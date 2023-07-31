Samsung's been the reigning champ in the folding phone world for a few years now, and part of that success has been down to the smaller Galaxy Z Flip series, which has its latest model in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
It's a gorgeous phone, and with a bigger outside display than ever before, it's one you'll want to keep carefully scratch-free since that display will always be outward-facing. Here are the very best screen protectors on the market for just that purpose.
Do note, though, that most screen protectors for the Z Flip 5 are for the external screen only, since the internal flexible screen is much more complicated to protect. We'll note any exceptions in our choices below, though.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 5Editor's Choice
This excellent screen protector is great value, and comes with a fitting guide to make it easy to apply.
Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 5
This is another great screen protector, also with a handy frame to make applying it much easier.
Ringke Cover Display Glass for Galaxy Z Flip 5
This simple set of screen protectors works just as advertised, with smooth edges and thin glass.
JETech Front Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 5Best Value
This is a great option for those searching for value - it has three protectors in one low-priced pack.
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5$8.99 $29.99 Save $21
This is another really good-value option for those searching for a screen protector, and spares.
IQ Shield matte screen protector for Z Flip 5
This set of screen protectors includes one for the internal screen, and all have a nice matte finish.
What you should know about the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen protectors
Screen protectors are now something that millions of people wouldn't leave the house without - a phone missing one is a phone waiting for a cracked screen. That said, they're not too expensive anymore, and that's demonstrated by our top pick for the Z Flip 5, which comes from Spigen, a brand we use all the time.
There really isn't much to pick between its protector and that from Caseology, though, whereas the options provided by JETech and Supershielsz are more explicity value-focussed, with three protectors in each pack in case one breaks or you misapply it.
Whichever you pick, the good news is that it's a pretty straightforward affair to get a screen protector on the Z Flip 5's bigger-than-ever exterior display to protect it.