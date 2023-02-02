Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphones are here, in the form of the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, and they're typically impressive phones.

Part of what makes them so great is their design, of course, so you'll definitely want to get a nice case to go with your choice from the lineup. Here are the very best options on the market right now.

Casetify Samsung Galaxy S23
Casetify
Casetify Ultra Impact Samsung Galaxy S23+

Great protection

This great case offers real protection, which means you don't have to worry if you drop your new Samsung phone.

For

  • Great protection
  • Nice clean designs

Against

  • A little chunky
  • Not that cheap

Casetify makes some of the most characterful and flashy cases out there, but it can also be more restrained when the time calls for it.

The cases it offers for Samsung's lineup are really great and actually pretty subtle, so you can protect your new Galaxy phone without drawing too much attention.

Mous Limitless 5.0 Samsung Galaxy S23
Mous
Mous Limitless 5.0 Samsung Galaxy 23

Great case

A great case that looks really classy with a walnut finish but is also available in other looks.Check it out on Mous' store here.

For

  • Great looks
  • Solid protection
  • A lot of design options

Against

  • A little staid
  • Chunky

Mous makes reliably excellent cases that really do stand up to hardy testing when it comes to drops and scratches, with fun textures and materials.

We like the Limitless 5.0 for its wireless charging capabilities but moreso for its interesting and classy design, which will look great on an S23.

Incipio Duo Samsung Galaxy S23
Incipio
Incipio Duo Samsung Galaxy S23

Professional option

This great simple case is ideal for anyone who needs something that they can take to work without raising any eyebrows.

For

  • Simple clean design
  • Good protection
  • Work-appropriate

Against

  • A bit dull arguably

Incipio's Duo case is a really simple one, but a very useful one for those who want a mature, work-appropriate option for a grown-up look.

It's classic and black and is slim enough to add very little bulk to your sleek new phone, making it a great choice for professionals.

UAG Monarch Pro Kevlar
UAG
UAG Monarch Pro Kevlar Samsung Galaxy S23

Really rugged

A serious case that will withstand a huge amount of punishment, for those who want real protection.Check it out on UAG's site here.

For

  • Hugely rugged
  • Almost unbreakable
  • Looks imposing

Against

  • Very chunky
  • Expensive

UAG always comes through with the most rugged and impressively damage-proof cases, and that's very much the situation with its unbelievably durable Monarch Pro Kevlar series.

It will turn your Samsung Galaxy S23 phone into a hardy piece of tech that can withstand serious punishment without taking lasting damage.

OtterBox React
OtterBox
OtterBox React Samsung Galaxy S23

Clear and simple

A great, simple clear case that gives you a solid amount of protection but adds very little bulk.View it on OtterBox's store here.

For

  • Clean and simple
  • Shouldn't yellow
  • Good protection

Against

  • A bit bland

We've always been impressed by Otterbox's cases - it's been one of the big names in the space for a while, with good reason.

The React case is a great way to get some protection without covering up the lovely design of your new Galaxy S23 - it's nice and clear, with bumpers to protect from drops. Best of all, it's priced very nicely.