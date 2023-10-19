Listed below are a selection of excellent Samsung Galaxy S9 FE+ tablet cases. We picked cases for different uses, so you'll find rugged cases, folio cases, and even a case we think should work well with kids. In addition, there are several cases that work with the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the S9 FE+ since they have nearly identical dimensions, but you'll want to contact a case seller to verify before pulling the trigger on that purchase.

Samsung's naming schemes can make things difficult sometimes. One such example is the Samsung Galaxy S9 FE and its larger sibling, the FE+. Because search engines are the way that they are, you'll likely get the former when trying to search for the latter. That can make things difficult, especially if you're searching for Galaxy S9 FE+ cases and not the other one. Fortunately, we got your back.

The Fintie Silicone Case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a good, budget-friendly, simple choice for a case. It's similar to a lot of phone cases that you can buy. It's just a black silicone case with ribs and patterns to aid in grip. It comes with an S-Pen holder and that's essentially it in terms of extra features. The case is easy to install, works well, and is thick enough to survive reasonable falls.

Samsung has another case that might be good for Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ owners. This one is a folio-style case that also comes with a keyboard. The keyboard is integrated into the case directly and is hidden from sight when the case is closed. The folio part can be folded to be used as a stand while you write things with the keyboard. It's expensive, but it's a first-party accessory so that's to be expected.

The Fintie Hybrid Slim case for the Galaxy S9 FE+ is a good option for folio cases. It uses a hard plastic back shell with a folio cover for the front. The folio cover can be folded behind the S9 FE+ to create a kickstand as well. It uses Samsung's auto-sleep and auto-wake function much like the official case. Fintie's Hybrid Slim case comes in four different colors and a lilac marble pattern.

The Infiland Multi-Angle Stand Cover for the Galaxy S9 FE+ is a good-looking option. It's a folio case that uses a briefcase-style look that fits in well with a boardroom. It also comes in at least seven different colors, although the brand curiously lists them all separately on Amazon. It uses Samsung's smart sleep feature with magnets to automatically turn the screen off and on. You can also prop it up as a kickstand too.

The Poetic TurtleSkin Case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a great all-around case. It's one of the few with a snap-in holder for the S-Pen, making it even harder to lose. Plus, the interestingly designed case shell is made from non-toxic silicone and is easy to grip. We think those three things combined make this a pretty good case for both kids and adults. It's also available for other Galaxy Tab tablets.

The Fintie Shockproof Case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is an excellent rugged option. It uses a dual-layer design that incorporates a soft TPU layer with an impact-resistant polycarbonate shell. You also get a magnetic S-Pen holder and a kickstand for added usability. Unlike most, this one also comes with an integrated screen protector to help protect the screen. The anti-slip grips on the back also make it easier to hold.

The SaharaCase Defense-X Series Case is an excellent case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It features a rugged design that should be able to take the occasional drop. Additionally, you get an S-Pen holder along with a rotating hand strap that lets you hold the tablet more securely in both landscape and portrait mode Underneath the strap is a kickstand. It's pricey, but most Best Buys should have it in stock.

Samsung makes a fairly solid case for its Samsung Galaxy S9 FE+ tablet. It's a folio-style case that includes a magnetic mechanism to automatically turn the screen on and off, similar to how many Kindle Paperwhite cases operate. The case comes with an integrated S-Pen storage section, and it can also be folded out to make a kickstand. For colors, it comes in white and black. The only downside is that it's expensive.

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ cases: Which one is best for me?

That depends entirely on your use case, but it seems most case makers err on the side of rugged for their Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ cases. The Fintie silicone case and the Poetic TurtleSkin are great if you just want something you can slip into the tablet without much fuss. However, you can get way more features with the SaharaCase and Fintie ShockProof Case options.

Meanwhile, Samsung does have a few first-party cases for the tablet. The Samsung Smart Book Cover is a slim, good-looking case that works for everyday use while the Keyboard Cover gives you a whole keyboard to type with while using the tablet. Of course, we only listed options we feel meet high standards, so any of the above should be a solid pick - so choose the one that works best for your needs.

Do Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ cases work with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+?

Some of them do, but not all of them. While doing research for this list, I ran into multiple user reviews that stated that the Tab S9+ case was just a tad too small for their Tab S9 FE+. The dimensions are very close, but not exactly the same, so while it is possible with some cases, it's not possible with all cases. Luckily, you can check out the best Galaxy Tab S9+ cases, but if you try one, make sure to do so inside the return period, so you can send it back if it doesn't work.

Should I get a case for my Galaxy Tab S9 FE+?

Generally, it depends on what you're doing. If it just sits on a coffee table all day over a carpeted floor and only gets used occasionally, you can probably live without one. You can live without one regardless if you're super careful. However, like all modern phones and tablets, it just takes that one drop on a hard surface to make you regret not getting a case. Thus, we recommend a case. It's just the smart move.

Why are Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ cases so hard to find?

Because Samsung's naming conventions, in this case at least, are pretty bad. The company has the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. A lot of search engines don't pay much attention to the plus symbol. Since that's the only thing differentiating one product from a completely different product, it can cause confusing search results. Add to that the fact that there is the non-FE tablets with otherwise identical names, and it becomes a mess. It's frustrating, but we double-checked that every case on this list is specifically for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.