Samsung is best known for its TVs and Android phones and tablets, but it also makes excellent monitors for home and business users. The best Samsung monitors have top-notch construction and include the biggest ultrawide models, smart options, and some for gaming. Business professionals, creatives and budget-conscious buyers can find the perfect monitor with many specialized options in the company's extensive lineup.

We test laptops, speakers, and any computer equipment we can get our hands on, including some of the models listed below, to experience the latest features and see whether they're worth recommending to buyers. For this list, we picked a range of the best Samsung monitors for every budget and use, from gaming to productivity needs.

Best Samsung monitor: Our top picks

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung 32-inch UR59 Series ViewFinity 1. Best overall Samsung monitor Everyday convenience for less $340 $450 Save $110 The Samsung 32-inch UR59 Series ViewFinity comes reasonably priced and is perfect for work or play with a large 32-inch 4K display and decent connectivity options. Pros 32-inch display

4K resolution

Curved Cons No USB ports

Limited adjustability $340 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Samsung

The Samsung 32-inch UR59 Series ViewFinity is the best monitor for most buyers because of its versatile size and high resolution for a low price. Its 32-inch 4K VA UHD display brings out the best in movies and sports with vivid clarity and is big enough for multitasking because you can have multiple open windows simultaneously. Its pronounced 1500R curve wraps around you to improve immersion and comfort because all the action is within your field of view, and you don't need to crane your neck to take everything in.

Design-wise, the UR59 Series keeps things simple with a thin gray bottom bezel on a fairly austere all-black package with tilt adjustability only. Connectivity follows suit with a DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, and 3.5mm audio. Samsung includes a game mode to improve the picture quality, but its benefits are questionable, considering its 60Hz refresh rate and lack of adaptive sync.

Most buyers aren't looking for the fastest refresh rates or best color accuracy and want the biggest high-resolution display for the lowest cost. Samsung's 32-inch UR59 Series does just that, offering a massive working area for spreadsheets and browser windows that doubles as an entertainment display for multimedia. It's the best general-use option for regular users because of its competitive price, but professionals and gamers looking for more power might be better off with other options listed here.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" 2. Best premium Samsung monitor Gaming Luxury The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch takes your gaming experience to new heights with an immersive mammoth curved display and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. Pros Fantastic size

Very fast

Latest HDMI and DisplayPort speeds Cons Bulky

Eye-watering price $2500 at Amazon $2500 at Samsung $2500 at Best Buy

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch monitor delivers an incomparable viewing experience with its incredible size and performance. Its 57-inch ultrawide 7680 × 2160 Mini LED display with a 32:9 aspect ratio puts you in the center of the action, and the 1000R curve wraps around you for incredible immersion. At a massive 1327.5 x 601 x 499.6mm and 19kg, it's the same size as two 30-inch monitors and a fantastic alternative if you want a cleaner setup, as long as you have the space.

There's no compromise when it comes to performance, and the Odyssey Neo G9 features the latest DisplayPort 2.1, a speedy 240Hz refresh rate for fast-paced competitive titles, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to prevent stuttering. The front is deceptively subtle with matte-back thin bezels, while the back is the opposite and resembles an alien spaceship with a curved white backing and eye-catching light ring. Connectivity is excellent with the fastest DisplayPort 2.1, three HDMI 2.1, two USB-As, and 3.5mm audio.

Gamers will specifically benefit from the monitor's large screen size and crisp picture quality, especially if they have a powerful enough gaming PC to handle it. Additionally, the NEO G9 can double as a productivity monitor, although its unorthodox aspect ratio won't use all the available space for movies and podcasts and displays black bars on the sides. While the Odyssey Neo G9 offers undoubtedly stellar performance, it doesn't come cheap, and its appeal is limited to those willing to spoil themselves with the ultimate luxury monitor.

Samsung/Pocket-lint SAMSUNG 43" M70B Series 4K TV 3. Best value Samsung monitor Smart two-in-one $400 $500 Save $100 The Samsung M70B Series has a massive 43-inch display and can work as a standalone streaming and internet device thanks to the user-friendly Tizen OS. Pros Massive size

Includes a remote and streaming services

Can work without a PC Cons Not for gaming

No tuner $400 at Amazon $400 at Samsung $400 at Best Buy

The Samsung 43-inch M70B Series offers impressive value because it comes at a low price that doubles as a TV with built-in streaming services. It runs on the same user-friendly Tizen smart OS as Samsung TVs, and you can download apps, stream shows or browse the internet without a PC, as long as you have a mouse and keyboard plugged in. Alexa voice-assistant compatibility is standard, and the M70B has a wireless remote, so you can change the volume or access Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services without getting off your seat.

In monitor mode, the M70B Series offers a fantastic experience for work-related apps and watching content from its 43-inch 4K display, but it isn't the best for gaming because of its 60Hz refresh rate. The minimalist all-black design makes it suitable for homes and offices, and it also works well as a digital price board or other commercial applications. Connectivity is amazing, with Bluetooth to connect to wireless speakers and screen mirroring with Apple and Android phones. There are also two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB-A ports, and a USB-C to connect to most devices.

Buyers get the best of both worlds with the M70B Series because it works as a TV or monitor and as a standalone device for browsing and light office work. Its massive 4K display is a joy to watch, although you'll need a big enough desk or mount it on the wall.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4. Best Samsung gaming monitor Bring your games to life The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 has 4K resolution for amazing detail and a fast 240Hz refresh rate with exceptional motion clarity for your favorite games. Pros Large 32-inch display

4K resolution

240Hz refresh rate Cons No speakers

Pricey $1500 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1499 at Samsung

Gamers looking for the perfect balance of speed and style for consoles or PCs can check out Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8. Car races, brutal fights, and battle royales are vibrant and highly detailed without motion blur, thanks to the 32-inch 4K UHD display and swift 240Hz refresh rate. It includes a 1000R curved shape to keep the action centred in your peripheral vision and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to stop tearing and stuttering.

For a high-end gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G8 has a subtle yet classy look with a matte-black front, and the back gives off a sophisticated Alienware-like vibe with an etched white panel and light ring. It's the perfect size for PC gamers because it fits on most desks, and the dual HDMI 2.1 ports make it suitable for the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, although they'll be limited to 120Hz at 4K. You can also connect the Odyssey Neo G8 to most laptops or all-in-ones with a DisplayPort 1.4, and there are three USB-A ports and a 3.5mm audio to connect mice, speakers, and headphones.

The Odyssey Neo G8 delivers an amazing gaming experience with stunning 4K detail at a fast 240Hz refresh rate. When you're not playing, it works as a business monitor with enough real estate for multi-tasking and stunning imagery for movies and videos. Its lack of speakers and extravagant price might put off some buyers, but it's still worth it to enjoy a gorgeous display all day long.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series 5. Best Professional Samsung monitor Perfect for Pros $1080 $1600 Save $520 The Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series has a majestic 5K resolution, and the sturdy aluminum design emulating the Apple Studio Display is more useable because of its height adjustment, smart connectivity, and anti-glare screen. Pros 5K display

Excellent colour accuracy

4K camera Cons Isn't cheap

Unoriginal design $1080 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Samsung

Graphic designers, animators and other professionals looking for an upmarket monitor with outstanding build quality might consider the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series. If it looks familiar, it's because of its likeness to Apple's Studio Display with a similar 27-inch 5K display and industrial-looking aluminium stand. Thankfully, the ViewFinity S9 fixes many of the Studio Display's criticisms and includes a height-adjustable stand, Mini-DisplayPort, 4K camera, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to make it a more practical option for non-Apple users.

As a professional monitor, the ViewFinity S9 has a glare-resistant coating and a decent 600-nits of peak brightness to make the colors pop. Having built-in Wi-Fi and the TizenOS baked in means you can stream and download apps directly and enjoy shows and movies with the built-in 5W speakers. It also supports Samsung DeX and Apple AirPlay to mirror your smartphone or tablet for added convenience.

The Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series is a brilliant multimedia monitor with rich, vibrant colors from the Pantone Validated 27-inch 5K display and includes speakers and streaming apps to enjoy content. It justifies its premium pricing by including smart capabilities, and many of its standard features, like height adjustment and anti-glare screen, cost extra on Apple's Studio Display.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series 6. Best ultrawide Samsung monitor More space for more work $278 $380 Save $102 The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series offers immense screen space for multitasking and a decent gaming experience with a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync compatibility, Pros Great price

Wide working area

100Hz refresh rate Cons Bland design

Limited adjustability $278 at Amazon $280 at Samsung $280 at Best Buy

Ultrawide models like the Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series are viable alternatives to dual-monitor setups because you can have all your windows open on a single display and a cleaner aesthetic with less clutter and cables. The HDR10-compatible 34-inch ultrawide 3440 x 1440-pixel display delivers stunning colors and makes it easy to work on multiple documents and spreadsheets or browse the internet on one side while watching a podcast on the other. It's not bad for gaming either, with a decent 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync.

The ViewFinity S50GC's business-like all-black look won't be many heads, but it is ideal for homes or offices as long as you have enough space to fit it. Adjustability is limited to tilt only, and it somewhat makes up for it with a decent port selection with two HDMI 2.2 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2, and a headphone jack.

Samsung's ViewFinity S50GC is a case of function over form, and it delivers excellent colors and a huge viewing area in a discrete package that gets the job done. It's perfect for buyers looking for extra screen space to work on and has decent gaming performance for a reasonable price.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey G51C Series QHD 7. Best Samsung budget gaming monitor Everyone can play $250 $350 Save $100 The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G51C Series is ideal for budget-conscious gamers because it has a 27-inch QHD display and 165Hz refresh rate for a competitive price. Pros 27-inch display

165Hz refresh rate

AMD Freesync Cons Average port speeds

Generic design $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $350 at Samsung

Gaming monitors don't need to be pricey, and models like the 27-inch Odyssey G51C Series deliver hours of gaming fun at a price that most players can afford. Its 27-inch QHD display offers sharp picture quality and is the perfect size for most setups. The 165Hz will be good enough for all but the most demanding competitive players, and it includes AMD FreeSync and other gamer-friendly features like Virtual Aim Point to help with gaming in shooters and a Black Equalizer to reduce dark hiding spots for enemies to hide in.

There's no mistaking the G51C as anything but an Odyssey monitor, thanks to the spiked legs and overhangs on the bottom bezels, and it has a stylish black etched backing and blue non-RGB ring to elevate the look and add some flair. Finding the perfect viewing position is easy with height and tilt adjustability, and you can even swivel it between portrait and landscape modes. Connectivity is decent from the two HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.2, which should be enough for casual gaming but won't support the highest bandwidth compared to premium alternatives.

The Odyssey G51C Series isn't the most stylish gaming monitor and doesn't have the fastest port speeds. It's still a viable option because you get a breathtaking 27-inch QHD display and a 165Hz refresh rate to bring out the best in your games for a competitive price.

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung 27-Inch S36C 8. Best budget Samsung monitor Gets the job done $150 $180 Save $30 The no-frills Samsung 27-inch S36C is an excellent choice as a basic office monitor for a low price because of its curved 27-inch display and 75Hz refresh rate with AMD Freesync. Pros Affordable

1800R Curve

75Hz refresh rate Cons Limited port selection

Tiltable only $170 at Amazon $150 at Samsung

Anyone looking for a budget-friendly monitor to use in the office or as a CCTV display or digital price board can try the Samsung 27-inch S36C. As a no-frills model, it includes a 27-inch FHD display that's perfect for browsing and documents and will get the job done for the odd video. The 75Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync elevate it above the most basic options and are aided by the 1800R curved shape.

This monitor's basic all-black design is exactly what's expected at this price point, and its adjustability is limited to tilt only. Buyers will mainly use the HDMI port and 3.5mm port for laptops and headphones, and some will use the VGA port to connect older computers and industrial equipment.

You can't expect much from Samsung's S36C considering its low price, and it impresses with enough screen space for office work and other light tasks and includes a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync for casual gamers. It won't connect to newer devices without DisplayPort ability, but it includes a VGA to make up for it.

The bottom line: Which is the best Samsung monitor?

Samsung's 32-inch UR59 Series ViewFinity is the best monitor for most people because it offers a large, 32-inch curved 4K display for a reasonable price. The Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is the best bet if you want to splurge, and it will keep you entertained for hours with its mammoth display. Savvy buyers looking for the best deal can try the M70B Series monitor because it has a massive screen and smart abilities for a great price.

How did we choose the best Samsung monitor?

The Pocket-lint team tests the latest TVs and monitors from brands like Sony, Panasonic, and Philips daily. Samsung has an extensive monitor range, and we wanted to make it easier to choose the best one and based our rating on performance, construction, and design.

For this list, we picked monitors ranging from budget-friendly entry-level options to the most luxurious ultrawide options and everything in between. Every pick offers great performance for its price, with any options punching above their weight to deliver incredible value.

Construction is also critical because monitors must be able to fulfill their intended purpose and be durable enough for daily use. We chose a wide selection of options with different sizes and port selections, and they should last if taken care of because Samsung is known for quality products.

Value influences most buying decisions because everyone wants the best deal. Despite their vastly different price points, the monitors listed here offer superb value, with the premium options having something special to justify their cost and the budget-friendly punching above their weight for the price.

Does Samsung have the best monitors?

Yes, Samsung has some of the best monitors, like the 32-inch UR59 Series ViewFinity and Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch.

What is the best Samsung monitor for designers?

Samsung monitors like the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series and Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch are great for designers.

How long will a Samsung monitor last?

Most Samsung monitors should last over 100,000 hours and are durable enough for daily use.