Samsung's lineup of new Galaxy phones launched in early 2023 and offers up some really impressive phones, not least the excellent plus-sized Galaxy S23+.

For those who want a bigger display, it's a perfect choice, but all that screen will want some protection when you accidentally drop or scratch your phone. Here are our picks for some excellent screen protectors.

Our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23+ screen protectors in 2023

Spigen Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Plus Best Overall Our top pick Spigen's easy application makes it a winner in our eyes - this is the best screen protector for most people's Samsung Galaxy S23+. Pros Great applicator

Good protection

Looks inconspicuous Cons No major flaws See at Amazon

It can be really tricky picking a good screen protector, but Spigen's been making excellent options across a range of phone models for years now. Probably the best part is its applicator, a plastic frame that makes it way easier to align your protector perfectly.

This means less of a chance of annoying mistakes and is added to by the obvious benefit of some really good protection for your Galaxy S23+'s display.

Zagg ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+ Top quality Impressive details This excellent screen protector is a little pricey, but brings with it some impressive quality. Pros Really thin

Imperceptible

Fits perfectly Cons Is expensive See at Amazon

If you don't mind spending a little more than the average to get a better-quality result once your screen protector is fitted to your phone, this option from Zagg is well worth checking out despite its price tag.

It brings amazingly thin glass to the table, but its hardening means that you're getting really good protection, all from a protector that you can barely see is there.

Supershieldz Supershieldz Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+ Great value Excellent pricing This great pack of protectors offers the sort of value that pricier options cannot match, perfect for those who want some backup spares. Pros Comes with spares

Decent quality Cons A little flimsy See at Amazon

Many of us don't want to push the boat out just for a screen protector, though, so this pack of protectors from Supershieldz stands as a demonstration that you can get great bang for your buck.

It doesn't bring the same level of quality as Spigen or Zagg, but you get a couple of spares in the packet. So, if you know you're liable to need more than one protector down the line this could be ideal.

Armorsuit ArmorSuit 2 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+ Good option Another decent choice Another good low-end option for those who want to spend less than $10, albeit one that won't protect your phone forever. Pros Solid value

Decent protection Cons Not so durable

Another solid budget option is offered up by ArmorSuit, with a two-pack of protectors that will give your S23+ much more hardiness for its display.

Of course, they're not as solid or as invisible as Spigen or Zagg's, but at this price you're unlikely to find any issue.

For most people, we'd recommend going with Spigen's protector - it offers the best mixture of value and performance, protecting your phone without breaking the bank. However, those who want to spend a little less have plenty of choices, too.