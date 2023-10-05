The Galaxy S23 FE is Samsung's latest and cheapest Galaxy phone yet. However, don't think that the lowered price means it's lacking in specs you'd want or expect in a new smartphone. Plus, it's still a $600 investment. If you're planning on picking up the new Galaxy S23 FE, you'll want to protect your investment with the best screen protector.
Although the Galaxy S23 FE was only just announced, there is still plenty of variety among the available screen protectors to choose from Screen protectors tend to all look the same - for obvious reasons. However, there are details you should be pay attention to when picking your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE screen protector. For one, have an idea of roughly how much you're expecting to spend since protectors can run from a handful of bucks all the way up to the $30 mark quite easily. Another thing to consider is whether you want any added or unusual features, like privacy masking - these won't be on every screen protector. Finally, we'd always recommend that you go for a tempered glass protector rather than a film. These are harder to fit, but they feel a lot more like a normal phone display under your fingers, making them way more pleasant to actually use.
With that, here are the best screen protectors to protect your FE.
- QsmQam
QsmQam screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest protector overall
This screen protector from QsmQam comes with two extra screen protectors and three camera lens protectors. It's made from 9H hardness tempered glass and is military grade shatterproof after withstanding ten thousand test impacts of 100lbs. It also has anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint features.
- Mr Shield
Mr. Shield screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest budget option
Mr. Shield is our pick for the best cheap screen protector. It's still made of 9H hardness tempered glass and features an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. It doesn't come with a installation tool though, so you'll need to place the screen protector by hand.
IMBZBK privacy screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest for privacy
The IMBZBK privacy screen protector stops peeping toms from looking over your shoulder. It stops anyone outside the 25-degrees directly in front of your phone's screen from being able to see your screen. It's also fingerprint resistant and comes with a easy installation kit.
- Oterkin
Oterkin waterproof case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest for full-coverage
If you want total protection, this case from Oterkin has a screen protector built-in to the case. Because of that you can keep your phone under six feet of water for 30 minutes. The case also provides 12 -foot military grade drop protection.
- Natbook
Natbok screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest for value
Natbok's screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers premium protection with its 0.33mm thick, 9H hardness tempered glass. It can withstand a 6-foot drop, guarding your phone from scratches, keys, and everyday wear and tear, ensuring tlong-lasting clarity and durability.
- Ivoler
Ivoler screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest under-$10 pick
This Ivoler kit comes with an extra screen protector and two camera protectors. It also comes with an alignment kit, so you get a perfect fit installing it. There's also an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints.
- Crystal View
Crystal View Liquid View screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest liquid protector
Crystal View uses nano-technology to create a wipe-on screen protector for your device's screen. It enhances scratch and shatter resistance by using a unique formula made of Silica Dioxide (SiO2). Best of all it's as easy as wiping your screen off.
- Letang
Letang screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 FEBest glass film pick
This ultra-thin screen protector from Letang is curved glass film that's only .180mm thick. It can resist scratches of 9H hardness and has an oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to reduce fingerprints.
What's the best screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a brand-new phone in terms of its announcement date, but that hasn't stopped it from attracting a huge range of screen protectors already - so you have plenty to choose from. Our top pick goes to the QsmQam screen protector because it provides great protection with 9H hardness tempered glass, has an easy installation tool, and costs less than ten dollars. You can also spring for cheaper options, like the Mr. Shield case. On the other end of the spectrum are more expensive options that offer unique features like the IMBZBK privacy screen protector or the Oterkin waterproof case which features a built-in screen protector.
How did we choose the best screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?
We rounded up the screen protectors with the best reviews from reputable retailers and then focused on the ones with features like 9H hardness tempered glass, installation tools, and of course, the price. Once we had a list of candidates we narrowed our list down to the very best and settled on the QsmQam screen protector.
Will other screen protectors fit the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?
The Galaxy S23 FE is a unique size as far as Galaxy devices go. You may find other devices that are close to the size of the S23 FE, but any screen protector you try will not fit perfectly on a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE unless it's made for it specifically.