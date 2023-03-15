Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung's latest mid-rangers are finally here, with the Galaxy A54 5G offering a particularly compelling set of features for a really very reasonable price.

It's likely to be a hugely popular phone thanks to a smart redesign and really good specs, so if you're picking one up be sure to grab some protection for it, too. A screen protector can save your phone from calamity, so it's basically a must-have. Here are the best around right now.

Our pick of the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in 2023

Supershieldz Samsung Galaxy A54 screen protector
Supershieldz
Supershieldz Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best Overall

Top protection

A solid screen protector pack that will give you the protection you need.

Pros
  • Good design
  • Great value
  • Hole-punch cutout
Cons
  • Not that premium
See at Amazon

If you're looking for a screen protector, chances are that you don't want to break the bank and go for a super-expensive option, since they're designed to be replaced if you accidentally smash them.

So, this two-pack from Supershieldz screams out to us, with two protectors meaning you can swap one if you do break it, and a price tag that you just cannot ignore.

JETech Samsung Galaxy A54 screen protector
JETech
JETech Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Great alternative

Another good option

A great pair of screen protectors that also come with camera-bump protection for the wary.

Pros
  • Good value
  • Camera bump protectors
Cons
  • Camera protection is ugly
See at Amazon

Another great option at a fair price point is offered up by JETech, which has been producing decent screen protectors at very good prices for a long while now.

You get two in this pack, too, as well as a pair of protectors for the camera units on the A54 5G, albeit they're quite ugly so you might not want to use them.

Pulen Samsung Galaxy A54 screen protector
Pulen
Pulen Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Big bundle

Get plenty for your buck

A great value pack that will leave you with plenty of spares in case of emergency.

Pros
  • Four pack
  • Decent protection
Cons
  • Selfie cut-out isn't perfect
See at Amazon

If your number-one priority is to get as many protectors as you can without much extra cost, then this bundle from Pulen will give you fully four protectors to play with.

That means a lot of slack if you mis-apply one or drop your phone and shatter another, which is useful for peace of mind, although the individual protectors are consequently not the best on the market.

Bottom line

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is still really fresh to the market, so a full range of screen protectors isn't really available yet - we'll keep adding more to this article as brands we trust release them. For now, though, you could do a lot worse than Supershieldz's solid and reliable protectors, which will very much get the job done.

