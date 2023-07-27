The folding phone market is brimming with competition in 2023, and you've decided to pick up a Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung. Congratulations! Now, what about accessories? A case can go a long, long way towards achieving any of several goals you might have, including catching some eyes, giving you some dexterous versatility, or mitigating the worst possibilities from a fall. We've got a few recommendations on what you'll want to get.

Simple, no-nonsense protection. CAREDOCTOR's case is meant to be thin at 1.5mm, yet low-maintenance with a matte finish. To top it off, it's our most affordable on this list.

For that extra bit of tactility and visual intrigue, we recommend Caseology's Parallax case for your Flip 5. The diamond texturing pattern will make anything pop, even if the three color options are muted. Raised bezels are meant to keep your hardware from hitting the floor.

The Plyo Pro for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has drop protection with durable shock-absorbing material and raised bezels - good enough for the coveted MIL-STD-810G rating. If you don't always take care of your phones, this is the case to get. There's even support for magnet-attaching accessories built in.

Samsung has a variety of cases for the Flip 5, and the one we love most is the simple silicone case with a ring attachment. It comes in five colors. If you're more about improving handling around the phone, this is your choice.

Torro's got cowhide if you want it. American-sourced leather with a microfiber inner lining gives your Galaxy Z Flip 5 a refined accent that people will notice. Beyond the look, there's the feel that will change as time goes on.

Our picks for the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases: the bottom line

When it comes to getting the best of all worlds, we think it's got to be Torro's leather case for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Not only won't it break the bank at $25, but the ever-evolving feel of leather will elevate your experience using the phone over time. It's also has an inner microfiber lining that should keep crumbs and dust out of any potential ingress points. If leather isn't your thing, we've got other options all along the spectrum.

Supershieldz Supershieldz Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $8.99 $29.99 Save $21 We're slipping in a suggestion that you get a screen protector for your Flip 5 - specifically for your cover display - and these ones from Supershieldz will do just fine. With a lot of exposed surface in such a small area, the damage risk is greater when it comes to drops. $7.99 at Amazon $8.99 at Supershieldz

Whatever you choose, we strongly recommend getting a screen protector - at the very least, for that cover display. That surface gets the most exposure out of any, so you'll want to make sure it can survive the ups and downs of your life, day in and day out.

Will my older Galaxy Z Flip case fit onto my Galaxy Z Flip 5?

No. The Flip 5 features a new, larger cover display design that greatly expands its real estate from a 1.2-inch diagonal span to 3.6 inches. It also has some unique geometry that would make it difficult to "hack" your old case if you're clever enough to try it.

And if that wasn't enough, there's a new hinge design that lets the foldable display clap completely shut as opposed to previous generations. Accessory manufacturers will usually incorporate tight tolerances into their cases - especially if it's meant to be a protective case - so you probably won't get too far with that Flip 3 case.