If you've already got a Galaxy A54 screen protector , you'll want a case to give your phone the most protection possible, so we've gathered the best options available right now. Since it's a new phone, there aren't too many yet but we'll add more great picks as they become available.

Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone is here - the Galaxy A54 5G is a superb new mid-ranger that has loads to offer, with great specs and a design that you can barely tell apart from more expensive options.

For those who want a case that maintains productivity, there's this great folio option from Samsung, although it's pricy.

A great leather folio case that will protect your phone while looking very stylish - albeit with a bit of added bulk

This simple clear case will keep your phone protected without hiding its great design, and is reasonably priced, too.

This excellent silicone case is our top choice, with a few colours to choose from and a good degree of protection to offer up.

Getting the best case for your Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

We have pretty stringent criteria for our case picks - they need to be protective and well-made, built to last and to stop your phone from being damaged from drops. Additional features and functionality are welcome bonuses on top, but value and pricing are also key.

Since the Galaxy A54 5G is still a brand-new handset that only just went on sale, there are relatively few cases out there so far from reputable brands, which is why our picks at the moment focus on Samsung's own options for the phone.

As more case-makers release cases for the A54, though, we'll flesh this list out with a wider range of options, to give you more to choose from, so be sure to check back soon to see what we've added.

For now, we think Samsung's Silicone or Clear cases are the two best options for most people, giving you solid protection without bulking up your phone much. For those who want a folio feeling, though, Torro and Samsung have options that we've also included.