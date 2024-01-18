Samsung's high-end Galaxy S24 offers cutting-edge features in a premium design, but it isn't cheap. If you've paid for a premium phone, it makes sense to spend a few more bucks on a protective case to keep your investment like new.

Drops and bumps can happen anytime, and the best Samsung Galaxy 24 cases will protect the pricey display with built-in screen protectors and military drop-tested housings to give you peace of mind that your phone is safe.

We specialize in reviewing the latest phones, tablets, and other devices, which gives us the perfect opportunity to test cases to see which ones have a snug fit and the best protection. For this list, we chose the six best Galaxy S24 cases for every budget, so there's an option for everyone.

Our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases

It's easy to protect your valuable Samsung S24 with our selection of cases that will protect it from cracks, scratches, and other damage.

Best overall Galaxy S24 case Pitaka for Samsung Galaxy S24 This case is made from selected 1500D aramid fiber that's commonly used in aerospace and military designs, combined to feature an eye-catching design. It offers a solid build without ruining the design of the Galaxy S24.If you're looking for a durable case that still looks great, Pitaka is difficult to beat. $70 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro for Samsung Galaxy S24 In partnership with Supcase Supcase's UB series has a drop-tested design with a front and back cover that locks together for 360-degree protection.This case includes a belt clip and a built-in kickstand. You also get two front frames, one with and one without a screen protector. $30 at Amazon

Best lens protection Galaxy S24 case TAURI for Samsung Galaxy S24 The Tauri case is affordable and has a slimline Polycarbonate design with multi-layer bumpers and built-in shock absorption to handle knocks.Most users will buy it for the built-in kickstand that folds between 0 and 60 degrees and locks firmly in place as a camera lens protector when it's not in use. $18 at Amazon

Best premium Galaxy S24 case Mous Limitless 5.0 for Galaxy S24 Mous's Samsung Galaxy oozes quality in unique premium finishes like Bamboo, Black Leather, Walnut, and Acetate to make your phone stand out.It's not just about looks and includes MagSafe compatibility and other practical features like lanyard eyelets and a microfiber lining to protect your phone. $70 at Amazon

Best rugged Galaxy S24 case UAG Pathfinder for Samsung Galaxy S24 The UAG Pathfinder is a tough yet lightweight case with thick corners and raised molding around the lenses to handle drops up to 20 ft.Apart from its outstanding protection, the Pathfinder also has a large kickstand that can switch between portrait and landscape view and folds into the case when you're on the go. $60 at Amazon

Best value Galaxy S24 case SPIDERCASE for Samsung Galaxy S24 The Spidercase offers impressive value by including two screen protectors and two camera protectors for an incredible price. No other case offers such a broad choice, and you can pick between 20 exciting colors, like Deep Green, Dark Purple, and Sea Blue. $18 at Amazon

The bottom line: What's the best Samsung Galaxy S24 case?

The Pitaka is the best case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 because it featurs a stylish yet tough Aramid fiber design and is available with accessories like a wireless charging phone mount and attachable card sleeve. Supcase's UB pro offers the best protection because it encloses the phone's front and back in a two-piece drop-tested housing. Anyone looking for value can try the Spidercase because it's available in 20 colors and includes two screen protectors and camera lens protectors for a fantastic price.

How we choose the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Cases

Our team used these cases to protect the Samsung S24 phones they were reviewing and carried them to work, the gym, and everywhere else in these cases to see how they fared. Only the best options made the cut, and we then divided them into categories for every buyer and budget.

Our picks can handle everyday use to protect your Samsung Galaxy S24 from drops and bumps. The mix of affordable and premium models means you can pick the features and extras you prefer that best suit your taste and pocket.

FAQ

Q: What are the best Samsung s24 case brands?

Supcase, UAG, Mous, and Pitaka are all reputable brands offering quality cases to keep your Samsung Galaxy S24 safe from drops and knocks.

Q: What features should I look for when buying a Samsung Galaxy s24 case?

Any case you buy should offer adequate protection for everyday use. After that, it's up to you, and you can choose between built-in kickstands, dual housings, premium finishes, and any other features you like.

Q: Are hard or soft cases better for the Samsung Galaxy S24?

Both have pros and cons, and it depends on what you prefer. Soft cases usually have slimline designs with great shock absorption, but they aren't the most durable and can eventually lose shape. Hard cases are tough enough to handle drops and scratches but add thickness and bulk to the phone.