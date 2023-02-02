Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphones are here, in the form of the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, and they're typically impressive phones.

Part of what makes them so great is their design, of course, so you'll definitely want to get a nice case to go with your choice from the lineup. Here are the very best options on the market right now.

Casetify Casetify Ultra Impact Samsung Galaxy S23+ Great protection This great case offers real protection, which means you don't have to worry if you drop your new Samsung phone. See at Amazon (US)

For

Great protection

Nice clean designs

Against

A little chunky

Not that cheap

Casetify makes some of the most characterful and flashy cases out there, but it can also be more restrained when the time calls for it.

The cases it offers for Samsung's lineup are really great and actually pretty subtle, so you can protect your new Galaxy phone without drawing too much attention.

Mous Mous Limitless 5.0 Samsung Galaxy 23 Great case A great case that looks really classy with a walnut finish but is also available in other looks.Check it out on Mous' store here.

For

Great looks

Solid protection

A lot of design options

Against

A little staid

Chunky

Mous makes reliably excellent cases that really do stand up to hardy testing when it comes to drops and scratches, with fun textures and materials.

We like the Limitless 5.0 for its wireless charging capabilities but moreso for its interesting and classy design, which will look great on an S23.

Incipio Incipio Duo Samsung Galaxy S23 Professional option This great simple case is ideal for anyone who needs something that they can take to work without raising any eyebrows. See at Amazon (US)

For

Simple clean design

Good protection

Work-appropriate

Against

A bit dull arguably

Incipio's Duo case is a really simple one, but a very useful one for those who want a mature, work-appropriate option for a grown-up look.

It's classic and black and is slim enough to add very little bulk to your sleek new phone, making it a great choice for professionals.

UAG UAG Monarch Pro Kevlar Samsung Galaxy S23 Really rugged A serious case that will withstand a huge amount of punishment, for those who want real protection.Check it out on UAG's site here.

For

Hugely rugged

Almost unbreakable

Looks imposing

Against

Very chunky

Expensive

UAG always comes through with the most rugged and impressively damage-proof cases, and that's very much the situation with its unbelievably durable Monarch Pro Kevlar series.

It will turn your Samsung Galaxy S23 phone into a hardy piece of tech that can withstand serious punishment without taking lasting damage.

OtterBox OtterBox React Samsung Galaxy S23 Clear and simple A great, simple clear case that gives you a solid amount of protection but adds very little bulk.View it on OtterBox's store here.

For

Clean and simple

Shouldn't yellow

Good protection

Against

A bit bland

We've always been impressed by Otterbox's cases - it's been one of the big names in the space for a while, with good reason.

The React case is a great way to get some protection without covering up the lovely design of your new Galaxy S23 - it's nice and clear, with bumpers to protect from drops. Best of all, it's priced very nicely.