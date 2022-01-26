Samsung isn't a name you immediately associate with headphones, but in recent years, the company has turned things around, with its Galaxy Buds headphones becoming increasingly popular - and increasingly competitive, thanks to Samsung's work with AKG.

While the original Samsung Galaxy Buds weren't anything showstopping, from the launch of (now discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro) through to the more recent Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and new Buds FE, things have been getting much more competitive. For some people, these are the best earbuds around.

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds: Our top tested picks

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 1. Best Galaxy Buds overall Great sound quality and performance $188 $230 Save $42 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers great noise cancellation and solid performance, especially when it comes to cancelling out background noise on calls. Pros Great noise cancellation on calls

Comfortable to wear

Touch controls fast to respond Cons Not the best ANC on the market $188 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy $190 at Samsung

Replacing the original Buds Pro, the Buds 2 Pro are strong all-round performers, offering great sound quality and a comfortable, lightweight fit. Coming in the same case design as the other Galaxy Buds models, the 2 Pro supports wireless charging, too. There's a battery life of around 8 hours, with the case providing additional charges to bring that up to 30 hours. They also have an IPX7 rating.

Pocket-lint

Like all Galaxy Buds, these will work with any phone thanks to the Galaxy Wear app but are ideal for Samsung phone users. Packed with functions - like Voice Detect - the ANC performance is the best you'll get from the Galaxy Buds family but not the best overall. What's really impressive is the touch controls, however. They are fast to respond, making the whole experience feel more seamless. All these features make for a great overall pair of Galaxy Buds and my top choice.

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 2. Best mid-range Galaxy Buds Clear calls and compact design $80 $150 Save $70 Pros Compact design

Good, full sound

Good background noise suppression on calls Cons Not the best active noise-cancelling (ANC) around

Only IPX2 splash proofing $80 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a bit more budget-friendly than the Buds Pro 2 but offer a similar design. The tips are round, and the buds themselves are smaller than the Buds Pro, but they make some compromises on design both to the touch and while in the ear. However, those who are looking to get active while wearing the buds will be happy to know that the Buds 2 has an IPX2 rating so that it won't get damaged by splashes or sweat.

Pocket-lint

While these headphones sound much the same as the Buds Pro 2, the Buds Pro offer some additional features for better hands-free and EQ control, and with up to 5 hours of battery life (20 hours in the case), they're made to last. Additionally, they support Bixby Voice and SmartThings Find for smart control and compatibility.

Samsung/ Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 3. Best comfortable Galaxy Buds A unique fit that allows the ear to breathe $80 $150 Save $70 With the Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung has taken a turn in a different direction, using a unique design but not in a way that offends. The result is a pair of headphones that, while not perfect, do have a lot of merits. Pros Unique design

Comfortable to wear for long periods

Good battery life Cons Unique fit isn't for everyone

Lack of isolation reduces effectiveness of active noise-cancellation $66 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Live are a slightly different proposition. With a different design, these headphones are shaped more like beans that slip into your ear. That means they don't plug in like the Buds Pro or the Buds 2, and there are no silicone tips.

Instead, they slip into your ear and don't fit as tightly, which some might prefer, and they are perfectly comfortable, if a little different.

Pocket-lint

Active noise cancellation is still offered, but we found that without the sealed fit that the Buds Pro or Buds 2 offer, it's not quite as effective as those other models. There are 6 hours of listening, 21 hours total, with ANC on. These buds also support Bixby Voice and SmartThings Find.

The bottom line: What are the best Samsung Galaxy Buds?

Because of their performance, we think that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best Galaxy Buds on the market right now.

What should you look for when choosing a pair of Samsung wireless earbuds?

There's plenty to consider when buying a pair of true wireless headphones. This is now the most popular form of headphones, ditching the wires so you can just plug in and not have to worry about catching that wire as you move around.

That means that battery life is important, as no battery means no headphones. All these headphones charge from the case that they come in, offering wireless charging and USB-C connections.

The other big feature to look out for is active noise cancellation. This lets headphones reduce the exterior noise, meaning you can listen to your music or podcast with less interruption. This is a key feature for travellers, especially to cut out the persistent hiss on aircraft.

Then there's comfort and how well they fit, which dictates what the experience will be like wearing them for long periods of time, while a great fit will ensure the best performance.

Finally, it's worth considering whether there's any waterproofing, as it will protect your headphones from rain or sweat and is worth paying for.