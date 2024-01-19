The Samsung Galaxy S24 is officially on its way. The phone is available for pre-order and is scheduled to ship at the end of the month. This means it's time for anyone who purchased the device to start thinking about how they want to protect it. A good screen protector is one of the most important things you can buy to keep your phone safe. Sure, the Galaxy S24 has the latest Gorilla Glass technology covering the display, but you'll still want to protect that fancy glass with an extra layer, just in case.

Even though the phone has just launched, screen protectors are available from several of the top brands, including Spigen, SuperShieldz, and ZAGG. The overall popularity of the phone means just about every accessory company has something to offer, giving you lots of options. These are the best regular Samsung Galaxy S24 screen protectors you can get right now.

Best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24: Our top picks