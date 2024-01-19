The Samsung Galaxy S24 is officially on its way. The phone is available for pre-order and is scheduled to ship at the end of the month. This means it's time for anyone who purchased the device to start thinking about how they want to protect it. A good screen protector is one of the most important things you can buy to keep your phone safe. Sure, the Galaxy S24 has the latest Gorilla Glass technology covering the display, but you'll still want to protect that fancy glass with an extra layer, just in case.
Even though the phone has just launched, screen protectors are available from several of the top brands, including Spigen, SuperShieldz, and ZAGG. The overall popularity of the phone means just about every accessory company has something to offer, giving you lots of options. These are the best regular Samsung Galaxy S24 screen protectors you can get right now.
Spigen makes fantastic screen protectors, and they come with a handy device that makes them incredibly easy to apply to the phone. One of the hardest parts of using a screen protector is putting it on flat, but Spigen makes it easy. And it's made with tempered glass, so it provides great protection.
If you're worried about the environment and want a screen protector made with recycled materials, this is the one to get. It's made with up to 100% recycled materials while being engineered to be almost unbreakable, so you won't sacrifice protection to help save the planet.
Zagg is a name synonymous with screen protectors, and as soon as the Galaxy S24 was announced, the company dropped its line of protectors. The Glass Elite offers stellar protection in a clear design that'll keep your phone safe while offering unobstructed vision.
Supershieldz makes some great screen protectors with tempered glass material for a much lower price than any of its competitors. This three-pack is currently $10, which is a great deal for three protectors. It promises maximum scratch protection and no residue when removed, so you can switch screen protectors without damaging your device.
The Galaxy has big, protruding camera lenses sticking out of the back. You'll want to protect these just like you would the screen, and these Ringke lens protectors will do the job perfectly. They're worth spending the money on so you can relax knowing your cameras are safe and sound.
If you want to protect your phone without prying eyes seeing what you're doing, a privacy screen protector is just what you need. This two-pack from JETech is cheap while still tempered glass protection. As a nice bonus, it comes with a lens protector to keep all the glass on your expensive new phone safe.
If you often use your phone in the sun, a matte screen protector will stop the glare. One of the best options is always the magglass ones, as they offer strong protection and a matte finish that fights off the glare and makes using your phone outdoors a much more enjoyable time. And they're reasonably priced, which is a great bonus.
There's something to be said for the peace of mind of buying a product directly from the source. You're going to pay a little more, but you can get a screen protector for your S24 made by Samsung. This way, you'll know it'll fit perfectly while offering optional protection. And, it's anti-glare, which will cut down on those reflections.
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 screen protectors: Which one is right for me?
For most people, the Supershieldz for Galaxy S24 Tempered Glass Screen Protector will do the job at a reasonable price. For only $10, you get three screen protectors, which is a tremendous deal. If you struggle with getting your screen protector on smoothly, you'll want to look at the Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit because it goes on smoothly without any skill required. That's all thanks to the tray that comes with it. It's a bit more expensive, but knowing you won't have to wrestle with the screen protector to apply it is worth it.
Do I need a screen protector for my Samsung Galaxy S24?
Need is a bit of a strong word. While we think it's smart to protect your phone's display with a screen protector, you can theoretically go without one thanks to the strong glass used on modern flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24. However, the extra peace of mind a screen protector offers compared to the affordable price makes grabbing one a smart idea.
Will a screen protector affect my phone's screen sensitivity?
Yes, but an option under the Display settings will increase the touch sensitivity to offset the extra layer between your finger and your phone screen. Here's how to get to it:
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Display.
- Scroll down to Touch Sensitivity.
- Tick the button next to Touch Sensitivity.
You should also retain your fingerprints with the screen protector on, as it can change how the under-screen fingerprint reader works.