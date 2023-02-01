If you want a little more exclusivity, these colours will make you stand out!

Samsung has revealed its 2023 flagship series, with the launch of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. But if you want the best colours - or the most exclusive colours - for this new phone, then you'll have to look further afield.

All models come in four standard colours - that's Phantom Black, Green, Lavender and Cream. Regardless of the model you buy, you'll be able to get those colours. And let's face it, the Green is the most appealing, because you don't want to be getting another boring black phone.

Those are also the colours you'll get when you go to order your phone from your favourite network, carrier or online retailer, but before you do, it's worth looking slightly closer to home. Closer to Samsung's home, that is.

Because there's a range of exclusive colour options that Samsung is only going to be offering online through its own website (click here for Samsung US and here for Samsung UK) and for the Galaxy S23 Ultra those colours include Red, Lime, Sky Blue and Graphite. That Graphite is grey rather than black, because remember, there's already a Phantom Black in the normal options.

If you're looking for the Galaxy S23 or the S23+, your options are slightly more limited, with Lime and Graphite being the only options for those particular models. If you want to check out those models, go here for Samsung US or over here for Samsung UK.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 family are powered by Snapdragon for Galaxy hardware, which takes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and boosts the performance, with greater graphical prowess and a higher clock speed for the CPU. All the attention, however, is going to be the Ultra's 200-megapixel camera, which promises to give you more detail, better low-light performance and better focusing, for even sharper images.

With great AMOLED displays, the experience of using these phones will be closely matched, with all offering Samsung's One UI customisation of Android, loaded with features ready for you to exploit.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 family of devices are now open, with deliveries expected from 17 February.

But remember, those special colours are exclusive to Samsung.com.