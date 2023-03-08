Samsung's lineup of new Galaxy phones launched in early 2023 and offers up some really impressive phones, not least the excellent plus-sized Galaxy S23+.
For those who want a bigger display, it's a perfect choice, but all that screen will want some protection when you accidentally drop or scratch your phone. Here are our picks for some excellent screen protectors.
Our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S23+ screen protectors in 2023
- Spigen
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 PlusBest Overall
- Zagg
ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+Top quality
- Supershieldz
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+Great value
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Plus
Our top pick
Spigen's easy application makes it a winner in our eyes - this is the best screen protector for most people's Samsung Galaxy S23+.
- Great applicator
- Good protection
- Looks inconspicuous
- No major flaws
It can be really tricky picking a good screen protector, but Spigen's been making excellent options across a range of phone models for years now. Probably the best part is its applicator, a plastic frame that makes it way easier to align your protector perfectly.
This means less of a chance of annoying mistakes and is added to by the obvious benefit of some really good protection for your Galaxy S23+'s display.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+
Impressive details
This excellent screen protector is a little pricey, but brings with it some impressive quality.
- Really thin
- Imperceptible
- Fits perfectly
- Is expensive
If you don't mind spending a little more than the average to get a better-quality result once your screen protector is fitted to your phone, this option from Zagg is well worth checking out despite its price tag.
It brings amazingly thin glass to the table, but its hardening means that you're getting really good protection, all from a protector that you can barely see is there.
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+
Excellent pricing
This great pack of protectors offers the sort of value that pricier options cannot match, perfect for those who want some backup spares.
- Comes with spares
- Decent quality
- A little flimsy
Many of us don't want to push the boat out just for a screen protector, though, so this pack of protectors from Supershieldz stands as a demonstration that you can get great bang for your buck.
It doesn't bring the same level of quality as Spigen or Zagg, but you get a couple of spares in the packet. So, if you know you're liable to need more than one protector down the line this could be ideal.
ArmorSuit 2 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+
Another decent choice
Another good low-end option for those who want to spend less than $10, albeit one that won't protect your phone forever.
- Solid value
- Decent protection
- Not so durable
Another solid budget option is offered up by ArmorSuit, with a two-pack of protectors that will give your S23+ much more hardiness for its display.
Of course, they're not as solid or as invisible as Spigen or Zagg's, but at this price you're unlikely to find any issue.
For most people, we'd recommend going with Spigen's protector - it offers the best mixture of value and performance, protecting your phone without breaking the bank. However, those who want to spend a little less have plenty of choices, too.
