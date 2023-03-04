Samsung's no stranger to hugely impressive displays - its flagship smartphones almost always boast some of the most amazing screens you can find anywhere.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is no exception, and given its sky-high pricing you'll probably want to get a protector on that screen as soon as you buy it. So, we've gathered the very best options for you right here, to make sure that the best Samsung Galaxy phone isn't scratched in your pocket.

Our choices for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors in 2023

Spigen Spigen NeoFlex for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Overall Brilliant protection This clever screen protector is thin enough to bend around the curves of Samsung's high-quality display, without stopping all of its many fancy features. Pros Curves with display

Fingerprint reader works

Nice and thin Cons Less protective than glass

Is a bit visible See at Amazon (US)

Spigen is often our top pick for screen protectors and nothing's changed for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a curve to its display that can trouble some screen protectors. This flexible option gets around that problem neatly.

You get scratch resistance without much compromise, although it's a little less hardened than a glass protector would be.

amFilm amFilm 3D Curved Tempered Glass for S23 Ultra Glass protection Stronger stuff amFilm's pack of glass protectors are solid value and offer a more hardened approach to protecting your flagship phone. Pros Glass so stronger

Decent value with three in pack

Camera unit protector Cons Selfie cut-out isn't ideal See at Amazon (US)

If you do want to find a glass protector for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, for the additional toughness offered by the upgraded materials, then amFilm has a value-conscious offer here.

You get three curved glass protectors in one pack, which is ideal for when you smash up the first one in a misadventure. There's even an additional protector for the camera unit in the package, although it's a little ugly.

BodyGuardz BodyGuardz Eco PRTX for Galaxy S23 Ultra Superb quality Premium choice At the very premium end of the scale sits this exquisite protector, which may put you back over $50 but also fits perfectly and will keep a much more valuable phone safe. Pros Perfectly designed

Eco-friendly

Won't shatter Cons Really expensive See at Amazon (US)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a top-end phone with a price tag to match its aspirations, so there's a strong argument that you shouldn't go too cheap when it comes to a screen protector. If you want top quality materials and eco credentials that hold up to scrutiny, BodyGuardz has the solution.

Its Eco PRTX case is reliably sourced to reduce its impact on the planet, but will also ensure that your phone doesn't get its display scratched at all.

ArmorSuit Armorsuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra Affordable alternative Lower-budget but solid For those who don't have a lot of leftover money to play with, this is a quick and affordable option that will give you some protection on the go. Pros Great price

Easy enough to apply Cons Slightly middling quality See at Amazon (US)

Of course, while our points above about budget stand to reason, it's also perfectly possible that plenty of people won't have much room for more spending after getting the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in which case a more affordable choice makes a lot of sense.

So, this pair of protectors from ArmorSuit is a great pick if you want quick delivery of a no-nonsense protector as soon as you get your phone.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra transparent screen protector First-party Simple choice It's always a safe bet to go with a phone-maker's own protector for its flagship, so if all else fails you can always opt for Samsung's in-house option. Pros Fits perfectly

Good protection Cons Hard to install See at Amazon (US)

Samsung, of course, does make its own screen protectors for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, not that this counts as an admission that you'll need one. It's a simple choice, therefore, if you're already buying your phone direct from Samsung.

That said, it's a challenging one to fit and install, and is quite pricey for just one unit, so be prepared to do it very carefully.

What you need to know

When it comes down to it, there are a few options on the market for screen protecting your S23 Ultra, all of which are better options than nothing at all. For our money, Spigen comes up trumps, although if we had unlimited budget we'd plump for BodyGuardz's protector since environmental factors are priceless.

It all depends on your budget, really, and how determined you are to get tempered glass rather than flixible plastic as the basis for your protector.