deals out there.

Whether you're a photography enthusiast looking for a top-of-the-line camera, or simply in need of a reliable device for everyday use, Samsung has a phone to fit your needs and budget. And with our carefully curated list of deals, you can score a great phone without breaking the bank. You should also check out Samsung's Fall Sale for more cool discounts.

But don't wait too long – these deals won't last forever – so buckle up and get ready to discover the latest and greatest Samsung phones with slashed prices.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy S23+ $800 $1000 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is also available with a discount right now and surprisingly, the best price comes straight from Samsung's online shop. The S23+ brings on a fantastic display and a solid performance thanks to the custom-made Snapdragon chip. While we don't feel it's that much of an upgrade when compared to the S22, it's still a great purchase that will last you for years. $850 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1025 $1200 Save $175 The absolutely fantastic Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale right now. Have we seen this one available for less before? We have. Is it worth waiting for a couple more months for a major sale event to get it in order to save another $50? Well, that's up to you and how much you actually need to get a new phone right now. Also, we have to note that while Best Buy may not have an outright sale right now, it does offer a gift card valued at $175, so it's more or less the same deal Amazon has. $1025 at Amazon $1200 at Best Buy

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $800 $1200 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is down by $400 over at Samsung's stores and $300 at Amazon and you can get the price lowered further if you trade in an older device. The S22 Ultra may be last year's flagship phone, but does that really matter much? It's still a fantastic phone with a great screen and a camera that will capture all your best shots, and it's much more wallet-friendly than the new line-up. $900 at Amazon $800 at Samsung

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy S22+ $625 $1000 Save $375 With a big screen and a great camera, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a great choice in smartphones for anyone looking for a solid device that won't cost an arm and a leg. The phone is close to its best price right now and you can get it for a mere $625 at Amazon, which is a fantastic price point for a device that costs $1,000. $625 at Amazon

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy S22 $625 $850 Save $225 If you'd rather get the easier-to-handle Galaxy S22 then you should know this one's for sale too. Now available with $225 off, the S22 is a great choice in phones for anyone who really doesn't like struggling to hold their phone. With a sharp screen and a smooth experience, getting the S22 makes sense. We're going to point out that right now the only model that's on sale is the 256GB capacity, so if you were hoping to get the smaller version for cheap, that's not on the menu. $625 at Amazon $700 at Samsung $700 at Best Buy

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $1000 $1250 Save $250 Getting your hands on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is harder to do these days, but not impossible. You can get this former flagship phone for $250 off right now, which would be just about fantastic if the newer models weren't cheaper. Still, if you are absolutely adamant about getting the S21 Ultra, that's a solid discount. $1000 at Amazon

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy S21+ $650 $700 Save $50 If you have your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S21+, then you're in luck, because it's now on sale. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the S21+, it's still a good deal on a mid-range phone. $650 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deals

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $800 $1000 Save $200 Do you want to get your hands on the newest and best Z Flip model? Well, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy. WIth a premium design and an excellent display, the new flip phone from Samsung brings loads of improvements to the table, although the durability of the screen continues to be a concern. The Flip 5 is now at its first solid discount, so it would be a shame to miss out on it. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $1000 at Samsung

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $810 $1060 Save $250 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also on sale right now, with varying discount at Amazon and through Samsung itself. If you prefer to wait for steeper discounts you may be better off just getting this year's model instead. This model has a premium design and a great display, as well as tons of customisation options, so you can lend it some of your personality. $900 at Amazon $810 at Samsung

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold deals

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 Now available for its best price ever, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a massive$300 off right now. Arguably the best folding phone on the market right now, the Fold 5 has some design upgrades from the last model, while also delivering a great display quality and tons of power thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy under the hood. $1500 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1800 at Samsung

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1400 $1800 Save $400 Now available with a massive $400 discount, the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is at a fantastic price point. If we were you, however, we'd pay $20 more and get the 512GB version directly from Samsung instead. $1400 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy $1420 at Samsung

Other Samsung phone deals

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $375 $450 Save $75 It's not often that we see a discount available at the Samsung store and none at the massive retailers but here we are. If you've been eyeing the new Galaxy A54, you should know it is now $75 off at Samsung. This one looks absolutely great, it moves fast, and it's super budget friendly. No matter how you look at things, if you don't want to pay in the upper hundreds or cross into the thousands, getting one of Samsung's mid-range phones is the way to go. $450 at Best Buy $375 at Samsung $450 at Amazon

Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy A53 5G $419 $450 Save $31 If you're looking for a phone that won't break the bank but will reliably support you through the years, then the Galaxy A53 may be the right choice. While the device has a straight-out discount at Amazon, it's Best Buy where you'll get a $75 gift card from when you purchase it, so you'll actually get a better deal. $419 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy

Should you get a Samsung phone right now?

Well, it depends. On the one hand, the current deals are rather large for most models, so they're ripe for the taking. On the other hand, we know that sometime in the first half of October there will be another Prime Day event at Amazon and then November will bring Black Friday with it. However, absolutely massive deals are rare with Samsung, so waiting it out just on the off chance that you'll get a better price may not be worth it. Ultimately, it's your decision to make, but some of these deals are already pretty sweet.