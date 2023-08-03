The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ can not only run Android apps and games for many hours at a time while connected to the nearest 5G tower, but it can also double as a cafeteria tray and hold your lunch, too. No, slapping a slice of pizza on top of that illustrious 12.4-inch AMOLED display won't ruin it (unless said pizza is literally on fire). That said, you might want to get a case for it if you're looking to protect your Tab S9+ from more realistic situations like croissant crumbs and coffee spills.

As the warrior's choice of our group, UAG's Metropolis SE case gives MIL-STD-810G protection to your Galaxy Tab S9+ and an adjustable kickstand. If you're the type of person who doesn't take the best care of their devices, this case is for you.

MoKo is a popular and highly-rated brand on Amazon and this faux leather case for the Galaxy Tab S9+. In addition to basic features like a kickstand, cut-out for the S Pen holster, and a magnetic cover latch, this case also has a handy pocket for papers and cards in the front pocket.

Fintie's Hybrid Slim case lets you show off your Tab S9+'s looks with your choice of three accents (or you can go full-cover with a style that mimics a composition notebook) while also providing some shock absorption, too.

Infiland's case for the Galaxy Tab S9+ comes in six colours and has an adjustable kickstand. It's a pretty nifty case with a hybrid fabric-leathery texture that feels just as good as it looks. It's also very affordable, which is a nice bonus.

This generic folio case for the Galaxy Tab S9+ gets you a working keyboard setup for less than one-third of the price of Samsung's own Book Cover Keyboard. It also comes in six colours.

Samsung's only keyboard case for the Galaxy Tab S9+ is, as its name suggests, low-profile and lets you get to work typing. It's by far the most expensive item on our list, but it's definitely an option that comes with first-party backing.

Best Galaxy Tab S9+ cases: The bottom line

When we're talking about a 12.6-inch tablet, we'd ideally love to be able to clip on a keyboard at our pleasure. Unfortunately, the accessories market is just a bit thin at the moment when it comes to keyboard cases for the Galaxy Tab S9+. Samsung does have its own offering, but the keyboard itself looks a little cramped and is priced astronomically. That said, you do have first-party backing, so you're able to better hold the company to account for any faults. On the other hand, the generic keyboard (which features large and round keys like you would see on a Logitech product) will likely do you just fine for under $50.

If you don't need a keyboard, we highly recommend the case from Infiland as it provides the most versatility for a reasonable cost. All of these cases will give you a magnetic latch, a kickstand, and fitting accommodations for the included S Pen.