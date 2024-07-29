Samsung's latest Z Flip 6 has an upgraded battery and camera to rival the flagship Galaxy S24 range and might be the best flip phone out there. However, it isn't cheap, and a sturdy case is a must-have accessory to protect the high-resolution display and hinge, which makes it more fragile than other Samsung Galaxy phones.

Finding a case isn't difficult because reputable brands offer countless options to keep your precious Z Flip 6 safe without adding bulk or hindering its opening and closing. We've got you covered with our picks for the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases in various styles and price points, so there's one for everyone.

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Our picks for the best Samsung Z Flip 6 cases

Here's our selection of Z Flip 6 cases to suit your budget and unique taste.

Best overall Galaxy Z Flip 6 case Spigen Tough Armor Pro for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Spigen's slimline Tough Armor case for the Z Flip 6 offers excellent protection in stylish colors like Black, Frost Metal Slate, Gunmetal, and Sierra Blue.You won't need to remove the case if you're using a wireless charger, and it includes a nifty built-in kickstand, making it easier to enjoy your content. $70 at Amazon

Promoted pick SUPCASE for Galaxy Z Flip 6 In partnership with Supcase The Supcase UB Pro case offers the ultimate protection for the Z Flip 6 because of its thick polycarbonate body, military standard drop protection, and built-in screen protector.It's available in various colors, like TiGray, Guldan, Ruddy, and Tilt, and includes a pop-out kickstand and rotating belt clip for added utility. $56 at Amazon

Best texturing Galaxy Z Flip 6 case Caseology Parallax for Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Caseology Parallax allows you to hold your phone securely with wet hands, thanks to the textured ridges running along the frame and the 3D pattern on the case.It's available in attractive colors like Ash Gray, Purple-ish, and Sage Green and includes adhesive tape to attach the phone for a secure fit. $40 at Amazon

Best functionality Galaxy Z Flip 6 case VRS DESIGN Orb for Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Orb by VRS Design is available in Cotton Blue, Purple, Pink Sand, and Marine Green with thick bezels that protect the hinge, lenses, and other parts from damage.This case goes the extra mile in terms of functionality, with a handy flip-out kickstand and a built-in mini-wallet that can hold up to two cards for extra convenience. $40 at Amazon

Best leather Galaxy Z Flip 6 case Rumwot Leather Case for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Rumwot's provides classy protection for your Z Flip 6 with handcrafted, full-grain cow leather in brown, blue, or black.It has a slimline design with elegant stitching around the edges and a soft sponge inner lining to keep your phone in tip-top shape, even if you happen to accidentally drop it. $20 at Amazon

Best budget Galaxy Z Flip 6 case VEGO case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Vego case comes at an unbeatable price and is available in various colors, like Clear, Rose Gold, Mint Green, Purple, and Blue to suit your taste.Its slimline design provides a snug fit, and it includes a separate screen protector to keep your phone's exterior display free from cracks and scratches. $10 at Amazon

The bottom line: What's the best Samsung Z Flip 6 case?

Spigen's Tough Armor Pro is our top pick because it provides comprehensive protection at a reasonable price and includes a kickstand. The Supcase UB is the best rugged case because of its shock-proof, drop-tested housing that provides 360-degree protection for the Z Flip 6. The Vego case has a snug, slimline design and is our budget pick because it proves you don't need a huge cash outlay to protect your phone.

Related Best Samsung Galaxy S24+ cases You may have to wait to get your new Galaxy S24+, but you can buy a protective case right now.

How we choose the best Z Flip 6 Cases

Our team specializes in testing the latest phones and uses the opportunity to try different cases to see how they fit and find the ones offering the best protection. This list includes protective cases our reviewer tried on the Z Flip 6 while he put it through its paces for work, gym, and other activities. All our picks are ideal for daily carry and will keep your phone looking and performing like new.

FAQ

Q: Is it necessary to get a case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6?

It's usually worth getting a case for most phones, and even more important with flip phones like the Z Flip 6, because the vulnerable hinge and external display need extra protection to keep them new.

Q: What are the best phone case brands for the Galaxy Z Flip 6?

Supcase, Spigen, and VRS Design are some of the most reputable brands for quality phone cases.

Q: What features should I look for in a Galaxy Z Flip 6 case?

Whichever case you choose should be thick enough for daily use and protect your phone from bumps and drops. After that, it comes down to what you're willing to pay for with premium options, including kickstand, card holders, and more, depending on your preference.