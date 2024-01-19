Samsung recently announced that its latest phone, the Galaxy S24+, can be pre-ordered now until January 30 with an official release on January 31. If you've been waiting to upgrade your Samsung, now is the time. But don’t forget to protect your new phone with a solid phone case. Having a good phone case on your phone will protect it from scratches, cracks and dents; something you definitely don’t want after spending hundreds on a brand-new phone. If you’ve already pre-ordered your new Galaxy S24+, here are the best cases to buy along with it.

Looking for a case that doesn't break the bank? Oterkin’s transparent case is anti-scratch and offers a thin layer of protection for under $15.

Samsung's own silicone case makes for a good option for those who don’t really want a bulky case. Sometimes, it's best to go right to the source.

Made with a silicone interior and a hard shell exterior, the Burga case offers two layers of protection. It also comes in several different designs.

Torro's leather case includes a stand function, card holder, and is Qi-charging compatible. Customers can also have the choice to add customized monograms onto the case.

OtterBox is a leading brand for ultimate phone protection, promising a thick lining and shock absorption. The Defender case, in particular, is great for those who need added durability.

Spigen's simple black case both protects your phone and adds a modern look. It's made of non-slip grip material and has raised edges to protect the camera and screen.

Caseology is known for its high quality cases with sleek, modern designs. Caseology's signature hexa cube design protects your phone while also adding a fun textured look.

Casetify has always been my go-to case brand. Its latest drop of Samsung Galaxy S24+ cases are both built to protect your phone while also being aesthetically pleasing.

How did we choose the best Galaxy S24+ phone cases?

Although I haven't been able to test these cases with hands-on time, all the brands listed above are brands I trust. I've been testing phone cases for the past year and every time these brands stand out from the rest. When picking the best cases, I look at the brands' reputation, special features of the case and the aesthetic appeal of the case.

Why should I use a case on the Galaxy S24+?

A phone case helps protect your phone from scratches, dents, cracks and bigger breaks that happen over time or with dramatic drops. Every good phone case will include features to help you maintain a good grip on your phone and raised edges to protect the phone screen and camera. Additionally, keeping your phone in pristine condition helps increase its resale value when it comes time to upgrade or trade-in.

If I have a screen protector, do I still need a case?

In my experience, you can never have too much protection on your phone. A screen protector is typically a glass covering that only covers the main screen of your phone, not the back or sides. Adding a case to your phone will ensure maximum protection for the phone as a whole, not just the screen.