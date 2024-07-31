Samsung's new Z Fold 6 raises the performance bar with dual displays and top-of-the-range hardware, but it's also the most expensive phone in the company's Galaxy lineup and needs extra protection because of its foldable design. There's no reason to take unnecessary risks with your new investment when you can get some of the best cases to protect it at fantastic prices.

The best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases are drop-tested, have a snug fit, and offer fantastic shock absorption and hinge protection to keep your phone looking and functioning great. With this in mind, we've made a list of the six best cases at every price point, with features like built-in kickstands and camera covers to appeal to everyone.

Our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't come cheap, and our case selection will protect your investment from drops and scratches to keep it working like new.

Best overall Galaxy Z Fold case SPIDERCASE Designed for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $85 $100 Save $15 The business-like Spidercase has a snug fit with military-grade hinge protection and drop protection to keep your Z Fold 6 safe.You also get a sturdy 9H tempered glass screen protector to prevent scratches on the display and a built-in kickstand that works in portrait or landscape mode. $85 at Amazon

Promoted pick SUPCASE UB for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 In partnership with Supcase $85 $100 Save $15 Supcase's rugged UB Pro offers 360-degree military-grade protection with a shockproof protective case, a front screen frame, and a screen protector.It's packed with features, including a foldable kickstand that doubles as a ring holder and a handy S Pen holder with a firm grip to prevent it from getting lost. $85 at Amazon

Best clear Galaxy Z Fold 6 case Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 6 $35 $47 Save $12 Spigen's Ultra Hybrid Pro has a slimline design without adding extra bulk to your phone and is available in Crystal Clear, Z Digital Camo, Zero One, and other stylish colors.The case has raised bezels to protect the camera lenses, tactile buttons for precise feedback, and a scratch and shock-resistant exterior to keep your phone looking great. $35 at Amazon

Best functionality Galaxy Z Fold 6 case VEGO for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Vego case is available in black, blue, gold, and green and has extra shock-proofing around the hinge to reduce the impact of drops.This case is packed with extra features like a slidable lens cover, a rotating kickstand, and a detachable S Pen holder that can be easily removed if you don't need the extra bulk. $36 at Amazon

Best design Galaxy Z Fold 6 case OOK Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Anyone wanting to stand out can try the OOK Case, which includes unique designs like Purple Butterfly, Black Skull Flower, and Pink Flower to add flair to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.It's not just about looks and feels great, too, with a slim profile, precise button cutouts, and a built-in screen protector for added peace of mind. $15 at Amazon

Best leather Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases Rumwot Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Rumwot case brings class and elegance to your Z Fold 6 thanks to a hard plastic shell coated in premium Black or Brown leather.It includes a magnetic hinge and a built-in screen protector to keep your phone safe, and it has a handy kickstand, making it easy to enjoy content on the huge display. $30 at Amazon

What's the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 case overall?

The Spidercase is the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 case overall because it offers military-grade drop protection in a stylish design with a built-in kickstand. Supcase's UB pro is the best-rugged case because it encloses the phone on all sides in a protective cocoon and includes a kickstand and S Pen holder. The OOK case has the best design because it includes custom images in vivid colors to make your phone stand out.

How we chose the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases

At Pocket-lint, we specialize in reviewing the latest phones and tablets, and our staff keeps them safe during the testing period with cases like the ones listed above. We then decided on the best picks and divided them by features and price so there's one for every buyer. All our picks passed hands-on daily carry testing and will keep your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe from bumps, knocks, and other damage.

FAQ

Q: Is a protective case necessary for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a substantial investment and its worth getting a protective case to prevent damage to the hinge or displays if it gets dropped or knocked.

Q: What are the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 case brands?

Supcase, Spigen, and Rumwot are reputable brands known for making quality cases.

Q: Should I get a Z Fold 6 case with or without the S Pen holder?

It's up to you. Cases with a holder are often bulky and cost more, but they make up for it with their utility because you'll always have your S Pen handy when needed. Z Fold 6 cases without the holder tend to be less expensive and have slimmer designs, but you'll need to find somewhere else to store your S Pen.