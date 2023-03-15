Samsung's latest mid-rangers are finally here, with the Galaxy A54 5G offering a particularly compelling set of features for a really very reasonable price.

It's likely to be a hugely popular phone thanks to a smart redesign and really good specs, so if you're picking one up be sure to grab some protection for it, too. A screen protector can save your phone from calamity, so it's basically a must-have. Here are the best around right now.

A solid screen protector pack that will give you the protection you need.

Great value

Not that premium

If you're looking for a screen protector, chances are that you don't want to break the bank and go for a super-expensive option, since they're designed to be replaced if you accidentally smash them.

So, this two-pack from Supershieldz screams out to us, with two protectors meaning you can swap one if you do break it, and a price tag that you just cannot ignore.

A great pair of screen protectors that also come with camera-bump protection for the wary.

Camera protection is ugly

Another great option at a fair price point is offered up by JETech, which has been producing decent screen protectors at very good prices for a long while now.

You get two in this pack, too, as well as a pair of protectors for the camera units on the A54 5G, albeit they're quite ugly so you might not want to use them.

A great value pack that will leave you with plenty of spares in case of emergency.

Selfie cut-out isn't perfect

If your number-one priority is to get as many protectors as you can without much extra cost, then this bundle from Pulen will give you fully four protectors to play with.

That means a lot of slack if you mis-apply one or drop your phone and shatter another, which is useful for peace of mind, although the individual protectors are consequently not the best on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is still really fresh to the market, so a full range of screen protectors isn't really available yet - we'll keep adding more to this article as brands we trust release them. For now, though, you could do a lot worse than Supershieldz's solid and reliable protectors, which will very much get the job done.