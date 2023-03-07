The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a really superb smartphone, sitting proudly with a great price but also a bunch of really attractive features.

If you're looking for a new Samsung smartphone but want to make sure that you don't accidentally get it scratched, pairing it with a screen protector is a no-brainer. So, here are the best options for your new Samsung Galaxy S23.

Our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors

Spigen Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 Best Overall Excellent protection This great screen protector comes with an application tool to make it way easier to fix it accurately to your S23. Pros Great protection

Fair price

Easy to apply Cons Nothing much wrong See at Amazon

Spigen tops our list with this excellent screen protector made all the more impressive thanks to a really easy-to-use application method. It has a plastic brace that ensures you can align the protector properly.

Once it's on, you get a nice hardened glass finish that's very smooth under the finger and pretty seamless with the S23's display.

Armorsuit ArmorSuit MilitaryShield For Galaxy S23 Solid value Another great option Another great protector, this one is a bit more fiddly to fit but is a chunk more affordable, too. Pros Good value

Nice glass Cons Fiddly to apply See at Amazon

If you want to shave a little bit off the price of your screen protector, there's this option from ArmorSuit which is a little harder to apply but seems just as protective.

That means you're still safe from scratches and cracks, but don't have to shell out as much money to get there.

Whitestone Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector For Galaxy S23 Premium choice Good as new This protector has a USP - it can help you to cover up the appearance of existing cracks and scratches. Pros Can hide existing flaws

Good protection

Comprehensive applicator Cons Is pretty expensive See at Amazon

If you have a scratch or nick on your Samsung Galaxy S23's display already and don't mind paying a premium, this brilliant protector is a great choice.

It has clever tech that will fill in that crack while the protector is in place, to make it harder to spot and less disruptive. That means you don't just get protection, you also get a bit of a fix, too.

Supershieldz Supershieldz Screen Protector For Galaxy S23 Best value Excellent price for three A really good-value package that offers multiple protectors in one for those of us who might need a few. Pros Get three in the pack

Decent protectors Cons Not the highest quality See at Amazon

Look, there are plenty of us out there who know full well that we're going to need more than one screen protector - for when the first one takes a hit after we drop our phone.

This pack is perfect for those people, since it gives not just two but three protectors in one go, meaning that you have spares to account for a couple of mistakes or missed applications.

JETech JETech Screen Protector For Galaxy S23 Good choice Offers good value A solid, if unremarkable protector option that's got a very reasonable price tag attached. Pros Attractive pricing

Camera lens protector

Comes with a spare Cons Not very high quality See at Amazon

Another option for those looking to keep their costs down to a minimum is offered up by JETech. It can't match the high quality offered by some of the more expensive choices up above, but that's fair at this price.

What it does include, though, is a protector to keep your camera bumps safe, since they're more exposed than ever in the S23's design. Some people might find that a worthy bonus.

What you need to know

Spigen and Whitestone offer up probably the two most impressive protectors on our list, each making it easy to apply them to your S23, and neither is even all that expensive compared to the phone itself. With good budget options also available, though, you've got plenty of valid choices.