It's that time of the year again and the new Samsung Galaxy flagship phones have been unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event. While we're eagerly awaiting to get our hands on our very own Galaxy S24s, we've been digging around to see how we can get these devices for the best prices possible. As we're looking for deals, however, you have to keep in mind that these are brand new, hot-off-the-production-line smartphones, so we're unlikely to see any actual discounts. What we can expect, however, is to see trade-in offers and plenty of carrier deals.

How much are the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones?

Before we check out the deals, we should know the prices of the new Galaxy S24 phones. After all, how best to assess how good a deal is, right?

Galaxy S24 -- $799.99

-- $799.99 Galaxy S24+ -- $999.99

-- $999.99 Galaxy S24 Ultra -- $1,299.99

Of course, these are only the starting prices, as the more storage space you get, the more the price goes up.

What's new about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series?

Perhaps the biggest addition to the S24 series comes in the form of Galaxy AI, a tool that brings artificial intelligence to your smartphone, seeking to enhance your experience. Live Translate allows for instant real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, while Interpreter instantly translates conversations on a split screen view, so both individuals can read.

The S24 phones will also feature a cool new tool called Circle to Search which allows users to draw a circle on the screen over something you're interested in and run a Google search for it. Whether that's an unknown landmark or trendy outfit in a picture, you're good to go.

As far as specs go, the S24 series brings upgrades in its chipset, display, and cameras. The S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and S24 all run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which is optimized for the device. All devices feature improved screens with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rates, so you get the right visual performance depending on what apps you're using. The S24 Ultra's 2,600nit peak brightness will also serve you well when you're outdoors.

When can I preorder the new Samsung Galaxy S24 phones?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 phones are available for preorder starting on Jan. 17th, 2024 at 1 PM ET. The devices will become available in stores starting Jan. 31st.

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup preorder deals

Whether you want the smaller Galaxy S24, the S24+ or the top of the line S24 Ultra, we have found quite a few deals for you. Let's see where you can get the best price for your new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series preorder deals at Samsung

If you want to buy your phone straight from Samsung, know that they offer free storage upgrades for any of the devices. This is something we've seen in previous years too, but it's the first time that you'll be able to get the 1TB model for the price of the 512GB model for the S24 Ultra. Customers are also eligible to receive a $100 Samsung Credit that can be used for future purchases.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Free memory upgrade (up to 256GB), up to $550 Enhanced Trade-in, $50 Samsung Credit, $25 eCert, Extra 5% discount for students See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Free memory upgrade (up to 512GB), up to $650 Enhanced Trade-In, $50 Exclusive Samsung Credit, $75 eCert, Extra 7.5% discount for students See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Free memory upgrade (up to 1TB), up to $750 Enhanced Trade-in, $50 Exclusive Samsung Credit, $100 eCert, Extra 10% discount for students See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series preorder deals at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones are available for purchase off Amazon starting Jan. 17th too. Amazon offers its usual trade-in program. The retailer also offers a free storage upgrade, which means you get quite a bit of a discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 $750 $800 Save $50 Free $50 Amazon gift card $750 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24+ $850 $1000 Save $150 Free $150 Amazon gift card $850 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1100 $1300 Save $200 Free $200 Amazon gift card $1100 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 series preorder deals at Best Buy

Over at Best Buy, you have quite a few options for buying a new Galaxy S24 series phone. First off, you can get a discount if you trade in your phone. Best Buy slashes the prices by up to $750 if you trade in your old device. Also, customers get a free storage upgrade whenever preordering any of the S24 models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 $800 $860 Save $60 + Up to $600 with trade-in and $50 gift card $800 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24+ $1000 $1120 Save $120 + Up to $750 in trade-in and free $100 gift card $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1300 $1420 Save $120 + Up to $750 in trade-in and free $150 gift card $1300 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 series preorder deals at T-Mobile

T-Mobile Up to $1,000 in trade-in credit, free storage upgrade See at T-Mobile

Over at T-Mobile, you can find some great deals for the S24 series as well, especially if you have a trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S24 -- Free with new line on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next

Samsung Galaxy S24+ -- $1,000 off with trade-in on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra -- $1,000 off with trade-in on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next

Samsung Galaxy S24 series preorder deals at Verizon

Verizon Up to $1,000 in trade-in, free storage upgrade, or monthly installments. See at Verizon

Monthly payments

Over at Verizon, you can get the usual carrier deals by paying in monthly installments, but there are more cool deals to get.

Samsung Galaxy S24 -- $22.22/month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment

Samsung Galaxy S24+ -- $27.77/month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra -- $36.11/month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment

Trade-in

Verizon is also offering new and existing customers on Unlimited plans the option to trade in any model Samsung phone, regardless of its condition. In exchange, you can get the following:

Samsung Galaxy S24 -- Free

Samsung Galaxy S24+ -- Free

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra -- $1,000 off

Subscribers will also get a free Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Tab.

Storage Upgrade

Just like in 2023, we're getting free storage upgrades. More specifically, for a limited time, you get to pay less for the larger storage options.

Galaxy S24 phones with 256GB for the price of 128GB

Galaxy S24 phones with 512GB for the price of 256GB

Other deals

S24 series cases and screen protectors -- 15% off

Samsung Galaxy chargers -- 25% off

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro -- 50% off with a Galaxy S24 series smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S24 series preorder deals at AT&T

AT&T Up to $1,000 in trade-in credit, free storage upgrade. See at AT&T

AT&T also has some great deals for the S24 series.

Trade-in

AT&T is offering Unlimited customers to trade in their old Samsung Galaxy phone, regardless of year, model, or condition for a new S24 series phone as follows:

Storage upgrade

AT&T customers can get twice as much storage for the same price with preorders. Therefore, if you want to get 256GB, you'll pay as much as you do on the 128GB, and if you get the 512GB, you'll pay as much as you do for the 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series preorder deals at Xfinity

Xfinity Mobile Up to $800 for trade-in, free storage upgrade, monthly installments. See at Xfinity

We're jumping over to Xfinity to see some more deals for the new Galaxy S24 series.

Trade-in

Xfinity is offering new and existing customers the chance to trade in their old device, no matter the model or state it's in, and get a new phone.

Monthly payments

Samsung Galaxy S24 -- $12.50/month

Samsung Galaxy S24+ -- $20.83/month

Samsung Galaxy Ultra -- $33.33/month

Discounts

Even without a trade-in, customers can receive up to $500 off when preordering the new Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series preorder deals at Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile Free with membership plan, storage upgrades. See at Boost Mobile

Things are a bit different when it comes to Boost Mobile because this one is a mobile virtual network rather than a regular carrier. Its offer for the Galaxy S24 series is a bit different.

Samsung Galaxy S24 -- Free with Infinite Access for Galaxy ($60/month)

Samsung Galaxy S24+ -- Free with Infinite Access for Galaxy ($60/month)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra -- Free with Infinite Access for Galaxy ($60/month)

You also get double the storage until the end of January. Infinite Access for Galaxy is a membership-based subscription where users get the latest smartphone every year.