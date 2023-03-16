It might not be the flashiest flagship model, but this is a great handset that we think is going to be very popular. If you're thinking of picking one up, you'll want to pair it with a case for sure, to keep it safe. We've gathered some of the very best options for you right here.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is an excellent little mid-range phone that won't break the bank if you decide to pick it up, but still brings very solid specs and a nice design to the table.

This case has a really nice, striking design that is also tactile and classy, with room for a card while you're on the go.

A more rugged case that will protect your phone in adverse conditions, but also looks nice and sleek with a businesslike finish.

If you want the look and feel of a simple silicone case, this is a really affordable way to get just that, in simple block colours.

This excellent clear case is the perfect way to leave your A34's design to do the talking, and it's very reasonably priced too.

Conclusion

When it comes to cases for the latest smartphones, we have a fair few key criteria, which include the requirement that they actually protect your phone decently from drops and the like. After all, while fashion is nice, a case is primarily there for preservation.

In the case of the Galaxy A34, there are still fairly few cases on the market, which is no surprise given how recently the phone launched. However, Spigen reliably turns up promptly, and that speed sees it grab our top spot with a great, simple clear case. For those who want to minimise costs even further, kwmobile's easy silicone case is also a solid option.

Whichever you end up going for, we think you'll be glad you stuck a case on your A34 - while it might not be quite the budget-buster that Samsung's S23 and S23 Ultra represent, this is still a nice smartphone that is well worth keeping safe.