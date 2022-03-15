Samsung made waves when it launched the Galaxy S21 line, comprising the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

They're all striking and attractive phones, especially with that new wraparound camera bump drawing the eye,

Samsung Samsung Clear Cover Best clarity Thin and lightweight This is a great choice if you want a slim case. Pros Super thin

Decent protection

Shows off your phone Cons Not the most drop-proof $25 at Amazon

but they're also pricey items that you'll probably want to be pretty careful with.

If you're looking to pick up one of these ex-flagships mobiles, you'll want a case to go with it and here we've gathered a selection of the best available for you.

Samsung Samsung Smart Clear View Cover with S Pen Best overall Folio excellence A nice, simple but elegant folio case. Pros Useful window

Looks great

Pen holder Cons A bit bulky $39.25 at Amazon

If you're going full-bore and getting the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this might just be the ideal case - it incorporates some of the phone's smartest features, and has the space to hold the Galaxy S Pen, which unlocks so much potential.

You get solid protection and a window through which the display will show key information, plus a stylish, understated look.

This is the simplest possible case for the S21 - Samsung's own official plastic sleeve gives it a thin, almost impossible-to-see layer of protection.

That means it won't do a huge amount to protect from big drops, but it makes a difference on the scratching front, without impacting on the design of the phone much at all, while letting your choice of colour shine through.

Samsung Samsung Kvadrat Cover Best material Cloth coating We love the cloth finish on this clever case from Samsung. Pros Nice cloth finish

More solid case Cons Won't be to everyone's taste $37.35 at Amazon

If you want a more substantial case, and fancy an interesting texture to grip onto, this official case from Samsung could be perfect.

It returns from the S20 lineup to bring a textured, fabric finish to your case, with a delightful herringbone-ish pattern that's really easy on the eye. For now, it's one of the most stylish options available.

Speck Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Best Value See through $18.77 $39.95 Save $21.18 A great see-through case as an alternative. Pros Great clear option

Affordable

Good drop protection Cons Not the most interesting $18.77 at Amazon

There are multiple options out there if you're looking for a clear case, and another great one is offered up by Speck in the form of the Presidio Perfect Clear. Its cases aren't all see-through but are all really protective and sleek.

Still, we love the Perfect Clear most of all, for how smoothly and nicely it protects the S21 without bumping up its profile by much at all. 13-foot drop protection means that it still brings a really impressive amount of armour on board, though.

Zagg Gear4 Copenhagen Classy and subtle This is a classy, subtle case that we're taken with. Pros Nice and slim

Recycled material

Good protection Cons Arguably a little muted $8.09 at Amazon

If you want to be conscious of the environment as you make your choice, you could do a lot worse than this case from Gear4, which is the first ever case to be made with recycled D3O plant-based material. It's a great step forward, but also looks really excellent.

The subtly textured finish on the back of the phone makes it easy to hold, and 13-foot drop protection means it's solid where it counts.