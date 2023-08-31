Refining hardware and software over the past few years, smartwatches have transitioned from a chunky, futuristic timepiece to a sleek wearable capable of tracking time, your fitness goals, and even communication. If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch line combines advanced health tracking technology and fabulous design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch models make for a great choice. However, the luxury feel and feature suite usually comes with a matching price tag.

To help you score a Galaxy Watch at a reasonable price, we gathered the best deals we could find for models we love, including the latest and greatest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The Galaxy Watch 6 was just launched, so we don't see any outright deals available for this particular device. There are, however, plenty of trade-in deals you can take advantage of. Both Samsungand Best Buy are offering up to $250 for your old smartwatch, but it does depend on what shape it is in. So if this is something that's of interest to you, try to see how much you could get for your old smartwatch, so you can offset the cost of the new Galaxy Watch 6. Additionally, Best Buy is offering a $50 gift card to buyers. $293 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic The Galaxy Watch 6 was also just released, so you can get the best deals by trading in your old smartwatch. Best Buy, however, is also offering a $50 gift card. It's not technically a discount, but you'll still get to spend that money on something else. Once more, you can get up to $250 for your old smartwatch, so look into that as well. $400 at Samsung $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $380 $450 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a great choice for anyone looking for a new smartwatch. While we have seen it available for a lower price, it's still a fantastic time to get one since larger discounts are few and far between. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro brings on some fantastic features, including sleep coaching and body composition analysis. $380 at Amazon $400 at Samsung $400 at Best Buy

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $180 $280 Save $100 The lovely Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is also on sale right now, and it's a deal you won't want to miss as you get to save $100 on your order. The only time we saw a better price was for Prime Day, so we may get it again for Black Friday, but there's no guarantee. The smartwatch has a sleek design and some great features, from fitness tracking to navigation. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy $229 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $169 $200 Save $31 Ideal for those who want to track their health, running sessions, improve their sleep, and keep an eye on all notifications from their smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale. While the discount isn't as impressive as the one for the Watch 5, it's still 15 per cent off. $169 at Amazon $170 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $215 $380 Save $165 The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the smartwatches from Samsung that has the best design. Subtle, the watch looks like it can don any wrist, for any occasion. The smartwatch is on sale at Amazon, and it's nearly half-priced. While we've seen this model just a bit cheaper before, it's still a great price point, and you really should look into getting it now if the Watch 4 Classic is one of your favorites from the company. $215 at Amazon

What is the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch model?

The newest smartwatches from Samsung's lineup are the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic which became available for preorder in late July 2023. Both watches became available to purchase on August 11th, so they've only been out for a few weeks.

Which Samsung Galaxy Watch model has the best discount?

Right now, you can get the biggest discount when buying the Galaxy Watch 4, which is also the oldest on our list. This model came out in 2021 and while it's still a great device, the line has matured quite a bit in the years since, adding more features and improving existing ones.

Can the Galaxy Watch 5 measure blood pressure?

Thanks to the pulse wave analysis powering the heart rate sensor feature built into the Galaxy Watch 5, the smartwatch can track your heart rate and blood pressure. This feature also exists in the new Galaxy Watch 6.