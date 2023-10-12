Construction workers, researchers, and other frontline users need rugged laptops that can survive the harshest environments and operating conditions, while having enough performance for demanding apps. The best rugged laptops have tough exteriors to withstand everything from the extreme heat and dust of desert environments to wet and cold places and include special features like hot-swappable batteries, integrated cases with carry handles, and other features to elevate them above regular Windows laptops.

Our Pocket-lint team reviewed a variety of laptops this year, including the best gaming options and 2-in-1s from brands like Asus, HP, and Dell, to see what they offer. Rugged laptops have unique and interesting features to set them apart from the mainstream models we usually test, and we wanted to see what they were all about. Not everyone is a first responder or jungle explorer, so we included options of varying toughness and price to appeal to all user types.

Dell / Pocket-lint Dell Latitude 5000 5430 1. Best overall rugged laptop Perfectly balanced power and toughness The Dell Latitude 5000 5430 can withstand harsh environments and offers enough performance for business apps and daily use. Pros 14in display

Touchscreen

IP53 certification Cons Not for the most extreme conditions

Chunky $1870 at Amazon $1869 at DELL

Dell's Latitude 5000 5430 is tough enough to handle most harsh environments with Mil-Spec 810H and IP-53 certification and is still fairly light at 1.97kg thanks to its sturdy carbon fibre body and magnesium base. Mil-Spec 810H means it passed US military standard tests to measure its resistance to low and high temperatures, humidity, vibration, and shock. The IP-53 rating ensures it can withstand light dust and water spray up to 60 degrees.

The 14-inch touchscreen is practical for most apps and works in the sunniest conditions, with 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It's powered by an Intel i5-1145G7 with 16GB of RAM and has a decent 512GB of storage, which should be enough for most work information. It's mainly businesses and organizations who buy laptops in this segment, and Dell offers extensive customisation options to increase the RAM and storage or add ports, cameras, GPS and more, depending on its use. It also offers hot-swappable battery abilities to keep you going when no power sockets are around.

The Latitude 5000 5430 will work in harsh environments, like workshops, camps, and factories, but won't survive extreme conditions. It's still tough enough for most buyers shopping for a rugged laptop and has decent performance and a practical display to handle demanding tasks.

Panasonic / Pocket-lint Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 2. Best premium rugged laptop As tough as they come The Panasonic Toughbook 40 has a tough magnesium body and a modular design to survive extreme temperatures. Pros Can withstand extreme conditions

Unlimited customisation options

IP66 rating Cons Jaw-dropping price

Heavy $5799 at Amazon

Panasonic's Toughbook 40 is as rugged as a laptop can get and designed for military and first responder use in extreme conditions. Its IP66 rating means it's fully dustproof and can withstand high-pressure water jets without taking damage. The MIL-STD-810H is standard at this price point, and the Toughbook 40 goes a step further with MIL-STD-461G2 to protect it from electromagnetic interference.

There's no worrying about bumps and scrapes, and it can withstand 1.8m drops thanks to a tough magnesium body. The body's innovative modular design includes housing for up to eight expansion packs like optical ports, SSDs, Ethernet and more to customise your user experience. Power is decent, too, and the Toughbook 40 can run most business apps with an Intel i5-1145G7 CPU and 32GB of RAM. The 1TB storage is decent for media libraries and work data and is easily upgradeable with the modular design.

Not many individuals can afford the Toughbook 40's hefty price tag, and it's more for companies or organizations needing the sturdiest laptop for their frontline workers. It's the best option for extreme conditions, but it is bulky and heavy at around 3.3 kg.

Dell / Pocket-lint Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme 7330 3. Best value rugged laptop All-condition productivity $4575 $7045 Save $2470 The Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme 7330 has a tough magnesium body with an IP65 rating to withstand the elements. Pros Rugged enough for extreme conditions

Touchscreen

IP65 rating Cons Expensive add-ons

Thick $1900 at Amazon $4575 at DELL

As its name suggests, the Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme 7330 offers tough construction in a portable design that can go nearly anywhere without damage. Despite its thickness, it's fairly lightweight at 2.32kg, with an IP65 rating and the ability to withstand 1.8m drops and temperatures between -29 and 63°C. Like most rugged laptops, it has a modular design with rubber bumpers on all corners, and Dell offers GPS, three keyboards, various connectivity ports, and other upgrades to suit your mission.

Besides its rugged construction, the Latitude 7330 is a great laptop in its own right, with an Intel i5-1135G7 CPU available with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for power users. Most buyers will probably be fine with 16GB and 512GB SSD and save around a thousand dollars. The 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen is responsive with fingers or gloves and has an incredible 1,400 nits of peak brightness to work in direct sunshine.

There's no doubt about the Latitude 7330's toughness, and it can survive the harshest conditions while providing enough computing power for most tasks. You can also customise its performance and capabilities with a range of optional extras, although these add up to substantial increases to the already high price tag.

Asus / Pocket-lint ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop 4. Best rugged gaming laptop The name says it all The Asus A17 has impressive performance and a massive 17.3in display for gaming and passes MIL-STD-810H durability tests. Pros 17.3in display

Can run modern titles

MIL -STD-810H certification Cons Won't survive harsh conditions

Middling 720p webcam $1500 at Amazon $1250 at Asus $1800 at NewEgg

Most gamers don't require protection against the harshest elements and need a reliable laptop that can handle minor bumps and scratches on the move. The Asus A17 offers impressive performance to handle modern games and demanding business apps while having MIL-STD-810H certification to survive drops, shock, and vibration and ensure reliability in extreme temperatures.

While it's designed for gaming with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU and a fast 144Hz 17.3-inch FHD display, the A17 is excellent for business or as a multimedia laptop with a capable AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and 16GB of RAM. The 1TB SSD is enough for large game installations or smartphone backups. There's no modularity like the most rugged laptops, but you still get a generous port selection with two USB-As, a USB-C, Ethernet, and an HDMI 2.1. Sound is courtesy of the built-in dual speakers, but most players will connect a headset to the 3.5mm audio instead.

The Asus A17 has a large display and impressive gaming performance with protection against everyday bumps and other minor damage. We don't expect it to survive wet conditions and extreme temperatures at its low price point, but the 720p webcam is outdated and could be better.

Durabook / Pocket-lint Durabook Z14I 5. Best connectivity rugged laptop Connectivity king The Durabook Z14l has a tough aluminium and magnesium housing that can withstand a 1.2m drop test and has an IP53 rating. Pros Extremely tough

Extensive port and memory upgrades available

Outstanding performance Cons Pricey

Cramped keyboard and trackpad $4000 at Amazon

Durabook's Z14l is another no-compromise laptop designed to withstand hazardous conditions and perform like a champ. The tough magnesium and aluminium housing offers ample protection and features a convenient carry handle. This contributes to the Z14l's ability to withstand a 1.2m drop test, MIL-STD-810H certification, and IP53 rating, which means it can survive light dust and water spray.

The responsive 14-inch touchscreen has different modes for fingers, gloves, and wet conditions, with 1,000 nits of peak brightness for easy visibility everywhere. Performance is excellent for this type of laptop with Intel's i7-1165G7 and 16GB of RAM. The 512GB of storage could be better and is easily upgradeable up to 2TB. There are also many optional add-ons, like an RF antenna, VGA ports, and SIM card readers. The vast customisation options and port selection allow you to tailor-make your laptop for mission-critical functions and work with most old or new monitors, industrial machines, and other heavy-duty equipment.

Not many laptops can match the Z14's customisation options, let alone do it while offering amazing ruggedness and practicality. It's one of the best laptops for field work, construction sites, and mines because of its performance and toughness, but its keyboard and trackpad are cramped, and its jaw-dropping price confines it to specialist users who'll use its unique skill set.

MobileDemand / Pocket-lint MobileDemand Flex 10B 6. Best compact rugged laptop Lightweight resilience The MobileDemand Flex 10B is a tablet or laptop with a tough outer shell and screen protector to prevent damage. Pros Tough

Wide range of accessories

Light-weight and portable Cons For lighter tasks only

Low storage capacity $635 at Amazon

Many onsite workers need ruggedness without the bulk and prefer lightweight options like the MobileDemand Flex 10B because of their portability. It's technically a heavily protected 10.1-inch tablet with a hard plastic ABS plastic outer shell, thick corner bumpers and a screen protector to prevent it from drops and knocks. All the protection and sealed ports contribute to its MIL-STD-810G certification and 1.2m drop test. It turns into a laptop when you add the easy-to-attach Flex keyboard, and numerous accessories like vehicle mounting kits, hand straps, and easels are available for added practicality.

The Flex 10B is strictly for light everyday tasks like browsing, emails, and productivity apps with an Intel Celeron N4100 processor and 4GB of RAM. The 128GB of storage will get the job done for work apps, and it's easy to extend it with an external drive if you need more space.

Having a portable and lightweight design means the Flex 10B can easily attach to walls and vehicles with the optional mounting equipment, and you can walk around with it on a building site or camp to take notes or view plans. That said, it's for lighter tasks only, and those requiring high performance are better off with other options on this list.

Asus / Pocket-lint Asus Chromebook C202XA 7. Best budget rugged laptop Affordable toughness $174 $320 Save $146 The Asus Chromebook C202XA is scratch-resistant, with thick bumpers and a spill-proof keyboard to protect it against damage. Pros MIL-STD-810G certification

Spill-proof keyboard

180-degree hinge Cons For lighter tasks

Drab appearance $308 at Amazon $174 at Walmart

The Asus Chromebook C202XA is for kids, students and anyone looking for an affordable yet rugged laptop for light work. It passes MIL-STD-810G testing with a hard outer shell, scratch-resistant finish, spill-resistant keyboard and thick corner bumpers. The 180-degree hinge was subjected to 50,000 opening and closing cycles, and it can survive a 0.9m drop test. At 11.5 inches, the C202XA is compact enough to go anywhere and includes a USB-A, a USB-C, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio port to attach mice, headphones and other devices.

Chromebooks are typically light on hardware, and the MediaTek 8173C CPU and 4GB of RAM get the job done if you're browsing, checking emails, or watching YouTube videos, but it won't handle demanding apps or multitasking with numerous windows open. Its paltry 32GB of storage is enough for it to run smoothly, and most users will use Google Drive or the SD card reader if they need more space.

Having ample protection on all sides makes the Asus C202XA the perfect first laptop for kids or students who value durability above performance and need something reliable for everyday tasks. Most buyers won't care about the drab design and limited performance because of its amazing toughness and low price.

The bottom line: Which rugged laptop is best?

The Dell Latitude 5000 5430 is the best rugged laptop because it has enough power to handle most tasks and is durable enough for harsh environments with aluminium and magnesium construction. Panasonic's Toughbook 40 is fully dustproof for extreme conditions and can withstand 1.8m drops. Dell's Latitude Rugged Extreme 7330 offers impressive value because it can withstand extreme temperatures, has ample power for most tasks, and is often marked down by major online retailers for great savings.

How did we choose the best rugged laptops?

Our team tests all-in-ones, tablets, and all types of computers all year, and it's always good to try something different. Most buyers don't know about rugged laptops because of their specialised use, and we thought we'd see what they offer by examining factors like their toughness ratings, performance, and value.

All the laptops listed here differ from your standard business and student laptops by offering a higher level of protection against bumps and drops. The best options rank amongst the toughest laptops in the world and can survive extreme temperatures, shock, and moisture.

Rugged laptops must perform well in their roles, with enough performance to take on demanding apps and multitasking in fast-paced environments. All the laptops on our list have adequate power for their intended purpose, and many advanced models offer unparalleled customisation for specific roles.

Value is a standard factor we use in evaluating products, and the rules go out of the window with rugged laptops. They aren't commercial items usually bought by individuals, and their jaw-dropping price reflects their niche status and specialised use. All the rugged laptops on this list cost more than their regular equivalents and justify their price by surviving in the worst conditions where everything else will fail and offering unrivalled customisation options.

What is the most rugged laptop made?

Many rugged laptops are available on the market, and the Panasonic Toughbook 40 and Durabook's Z14l are among the toughest.

Are rugged laptops worth it?

Rugged laptops aren't cheap but are worth it if you need extra protection and durability for harsh environments.

How long do rugged laptops last?

Some of the best rugged laptops, like the Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme and Panasonic Toughbook 40, have long, three-year warranties and can probably last longer depending on their use and operating conditions.