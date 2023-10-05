The Galaxy S23 FE is Samsung's latest and cheapest Galaxy phone yet. However, don't think that the lowered price means it's lacking in specs you'd want or expect in a new smartphone. Plus, it's still a $600 investment. If you're planning on picking up the new Galaxy S23 FE, you'll want to protect your investment with the best screen protector.

Although the Galaxy S23 FE was only just announced, there is still plenty of variety among the available screen protectors to choose from Screen protectors tend to all look the same - for obvious reasons. However, there are details you should be pay attention to when picking your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE screen protector. For one, have an idea of roughly how much you're expecting to spend since protectors can run from a handful of bucks all the way up to the $30 mark quite easily. Another thing to consider is whether you want any added or unusual features, like privacy masking - these won't be on every screen protector. Finally, we'd always recommend that you go for a tempered glass protector rather than a film. These are harder to fit, but they feel a lot more like a normal phone display under your fingers, making them way more pleasant to actually use.

With that, here are the best screen protectors to protect your FE.