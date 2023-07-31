Samsung's been the reigning champ in the folding phone world for a few years now, and part of that success has been down to the smaller Galaxy Z Flip series, which has its latest model in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

It's a gorgeous phone, and with a bigger outside display than ever before, it's one you'll want to keep carefully scratch-free since that display will always be outward-facing. Here are the very best screen protectors on the market for just that purpose.

Do note, though, that most screen protectors for the Z Flip 5 are for the external screen only, since the internal flexible screen is much more complicated to protect. We'll note any exceptions in our choices below, though.