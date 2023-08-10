As you're about to discover, not all screen protectors are created equal. Some are designed to solely to protect the phone's inside and outside screens, while others are vast enough to protect the rear cameras without requiring a totally separate case . Additionally, there are screen protectors that add a layer of privacy against snooping eyes looking over your shoulder or reduce fingerprint smudges. Check out these protectors designed specifically for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that can start protecting your investment now.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is here, but if you want to put one in your hands, it'll require a rather high financial investment--starting at around $1,800. Sure, you can invest in the Samsung Care+ plan to help protect your device, but to assist in preventing scratches or cracks to the screens, it makes sense to invest in a screen protector specifically tailored to the phone's unique folding form-factor.

Some screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 only protect the screen's surfaces, but the 6-in-1 Milomdoi screen protector impressively protects both displays as well as the cameras. What we love about this protector is that it offers resistance to folding 200,000 times without affecting the service life. The protective promises no not to warp, even in extreme weather. Additionally, it's scratch-resistant, stain-resistant, and easily applicable.

Yes, the Whitestone EA Glass Privacy screen protector for the Fold 5 will help to protect the screen from accidental scratches and cracks, but at the same time, it offers a special privacy filter. As a result, if someone tries to peak at your screen from over your shoulder or from the side, all they'll see is a black screen. However, you won't have to compromise viewing the screen with clarity.

Along with protecting your phone, the Dome Glass Whitestone GEN Film Screen Protector also reduces fingerprint smudges and works to prevent dust and dirt build-up. So your fingers can still seamlessly glide across the display, the protector promotes an anti-bubble, easy-to-install design which adheres perfectly to your phone's outside and inside screens.

If you're looking to protect your premium phone with a premium protector, this option from Dome Glass offers a full tempered glass shield. It's patented design uses an exclusive liquid dispersion technology that adheres closely to your Galaxy Z Fold 5's screen. In fact, once it's installed, it's so thin, you'll barely notice it's there.

This LYWHL film protects the front and inside displays, along with the phone's rear-facing cameras. It's designed for easy alignment while offering an easy, bubble-free application. Made from HD clear tempered glass, this screen protector offers protection against fingerprints, oill, water, and dust at a wallet-friendly price.

This screen protector promises coverage from all sides -- covering the front and rear screens along with the rear cameras. The protection film offers 99% transparency glass, promising not to interfere with display clarity or refresh performance, and integrates an oleophobic coating to limit fingerprint smudges. The film is also self-repairing, so it won't crease as you fold and unfold your phone.

How we chose these Galaxy Z Fold 5 screen protectors

When selecting these screen protectors, we considered the following, and suggest looking for the same factors when shopping for one. Is the screen protector...

Well-made: Avoid protective films made from cheap or thick plastic, or that don't guarantee they offer at least 99% clarity once applied.

Designed to fit your specific smartphone's make and model.

Covers all the phone's displays -- not just a selective section.

Does not reduce the screen's clarity or touchscreen sensitivity.

Easy to install yourself using tools or equipment that come bundled with the screen protector.

Keep in mind, the price of a screen protector does not always coincide with its overall functionality and value, so read the product description carefully, make sure you understand what you're getting, and also pay attention to customer reviews. By investing less than $30 in a screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can easily avoid costly repairs in the future as a result of accidently damaging any of the smartphone's screens.

Protecting your Galaxy Fold 5: The bottom line

As its name suggests, a screen protector is designed to help protect a smartphone's screens against scratches, cracks, and fingerprint smudges, for example. Some also offer an added level of privacy that prevents people from looking over your shoulder or from the side and seeing what's displayed on your phone.

Our choice for best Galaxy Fold 5 screen protector overall, the Whitestone All-in-one protector, advertises full coverage for both screen while promising not to compromise the phone's brilliant display.

If you're looking for something budget-friendly, the LYWHL screen protector won't break the bank or your screen while still offering protection against oil, water, and dust. For those looking for a premium option to protect a premium phone, the Dome Glass Whitestone screen protector uses a full tempered glass shield, promising not to add any excessive bulk.

Ultimately, however, all of these protectors help to ensure that your new phone stays looking like new.